I dont think we are desperately in need for any players at the moment but I do find the strong argument as to why we shouldnt sign anyone bizarre. Our performances this season are a lot in part to our signings performing and helping.



Transfers are great and are one of the primary ways we get better.



At the moment, we have 4 available forwards (Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo & Jota), 4 available midfielders (Elliot, Jones, Macca & Ryan), 2 senior fullbacks (Trent & Gomez), and 3 centerbacks (Virg, Konate & Quansah).One of our biggest strengths this season has been our ability to change the game from the bench. However, with only 13 available outfield players, we're limited to about 2 changes from the bench. If Dom recovers early, that gives us one more option, but we'll likely have only 2 to 3 senior options available off the bench for the entire month of January.If we could acquire another fullback option, it would allow us to move Trent into midfield more often, giving us a 4th option off the bench. While we have Bradley and Beck as youth options, it's worth considering whether advancing any plans to sign a CB/LB could potentially free up Trent to be used as an additional DM/CM until Endo and Dom are back. This adjustment would also allow Elliot to serve more as a forward option until Salah is back.