but then the extra 6 is Trent, not Endo.
Can someone show me a Hypothetical fully fit team sheet where Endo starts?
Im in the middle of a series, Ill let CC carry forward my point
actually you might like it its a bit like Lupin.
Berlin - Money heist on Netflix
I think in all fairness if we were to pick a midfield on form at the moment, it would have to feature Endo and Jones. Endo is the tidy, busy deeper player who disrupts play and keeps the ball ticking over, Jones is pressing and looking more dangerous in the final third.
I'd have to put Szobo as the third in that group as he's ultimately the best creative midfielder we have, even if his form has dropped off of late.
Ultimately until we have the luxury of having a fit and available squad, it's very hard to say. Certainly in the early stages of the season, our first choice midfield was Jones, Mac and Szobo. It's easy enough to discount Thiago and Baj as they've not played a minute. Grav is still finding his feet, and Elliot has looked a hugely useful player off the bench where his creativity and energy cause problems.
So you're only really left with four players as options to be our "first choice". Szobo, Mac, Jones and Endo. I don't think it's remotely fanciful to pick a trio of those which includes Endo, on current form. I'm not saying I'd start him if we were playing the CL final tomorrow, but I think he's looked more comfortable in that position than Mac did.