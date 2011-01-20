If we had the option do you think we wouldn't swap Tsimikas with a left-footed Joe Gomez?



I'd swap Roberto Carlos for a left footed Joe GomezIve always liked like Joe he got me in his brief debut under Rodgers before he got hurt. Totally unplayable as a kid in the wrong position. He was a revelation. That's the player we have. he's just had to fight back to it through injury. this year pays for all for me so far he's been magnificent all over the back line the more so going forward as well. Maybe Roberto Carlos was pretty good too though.same thing with Stefan i really rate that kid he showed me brilliance in the offing in the brief time he played. Cant wait for that show to begin.For the record im surely not against getting a left footed gem of a young cb from somewhere and if it was now that would be wildly fun to watch klopp get to work with. im chewing my nails over how thin we are on D. It kinda looks at this moment though, like they brought back the loanees and we are just going to brazen through January somehow and then get some players back.On the other hand, no mans life liberty or wealth is ever safe while Jorge is in Ibza. Turns out to some chagrin that oftentimes doing lines off of strippers asses really helps build relationships and ultimately close a deal. Nothing is beyond us now. Not even Saudi Money creates a bond like that. Word is large player agents business conventions have been held entirely at his house, and this is OUR man. somethings sure to break but it may only be a tea set.