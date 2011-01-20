not disagreeing with you about finishing seasons better, but maybe just have a different cut off point to halfway.. there was a stat in a james pearce article the other day saying January is our worst month under Klopp (no huge surprise):



"January has traditionally been Liverpools toughest month during Klopps reign. They have won just 25 of their 56 matches (45 per cent) in the first month of the year under the German."



Obviously part of the explanation for that is that we play weakened teams almost every January in the FA cup, but still pretty standout.



(or rather- not always under Klopp). Under Brendan, under Rafa, under Ged, under Roy (the real Roy- not Hodgson)...January has traditionally been our toughest month in the PREMIER league(and you can add part- and sometimes all of Feb there as well).Whilst one can play it down to just "one of those things" that for some reason is a part of a club, I think it was mainly down to squad depth. During our heyday(and champions in general), we used to win the league during our runs during January and Feb, and that's where the expectation that you need to be "in with a shout come March" comes from.The league is won during Jan/Feb (not March. March IS THE RESULT of work done prior- specifically in Jan/Feb)March is only the month when the previously injured usually return- in droves and form picks up from what it was in Jan/Feb.However, since the rise of Manchester, we've always had a weak squad, and sometimes a 1st team capable of challenging... and therein was the problem. The 1st team pummels the league sometimes and runs the gauntlet, ending up 1st, 2nd or 3rd at the end of December. This was followed by injuries due to that first-half run, but in our case, the squad just wasn't good enough to sustain the amount of wins needed in the absence of the injured first teamers and we usually petered out. By March when most of the injured and previously cripple are back- and those who had a downturn in form pick up again... there are perhaps only cups to look forward to.In Jurgen's case, it hasn't been as bad, however it was most glaring in the seasons AFTER.In a normal Jurgen season (such as now), when we're fit and firing and gunning for the league, we have a MINOR blip which is normal for ALL teams in January/Feb - even City, even United under Ferguson, even us under Sir Bob, and I suspect that would be the case this season as well- perhaps a draw and a loss? Perhaps 2 draws? Perhaps out of the FA Cup and a draw and a loss?That would be NORMAL for a challeneger traditionally, but anything worse than the worst scenario from those, is probably a disaster.(Out of interest- unrelated, but interesting and positive... Liverpool are probably the January-signing-success kings. One of those things that are just part of a club, I guess. So if anyone's worried about any signing we might make in January- don't worry- we've got ya covered! History supports that.)