Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75360 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:38:45 pm
People underrating Endo is difficult to understand? Ok. You have a habit of responding and confusing yourself. :wave
i see that me pointing out the hypocrisy of you being guilty of the thing you were moralising about (but about Mac instead) has left you without a point!

[not that i view how you rate a player being a moral issue, was just having fun with it]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75361 on: Today at 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:42:36 pm
i see that me pointing out the hypocrisy of you being guilty of the thing you were moralising about (but about Mac instead) has left you without a point!

[not that i view how you rate a player being a moral issue, was just having fun with it]
I didn't mention Mac nor your post when posting about Endo. Nor have I ever suggested Mac isn't anything but quality but each to their own.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75362 on: Today at 07:47:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:45:33 pm
I didn't mention Mac nor your post when posting about Endo. Nor have I ever suggested Mac isn't anything but quality but each to their own.
Good stuff! I find you not guilty of underrating Mac Allister
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75363 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:28:06 pm
He only starts league games when we have injuries.  Mac Allister IS our CDM and he was signed as CM, Id say we are still in the market for a CDM
No, thats not what Klopp thinks .

He signed Endo to play. Hes not looking to replace him after 4 months
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75364 on: Today at 07:57:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:29:17 pm
Reading posts like this, I get the impression that some of our fans don't watch our games ...

We will continue this discussion, when you learn the difference between a deep lying playmaker and a defensive midfielder ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75365 on: Today at 08:06:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:49:08 pm
No, thats not what Klopp thinks .

He signed Endo to play. Hes not looking to replace him after 4 months
Agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75366 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:57:32 pm
We will continue this discussion, when you learn the difference between a deep lying playmaker and a defensive midfielder ...

Most of us can tell the difference. The relevant argument is what Klopp wants. Most of us would like to see a defensive expert sit in the 6 position. All the evidence points to Klopp not agreeing with this, preferring to err on the side of DLPM when looking for someone to play there. A prime Lucas would be both, but we don't have one and I'm not sure if any are available on the market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75367 on: Today at 08:16:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:49:08 pm
No, thats not what Klopp thinks .

He signed Endo to play. Hes not looking to replace him after 4 months

Absolutely. Jurgen has signed Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch for a reason. They all have a role to play on our team going forward. Just like Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. We don't know about Thiago, obviously ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75368 on: Today at 08:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:10:38 pm
Most of us can tell the difference. The relevant argument is what Klopp wants. Most of us would like to see a defensive expert sit in the 6 position. All the evidence points to Klopp not agreeing with this, preferring to err on the side of DLPM when looking for someone to play there. A prime Lucas would be both, but we don't have one and I'm not sure if any are available on the market.

I generally agree with this assessment. Than again, have you ever considered that after failing to get Caicedo, who could have been the player you are talking about, Jurgen has decided to spread the No.6 role over several players? Mac Allister, Endo, Bajcetic, Thiago, even Trent playing there? Is this such an impossible scenario? Because, it is exactly what is happening with the No.6 position on our team since the start of the season ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75369 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:22:56 pm
I generally agree with this assessment. Than again, have you ever considered that after failing to get Caicedo, who could have been the player you are talking about, Jurgen has decided to spread the No.6 role over several players? Mac Allister, Endo, Bajcetic, Thiago, even Trent playing there? Is this such an impossible scenario? Because, it is exactly what is happening with the No.6 position on our team since the start of the season ...

I think the above just illustrates my point. What I'd like to see tried, Gomez at 6, is evidently far from Klopp's mind. It doesn't mean we don't understand football. It means fans and manager have different ideas. That's allowed, you know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75370 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:25:59 pm
I think the above just illustrates my point. What I'd like to see tried, Gomez at 6, is evidently far from Klopp's mind. It doesn't mean we don't understand football. It means fans and manager have different ideas. That's allowed, you know.

Of course it is allowed. Only, it is useless in the transfer thread, where we are generally discussing players who are of interest to the club ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75371 on: Today at 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:56:17 pm
Why is that? Because he didn't cost a lot of money? Based on his performances lately, he is very much our first choice defensive midfielder. And to be honest, we don't really know what was Jurgen's original idea when we were signing Mac Allister. After all, we did sign Szoboszlai and Gravenberch in the same transfer window, for a considerable amount of money ...

surprised he doesn't start league games when AM is fit, if that's the case
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75372 on: Today at 08:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:42:44 pm
surprised he doesn't start league games when AM is fit, if that's the case

It has already been answered ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:25:37 pm
As the deep lying playmaker, Mac Allister is better. As the classic defensive midfielder, Endo is better. Having both of them for the position, for the different type of games, is ideal ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75373 on: Today at 08:45:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:49:08 pm
No, thats not what Klopp thinks .

He signed Endo to play. Hes not looking to replace him after 4 months


Im not suggesting he wants to replace Endo, Im suggesting Endo is not 1st choice because he isnt, he certainly hasn't been

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75374 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:49:08 pm
No, thats not what Klopp thinks .

He signed Endo to play. Hes not looking to replace him after 4 months
Jürgen really pushed for Endo because he doesn't fit into our transfer policy. He'll only do that for someone that'll play an important role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75375 on: Today at 08:49:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:44:44 pm
It has already been answered ...

but we only play with one 6

and that so far has been AM

For those who think Endo is 1st choice, who is getting dropped Szob? AM?, Jones?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75376 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:49:54 pm
but we only play with one 6

and that so far has been AM

For those who think Endo is 1st choice, who is getting dropped Szob? AM?, Jones?

Thats not quite true though, because when the full backs move into midfield, we effectively end up with a double pivot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75377 on: Today at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:45:22 pm

Im not suggesting he wants to replace Endo, Im suggesting Endo is not 1st choice because he isnt, he certainly hasn't been

Even Fabinho wasn't a regular during his first 6 months with us. The deepest midfielder is a specific position in our setup. Now that Endo has adapted to it, he will play more often. Of course, we will also see Mac Allister playing there. And Bajcetic. And hopefully Thiago ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75378 on: Today at 08:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:49:54 pm
but we only play with one 6

and that so far has been AM

For those who think Endo is 1st choice, who is getting dropped Szob? AM?, Jones?

For a fan of a club that plays up to 60 games per season, you are asking pretty weird questions. And in case you haven't noticed, we are playing with a double pivot quite often during the games ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75379 on: Today at 09:02:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:52:16 pm
Thats not quite true though, because when the full backs move into midfield, we effectively end up with a double pivot

but then the extra 6 is Trent, not Endo.

Can someone show me a Hypothetical fully fit team sheet where Endo starts?

Im in the middle of a series, Ill let CC carry forward my point

actually you might like it its a bit like Lupin.
Berlin - Money heist on Netflix
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75380 on: Today at 10:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:02:20 pm
Can someone show me a Hypothetical fully fit team sheet where Endo starts?

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Endo will sit deeper than MacAllister and Szoboszlai. In possession Trent steps up and offers more as a playmaker than Endo in a double pivot.

Obviously there are variables. Klopp might prefer MacAllister in the deeper role instead of Endo, as we have already seen. Jones has also made a great case for himself on the left too. Elliott has been great off the bench, theres more to come from Gravenberch, perhaps Thiago might play again soon, and in time maybe Bajcetic jumps to the top of the class as the 6? Lets see.

As it stands I dont think we have a best eleven, when all fully fit, but the team offered here is an attempt at naming one, if we include Endo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75381 on: Today at 10:24:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1743752924814021014

Quote
Bit more on Jordan Henderson. Should a permanent offer be accepted, #LFC will take a sell-on percentage, and quite a healthy one I am told.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75382 on: Today at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:23:31 pm
Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Endo will sit deeper than MacAllister and Szoboszlai. In possession Trent steps up and offers more as a playmaker than Endo in a double pivot.

Obviously there are variables. Klopp might prefer MacAllister in the deeper role instead of Endo, as we have already seen. Jones has also made a great case for himself on the left too. Elliott has been great off the bench, theres more to come from Gravenberch, perhaps Thiago might play again soon, and in time maybe Bajcetic jumps to the top of the class as the 6? Lets see.

As it stands I dont think we have a best eleven, when all fully fit, but the team offered here is an attempt at naming one, if we include Endo.

No Thiago? Granted, its a while since he's played but he's the first name in midfield for me!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75383 on: Today at 10:42:56 pm »
I don't really care if we sign anyone or not, but (not just a comment on this forum) I'd love to ban 'criminal negligence' from the discourse, or any combination of those words.

Hillsborough was criminal negligence. Not signing a centre half in the January window isn't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75384 on: Today at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:23:31 pm
Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Endo will sit deeper than MacAllister and Szoboszlai. In possession Trent steps up and offers more as a playmaker than Endo in a double pivot.

Obviously there are variables. Klopp might prefer MacAllister in the deeper role instead of Endo, as we have already seen. Jones has also made a great case for himself on the left too. Elliott has been great off the bench, theres more to come from Gravenberch, perhaps Thiago might play again soon, and in time maybe Bajcetic jumps to the top of the class as the 6? Lets see.

As it stands I dont think we have a best eleven, when all fully fit, but the team offered here is an attempt at naming one, if we include Endo.

That is certainly the team I would start against Man City at Anfield, with the likes of Thiago/Jota/Jones/Gakpo/Elliott/Gravenberch coming on in the second half to provide calmness and freshness ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75385 on: Today at 10:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:24:18 pm
https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1743752924814021014

Who the fuck would pay actual money for him that isnt in a clown league?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75386 on: Today at 10:51:21 pm »
Endo surprised me. I thought he will be average and at the beginning he seemed average but he improved so much to the point where now a defensive midfielder isn't a priority and we can focus on dealing with injuries at our defense. Still tho whenever the right defensive midfielder is available we will go for him as Endo can't be our long term option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75387 on: Today at 11:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:02:20 pm
but then the extra 6 is Trent, not Endo.

Can someone show me a Hypothetical fully fit team sheet where Endo starts?

Im in the middle of a series, Ill let CC carry forward my point

actually you might like it its a bit like Lupin.
Berlin - Money heist on Netflix

I think in all fairness if we were to pick a midfield on form at the moment, it would have to feature Endo and Jones. Endo is the tidy, busy deeper player who disrupts play and keeps the ball ticking over, Jones is pressing and looking more dangerous in the final third.

I'd have to put Szobo as the third in that group as he's ultimately the best creative midfielder we have, even if his form has dropped off of late.

Ultimately until we have the luxury of having a fit and available squad, it's very hard to say. Certainly in the early stages of the season, our first choice midfield was Jones, Mac and Szobo. It's easy enough to discount Thiago and Baj as they've not played a minute. Grav is still finding his feet, and Elliot has looked a hugely useful player off the bench where his creativity and energy cause problems.

So you're only really left with four players as options to be our "first choice". Szobo, Mac, Jones and Endo. I don't think it's remotely fanciful to pick a trio of those which includes Endo, on current form. I'm not saying I'd start him if we were playing the CL final tomorrow, but I think he's looked more comfortable in that position than Mac did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75388 on: Today at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:02:12 pm
If we had the option do you think we wouldn't swap Tsimikas with a left-footed Joe Gomez?

I'd swap Roberto Carlos for a left footed Joe Gomez  ;D

Ive always liked like Joe he got me in his brief debut under Rodgers before he got hurt. Totally unplayable as a kid in the wrong position. He was a revelation. That's the player we have. he's just had to fight back to it through injury. this year pays for all for me so far he's been magnificent all over the back line the more so going forward as well. Maybe Roberto Carlos was pretty good too though.

same thing with Stefan i really rate that kid he showed me brilliance in the offing in the brief time he played. Cant wait for that show to begin. 

For the record im surely not against getting a left footed gem of a young cb from somewhere and if it was now that would be wildly fun to watch klopp get to work with. im chewing my nails over how thin we are on D. It kinda looks at this moment though, like they brought back the loanees and we are just going to brazen through January somehow and then get some players back. 

On the other hand, no mans life liberty or wealth is ever safe while Jorge is in Ibza. Turns out to some chagrin that oftentimes doing lines off of strippers asses really helps build relationships and ultimately close a deal. Nothing is beyond us now. Not even Saudi Money creates a bond like that. Word is large player agents business conventions have been held entirely at his house, and this is OUR man. somethings sure to break but it may only be a tea set.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75389 on: Today at 11:15:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:01:23 pm
I think in all fairness if we were to pick a midfield on form at the moment, it would have to feature Endo and Jones.
probably a semantic question, but does being forced to miss games due to injury feed in to form in the way you use the word?

up until being trod on Mac had been both our best performing and also our most consistent midfielder. he's already shown in a short cameo (where he effectively picked up an assist and a hockey assist) what we've missed when he's been out. he'd be first in my 'have to' list of the currently fit midfelders
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75390 on: Today at 11:35:45 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:23:31 pm
Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Endo will sit deeper than MacAllister and Szoboszlai. In possession Trent steps up and offers more as a playmaker than Endo in a double pivot.

Obviously there are variables. Klopp might prefer MacAllister in the deeper role instead of Endo, as we have already seen. Jones has also made a great case for himself on the left too. Elliott has been great off the bench, theres more to come from Gravenberch, perhaps Thiago might play again soon, and in time maybe Bajcetic jumps to the top of the class as the 6? Lets see.

As it stands I dont think we have a best eleven, when all fully fit, but the team offered here is an attempt at naming one, if we include Endo.
Curtis Jones is horribly underrated, he makes us play so much better and he'd be my first pick in the midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75391 on: Today at 11:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:07:20 pm
I'd swap Roberto Carlos for a left footed Joe Gomez  ;D

Ive always liked like Joe he got me in his brief debut under Rodgers before he got hurt. Totally unplayable as a kid in the wrong position. He was a revelation. That's the player we have. he's just had to fight back to it through injury. this year pays for all for me so far he's been magnificent all over the back line the more so going forward as well. Maybe Roberto Carlos was pretty good too though.

same thing with Stefan i really rate that kid he showed me brilliance in the offing in the brief time he played. Cant wait for that show to begin. 

For the record im surely not against getting a left footed gem of a young cb from somewhere and if it was now that would be wildly fun to watch klopp get to work with. im chewing my nails over how thin we are on D. It kinda looks at this moment though, like they brought back the loanees and we are just going to brazen through January somehow and then get some players back. 

On the other hand, no mans life liberty or wealth is ever safe while Jorge is in Ibza. Turns out to some chagrin that oftentimes doing lines off of strippers asses really helps build relationships and ultimately close a deal. Nothing is beyond us now. Not even Saudi Money creates a bond like that. Word is large player agents business conventions have been held entirely at his house, and this is OUR man. somethings sure to break but it may only be a tea set.

If we can find a left footed Gomez type, we should go for him ASAP whatever else the squad situation. A versatile defender who can play on flanks and centre? Yes please. Doubly so if he has Gomez pace.

Even moreso if we can find a left footed pacey forward with good in-ball skills. Whatever else the squad situation, get him please. We'll make room in the squad if need be.
