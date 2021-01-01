Im normally very much in the buy more players camp but I dont think its straightforward this window. Tsimikas and Robertson are close to being back, even with Matip injured we still have 4 CBS who can do a very good job. Gomez has become a Swiss Army knife player able to cover anywhere, Id fancy him at 6 to be honest! We could buy Matips replacement but come the summer, given Quansahs development, will we even need another CB? Theres also VDB whos doing very well in Germany by all accounts and itd be arguably better to have another youngster as cover for the 5th CB spot rather than buying someone. After all, quality really isnt the issue, its just question marks over durability for Konate. VVD seems to be back to his ever present imperious best so were not in urgent need of a successor to him immediately. Basically the defensive situation is WAY rosier than it was at the end of last season. It turns out that a totally broken midfield, combined with VVD taking a season to get back to his best, explain the defensive woes last season.



So if not a defender, where do we buy? Personally I think we need a young forward whos left footed, as a long term successor to Salah, not in terms of production, no one is matching Salah, but in terms of starting position. The added bonus of this is it would allow us to put Salah more central on occasion and still have an inverted forward on the right. But, again, I dont think we absolutely need to buy in January, and Salah will be back from AFCON before theyve settled etc so its not much value as cover whilst Salah is away.



A DM is the other option but Endo now looks PL quality and MacAllister did a good job before he got injured so I reckon we may have enough to survive whilst we wait for Bacjetic to get over his injury problems. And we certainly dont need to buy someone this January. Its very much not clear to me that a DM moves the needle on our title chances at all.



