LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Reply #75320 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm
« Reply #75320 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:36:21 pm
If we're happy with Top 4 and maybe going trophyless, then we should be fine.

Thats what you thought we would be achieving at the start of the season so maybe you simply underrate the squad, me personally i think we can win the league even without signings in January.
Reply #75321 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm
« Reply #75321 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:40:20 pm
Thats what you thought we would be achieving at the start of the season so maybe you simply underrate the squad, me personally i think we can win the league even without signings in January.
Then we would need to be lucky because going toe to toe with the cheats require near perfection in the run-in. It's almost as if we've not already had the experience 3 times.
Reply #75322 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm
« Reply #75322 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:40:20 pm
Then we would need to be lucky because going toe to toe with the cheats require near perfection in the run-in. It's almost as if we've not already had the experience 3 times.

I don't get your last point, i wasn't bemoaning a lack of signings when we've come close to City in the previous occasions. Our squad depth right now is ok, we can regroup in the summer.
Reply #75323 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm
« Reply #75323 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:03:26 pm
I hope we're on the lookout for some lovely mothers!

They are called milfs...or so they say.
Reply #75324 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm
« Reply #75324 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:39:48 pm
I dont think we are desperately in need for any players at the moment but I do find the strong argument as to why we shouldnt sign anyone bizarre. Our performances this season are a lot in part to our signings performing and helping.

Transfers are great and are one of the primary ways we get better.
At the moment, we have 4 available forwards (Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo & Jota), 4 available midfielders (Elliot, Jones, Macca & Ryan), 2 senior fullbacks (Trent & Gomez), and 3 centerbacks (Virg, Konate & Quansah).

One of our biggest strengths this season has been our ability to change the game from the bench. However, with only 13 available outfield players, we're limited to about 2 changes from the bench. If Dom recovers early, that gives us one more option, but we'll likely have only 2 to 3 senior options available off the bench for the entire month of January.

If we could acquire another fullback option, it would allow us to move Trent into midfield more often, giving us a 4th option off the bench. While we have Bradley and Beck as youth options, it's worth considering whether advancing any plans to sign a CB/LB could potentially free up Trent to be used as an additional DM/CM until Endo and Dom are back. This adjustment would also allow Elliot to serve more as a forward option until Salah is back.
Reply #75325 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm
« Reply #75325 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:49:19 pm
I don't get your last point, i wasn't bemoaning a lack of signings when we've come close to City in the previous occasions. Our squad depth right now is ok, we can regroup in the summer.
No, what I'm saying is we're soon go on on a run of high-pressure, must-win games if we want to win the league. You can't be relying on inexperienced youngsters in that scenario.

When you have "cup finals" coming thick and fast, it's harder when you're short in a key area. In 2018/19, Divock Origi saved the day against all odds and in 21/22, we had a lot of niggles towards the end that affected us in the CL final. That's the nature of the run-in.
Reply #75326 on: Today at 04:00:34 pm
« Reply #75326 on: Today at 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:01:39 pm
This is OK, if we ignore the fact that Robertson is turning 30 in March ...

Well ,thinking we are going to find a centre back who can play left back like/instead of Robbo just doesn't seem realistic. Robbo and Kostas are the pair for the next two years at least. The legendary Colwill for example, is not terrible i suppose but is not as good a centre back as any of ours and is not on at lb at all.

The only guy in the world who could almost do it that im aware of is a certain Joe Gomez.

No argument about succession, we need to find an eventual replacement for Robbo if our kids are not good enough, same thing applies to Virgil. I just dont think its likely they will be the same person.
Reply #75327 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm
« Reply #75327 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 04:00:34 pm
Well ,thinking we are going to find a centre back who can play left back like/instead of Robbo just doesn't seem realistic. Robbo and Kostas are the pair for the next two years at least. The legendary Colwill for example, is not terrible i suppose but is not as good a centre back as any of ours and is not on at lb at all.

The only guy in the world who could almost do it that im aware of is a certain Joe Gomez.

No argument about succession, we need to find an eventual replacement for Robbo if our kids are not good enough, same thing applies to Virgil. I just dont think its likely they will be the same person.
If we had the option do you think we wouldn't swap Tsimikas with a left-footed Joe Gomez?
