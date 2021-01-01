« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2677026 times)

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75240 on: Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
On who?

Should be up to Klopp ultimately. If he wants to strengthen then back him, if he's happy with what he's got then so be it.

It's very difficult to improve the starting XI, but you can always find players who'll boost the squad (assuming it's done diligently).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75241 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm »
Has anyone called the bizzies to arrest FSG yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75242 on: Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
On who?

A centre back. Solidify the team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75243 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm
A centre back. Solidify the team

You think that Jurgen and the scouting team have identified a central defender who might be available, but the club are not releasing the funds?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75244 on: Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm
Will be absolutely criminal if fsg don't spend big in this window

Taps the topic title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75245 on: Yesterday at 11:33:20 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
Taps the topic title.

Fucking hell. Let's talk about spending without mentioning the peoole responsible for the spending. You couldn't make it up. :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75246 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:33:20 pm
Fucking hell. Let's talk about spending without mentioning the peoole responsible for the spending. You couldn't make it up. :lmao :lmao :lmao

Just respect the rules. We have the money. Now, lets see who Jurgen wants, and if he is available ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75247 on: Today at 12:13:39 am »
We bid a British transfer record of £115m not so long ago, so we have the money dickheads.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75248 on: Today at 12:36:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:48:46 pm
If they sanctioned the Caicedo bid then the money is there but buying from a position of strength is anathema to FSG.

We did get Diaz in Jan 2022 but the plan was to buy him in the summer knowing Mane was off and our hand was forced early.

Klopp would need to lobby them but he'll be fairly content with what he has unless we pick up more injuries through the month.

It is odd that they are willing to spend, but only seem to do so reactively when if they were more proactive, they would probably end up spending less overall if anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75249 on: Today at 01:28:35 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:36:03 am
It is odd that they are willing to spend, but only seem to do so reactively when if they were more proactive, they would probably end up spending less overall if anything.

You'd think we were being run by Boelhy.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75250 on: Today at 07:32:42 am »
Im normally very much in the buy more players camp but I dont think its straightforward this window. Tsimikas and Robertson are close to being back, even with Matip injured we still have 4 CBS who can do a very good job. Gomez has become a Swiss Army knife player able to cover anywhere, Id fancy him at 6 to be honest! We could buy Matips replacement but come the summer, given Quansahs development, will we even need another CB? Theres also VDB whos doing very well in Germany by all accounts and itd be arguably better to have another youngster as cover for the 5th CB spot rather than buying someone. After all, quality really isnt the issue, its just question marks over durability for Konate. VVD seems to be back to his ever present imperious best so were not in urgent need of a successor to him immediately. Basically the defensive situation is WAY rosier than it was at the end of last season. It turns out that a totally broken midfield, combined with VVD taking a season to get back to his best, explain the defensive woes last season.

So if not a defender, where do we buy? Personally I think we need a young forward whos left footed, as a long term successor to Salah, not in terms of production, no one is matching Salah, but in terms of starting position. The added bonus of this is it would allow us to put Salah more central on occasion and still have an inverted forward on the right. But, again, I dont think we absolutely need to buy in January, and Salah will be back from AFCON before theyve settled etc so its not much value as cover whilst Salah is away.

A DM is the other option but Endo now looks PL quality and MacAllister did a good job before he got injured so I reckon we may have enough to survive whilst we wait for Bacjetic to get over his injury problems. And we certainly dont need to buy someone this January. Its very much not clear to me that a DM moves the needle on our title chances at all.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75251 on: Today at 07:50:57 am »
Pretty much agree with Knight above. Given the emergence of certain players (Quansah at centreback, Endo proving he can hang in the EPL), I would say the 'right' player to get in Jan is less obvious than before. Paulinha would be a good option if Endo wasn't signed and also doing the business. But his age, price tag and somewhat limited ability on the ball, means he doesn't fit the 'right' profile for our needs now.

A centreback would be my personal preference to get in Jan, but I imagine it'd take a Diaz-type situation where a rival makes a bid for one of our key targets for us to actively move for someone in Jan. For example, if Inacio is truly a target of ours and Arsenal moves for him as reported, we'll make a bid too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75252 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:50:57 am
Pretty much agree with Knight above. Given the emergence of certain players (Quansah at centreback, Endo proving he can hang in the EPL), I would say the 'right' player to get in Jan is less obvious than before. Paulinha would be a good option if Endo wasn't signed and also doing the business. But his age, price tag and somewhat limited ability on the ball, means he doesn't fit the 'right' profile for our needs now.

A centreback would be my personal preference to get in Jan, but I imagine it'd take a Diaz-type situation where a rival makes a bid for one of our key targets for us to actively move for someone in Jan. For example, if Inacio is truly a target of ours and Arsenal moves for him as reported, we'll make a bid too.

Yeah I think that's our most likely route to a signing. If a key target suddenly becomes available like Gakpo last year.

Unless injuries pile up we're unlikely to sign someone more randomly. We don't tend to go into January looking to buy. Virg should have been done already the previous summer. Diaz was meant to be done the next summer.

What i'd like us to do though is try and sign someone who can help with a title push/other comps. Someone who we might not necessarily sign as a normal profile (like we did with Endo). Someone with a bit of experience/know how or can have offer good cover in a few positions.

I don't think we need someone to improve the team itself but you can never have too many good optons in your squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75253 on: Today at 08:05:54 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:50:57 am
Pretty much agree with Knight above. Given the emergence of certain players (Quansah at centreback, Endo proving he can hang in the EPL), I would say the 'right' player to get in Jan is less obvious than before. Paulinha would be a good option if Endo wasn't signed and also doing the business. But his age, price tag and somewhat limited ability on the ball, means he doesn't fit the 'right' profile for our needs now.

A centreback would be my personal preference to get in Jan, but I imagine it'd take a Diaz-type situation where a rival makes a bid for one of our key targets for us to actively move for someone in Jan. For example, if Inacio is truly a target of ours and Arsenal moves for him as reported, we'll make a bid too.
Agree with both you and Knight, although I have to give Gomez props in that he was always this versatile. He's been playing fullback on and off since day one- in fact his debut start was as an LB, assisting Coutinho's goal in a 1-0 against Fulham(?)
He played RB on a few occasions before the emergence of Trent. He was stellar as a CB next to Virg, which for me, still is just as good a CB pairing when both are on form, as Virg/Konate. Nothing gets past those two.

Anyway, some people obviously still itch for that CB to be signed now, but I think we may have a long-term target in Inacio that we're going to splunk on sometime- either in Jan or in the Summer.

EDIT: Sorry, it was against Stoke.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:35 am by the_red_pill »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75254 on: Today at 08:54:14 am »
We should get the van Dijk/Robertson replacement situation sorted sooner rather than later, given their ages. But sooner probably means the summer, and once we've had a chance to assess young Beck, in the first instance. A utility defender certainly has an immediate appeal, I grant you, but that's because we have concerns about the durability of Gomez and Konate, and all of us are metaphorically scarred by 20-21. Some of the names in here have suggested that Jorg has considered the possibility.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75255 on: Today at 09:13:16 am »
Andre is on a plane heading somewhere with his partner according to his Instagram.

https://tbrfootball.com/25m-player-pictured-on-a-flight-amid-rumours-he-could-be-joining-liverpool/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75256 on: Today at 09:19:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:13:16 am
Andre is on a plane heading somewhere with his partner according to his Instagram.

https://tbrfootball.com/25m-player-pictured-on-a-flight-amid-rumours-he-could-be-joining-liverpool/

Man takes a flight is a story for some outlets  ;D young man is going benidorm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75257 on: Today at 09:33:58 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:19:39 am
Man takes a flight is a story for some outlets  ;D young man is going benidorm.

Or Blackpool  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75258 on: Today at 09:48:48 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75259 on: Today at 10:14:20 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:50:57 am
Pretty much agree with Knight above. Given the emergence of certain players (Quansah at centreback, Endo proving he can hang in the EPL), I would say the 'right' player to get in Jan is less obvious than before. Paulinha would be a good option if Endo wasn't signed and also doing the business. But his age, price tag and somewhat limited ability on the ball, means he doesn't fit the 'right' profile for our needs now.

A centreback would be my personal preference to get in Jan, but I imagine it'd take a Diaz-type situation where a rival makes a bid for one of our key targets for us to actively move for someone in Jan. For example, if Inacio is truly a target of ours and Arsenal moves for him as reported, we'll make a bid too.

Considering that both Robertson and Tsimikas are already training on their own, I suspect that both of them won't be out for too long. The emergence of Quansah this season is certainly softening the blow of the season ending injury to Matip. Phillips, even though he is not rated much among our fans, is an useful 5th choice central defender. Salah and Endo will be missed during their international absence, but it is not like we don't have enough cover in attack and midfield.

It will be interesting to see the situation with Bajcetic and Thiago. According to Jurgen, both of them could be back at any point, with the medical department having the final say on when can they resume team training. According to our manager, they can train as soon as today, but we are building their long term fitness. It seems that we want them fit for the February/March/April/May run in with Man City in the league ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75260 on: Today at 11:31:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
You think that Jurgen and the scouting team have identified a central defender who might be available, but the club are not releasing the funds?

you asked what position we should be strengthening, I gave my honest opinion on where I think we should make an addition, I dont claim to know what Jürgen or the scouting team is thinking of

FSG didnt authorise the funds for a centre back a few seasons back and only caved in after Jürgen was pretty vocal in the press about it and we ended up with both Davies and Kabak so lets not pretend there isnt a precedent for FSG dragging their feet but I dont necessarily think that is going on right now, it could easily be the case that the manager and coaching staff are happy with what they have at their disposal however one injury to a key player and the fucking wheels could fall off so that is why aid rather have another defender because we are in a title race and the thing that will trip us up is our inability to keep clean sheets or our inability to open teams up so its either a defender or forward depending on where you want to prioritise

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75261 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:14:20 am
Considering that both Robertson and Tsimikas are already training on their own, I suspect that both of them won't be out for too long. The emergence of Quansah this season is certainly softening the blow of the season ending injury to Matip. Phillips, even though he is not rated much among our fans, is an useful 5th choice central defender. Salah and Endo will be missed during their international absence, but it is not like we don't have enough cover in attack and midfield.

It will be interesting to see the situation with Bajcetic and Thiago. According to Jurgen, both of them could be back at any point, with the medical department having the final say on when can they resume team training. According to our manager, they can train as soon as today, but we are building their long term fitness. It seems that we want them fit for the February/March/April/May run in with Man City in the league ...

im excited to see Bajectic return he may even be used in defence potentially as he started out there, Thiago is a fabulous player but anything more than one game a week is really pushing it for him, if we get 5/6 games from him this season thats the best we can hope for, so would you rather not give those same minutes to McConnell or Nyoni as a sub?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75262 on: Today at 11:45:21 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:35:49 am
im excited to see Bajectic return he may even be used in defence potentially as he started out there, Thiago is a fabulous player but anything more than one game a week is really pushing it for him, if we get 5/6 games from him this season thats the best we can hope for, so would you rather not give those same minutes to McConnell or Nyoni as a sub?

If Thiago is available for selection, he will play. He could easily be the difference between us winning or not winning the league title in the run-in with Man City. If that is only 5 games for 60-70 minutes, or even 10 games for 20-30 minutes to close the games, it will still be a huge plus for us. The kids have no business playing in the league, while we are competing with Man City for the title ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75263 on: Today at 11:57:15 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:35:49 am
im excited to see Bajectic return he may even be used in defence potentially as he started out there, Thiago is a fabulous player but anything more than one game a week is really pushing it for him, if we get 5/6 games from him this season thats the best we can hope for, so would you rather not give those same minutes to McConnell or Nyoni as a sub?

No, because Thiago is still when fit one of our best midfielders and we have to battle as hard with City as we can. 5/6 league games he could be a missive difference to us.

The youth players like Clarke, McDonnell and Nyoni will get experience by being in and around the squad plus maybe EL games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75264 on: Today at 12:26:08 pm »
I can't really think of many positions we can strengthen that would benefit us from now until the end of the season. The midfield and left back injury issues should be extremely temporary and I'm not sure new signings there would have much instant impact. Centre back seems relatively set with the emergence of Quansah, again I'm not sure a new signing would be better than him given how settled in he is already.

Attack is probably the only area where we could sign someone and get both an instant impact and a long term improvement, but we'd have to sign someone extraordinary to improve on what we have and I'm not sure that'll happen in January.

Left back is definitely an area we should be looking at soon, someone to challenge Robertson for his place and add some much needed pace and power to stretch play, but that can wait until the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75265 on: Today at 12:35:07 pm »
Always a mystifying pleasure to come into this thread at the start of every window and find out all the reason why we shouldnt strengthen

Someone step me through the argument as to why we wouldnt buy a defender this window
It always feels like people have huge recency bias with this stuff - the team is doing well therefore theres no reason to add. Our back line is so vulnerable in the slog of the second half of the season

And beyond that Ill never not believe you should buy every window. Buy when youre strong, always
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75266 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm »
I really like the Olise rumours hed be great for our front line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75267 on: Today at 12:46:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:07 pm
Always a mystifying pleasure to come into this thread at the start of every window and find out all the reason why we shouldnt strengthen

Someone step me through the argument as to why we wouldnt buy a defender this window
It always feels like people have huge recency bias with this stuff - the team is doing well therefore theres no reason to add. Our back line is so vulnerable in the slog of the second half of the season

All of us would ideally want a left footed defender added in this transfer window, preferably someone who would be Virgil's long term successor, but can also deputize as a left fullback. If you know such a player, and he is available this January, feel free to enlighten us, and notify the club as soon as possible ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75268 on: Today at 12:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:57:15 am
No, because Thiago is still when fit one of our best midfielders and we have to battle as hard with City as we can. 5/6 league games he could be a missive difference to us.

The youth players like Clarke, McDonnell and Nyoni will get experience by being in and around the squad plus maybe EL games.

The risk is his fitness not his quality
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75269 on: Today at 12:50:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:07 pm
Always a mystifying pleasure to come into this thread at the start of every window and find out all the reason why we shouldnt strengthen

Someone step me through the argument as to why we wouldnt buy a defender this window
It always feels like people have huge recency bias with this stuff - the team is doing well therefore theres no reason to add. Our back line is so vulnerable in the slog of the second half of the season

And beyond that Ill never not believe you should buy every window. Buy when youre strong, always

Bar the less than 10 clubs who have been knocked out of Europe or into the Europa and are doing badly in their league, which club would sell now? And for a player who is good enough for us. Weve never bought for buying sales, we spend years selecting the right players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75270 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:46:03 pm
All of us would ideally want a left footed defender added in this transfer window, preferably someone who would be Virgil's long term successor, but can also deputize as a left fullback. If you know such a player, and he is available this January, feel free to enlighten us, and notify the club as soon as possible ...

i dont want a centre back who can cover as a full back, its a nice to have but not necessary & we shouldnt limit ourselves to a left footed player either, most centre backs who play on the left are right footed including VVD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75271 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:53:03 pm
i dont want a centre back who can cover as a full back, its a nice to have but not necessary & we shouldnt limit ourselves to a left footed player either, most centre backs who play on the left are right footed including VVD
Yep most center backs who can play fullback well are poor in the air, not flying under Klopp he loves his beasts in the air.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75272 on: Today at 12:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:50:42 pm
Bar the less than 10 clubs who have been knocked out of Europe or into the Europa and are doing badly in their league, which club would sell now? And for a player who is good enough for us. Weve never bought for buying sales, we spend years selecting the right players.



we signed VVD from southampton, hardly an elite club
City signed Ruben Dias from Benfica (who nobody on here ever posted about and he turns out to be world class)

its the quality of player and scouting that matters regardless of which team they play for, clubs in France, Germany, Portugal are always open for business


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75273 on: Today at 12:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:56:42 pm
Yep most center backs who can play fullback well are poor in the air, not flying under Klopp he loves his beasts in the air.

Exactly, as soon as you add 2-3 additional criteria to the checklist it will be like looking for a needle in a haystack, theres no need to contort our requirements to some mythical beast
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75274 on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:57:22 pm


we signed VVD from southampton, hardly an elite club
City signed Ruben Dias from Benfica (who nobody on here ever posted about and he turns out to be world class)

its the quality of player and scouting that matters regardless of which team they play for, clubs in France, Germany, Portugal are always open for business
Van Dijk was a summer signing for £10mins premium, didnt realise Dias signed in Jan fair point, although Portuguese clubs will sell their mothers for a profit ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75275 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:59:38 pm
Van Dijk was a summer signing for £10mins premium, didnt realise Dias signed in Jan fair point, although Portuguese clubs will sell their mothers for a profit ;)
I hope we're on the lookout for some lovely mothers!
