Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75200 on: Today at 08:36:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:23:55 am
I reckon Mo extends his contract by at least 12 months, possibly 2. Ronaldo was 37 when he went to KSA and Mo has the same level of fitness and dedication.

I think you might well be right there. Don't think Mo is ready for the Graveyard of Football Souls yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75201 on: Today at 08:37:11 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:03:14 pm
not disagreeing with you about finishing seasons better, but maybe just have a different cut off point to halfway.. there was a stat in a james pearce article the other day saying January is our worst month under Klopp (no huge surprise):

"January has traditionally been Liverpools toughest month during Klopps reign. They have won just 25 of their 56 matches (45 per cent) in the first month of the year under the German."

Obviously part of the explanation for that is that we play weakened teams almost every January in the FA cup, but still pretty standout.
Not just under Klopp (or rather- not always under Klopp). Under Brendan, under Rafa, under Ged, under Roy (the real Roy- not Hodgson)...

January has traditionally been our toughest month in the PREMIER league(and you can add part- and sometimes all of Feb there as well).

Whilst one can play it down to just "one of those things" that for some reason is a part of a club, I think it was mainly down to squad depth. During our heyday(and champions in general), we used to win the league during our runs during January and Feb, and that's where the expectation that you need to be "in with a shout come March" comes from.
The league is won during Jan/Feb (not March. March IS THE RESULT of work done prior- specifically in Jan/Feb)
March is only the month when the previously injured usually return- in droves and form picks up from what it was in Jan/Feb.

However, since the rise of Manchester, we've always had a weak squad, and sometimes a 1st team capable of challenging... and therein was the problem. The 1st team pummels the league sometimes and runs the gauntlet, ending up 1st, 2nd or 3rd at the end of December. This was followed by injuries due to that first-half run, but in our case, the squad just wasn't good enough to sustain the amount of wins needed in the absence of the injured first teamers and we usually petered out. By March when most of the injured and previously cripple are back- and those who had a downturn in form pick up again... there are perhaps only cups to look forward to.

In Jurgen's case, it hasn't been as bad, however it was most glaring in the seasons AFTER.
In a normal Jurgen season (such as now), when we're fit and firing and gunning for the league, we have a MINOR blip which is normal for ALL teams in January/Feb - even City, even United under Ferguson, even us under Sir Bob, and I suspect that would be the case this season as well- perhaps a draw and a loss? Perhaps 2 draws? Perhaps out of the FA Cup and a draw and a loss?

That would be NORMAL for a challeneger traditionally, but anything worse than the worst scenario from those, is probably a disaster.

(Out of interest- unrelated, but interesting and positive... Liverpool are probably the January-signing-success kings. One of those things that are just part of a club, I guess. So if anyone's worried about any signing we might make in January- don't worry- we've got ya covered! History supports that.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75202 on: Today at 09:12:43 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:17:03 am
He doesn't qualify as homegrown having arrived at Leeds from Feyenoord at age 20 - must have been with an English club for 3 years before age of 21.

Reminds me a lot of Mane and if you are right and he's adept at playing either side it's a good shout.  If we sell Salah to the Saudi's for oodles he may be one of a list of players we sign as a collective replacement for the great man.  Also worth noting that Summerville has already done it at the Premier League level scoring 4 goals, so he's not just Championship quality.

It was he who scored the winner against us last season wasn't it? Think he scored all his goals around that time and then got injured.

I assumed he was English and had come through their academy, so good to find out he's more cultured than that ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75203 on: Today at 10:16:54 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:55:50 am
Interesting... That's similar to Macca's profile before he joined us (without the FB), isn't it? Maybe that hybrid versatility is what we are after.

Well, having Swiss Army knife squad players is usually a good thing ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75204 on: Today at 10:18:45 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm
ITK links to Crysencio Summerville at Leeds. Ignoring the source, could see him as an option. Hes scoring quite a bit this season, albeit in the Championship. And we need a pacy winger who can play both sides, which he can do. Im also fairly sure he qualifies as homegrown, being only 22 and in his fourth season at Leeds.

With that name I'm sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75205 on: Today at 10:27:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:18:45 am
With that name I'm sold.
.. And Summerville sounds English... but he's Dutch? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75206 on: Today at 11:04:14 am
Look up Summerville on fbref.com  his numbers are stratospheric- the big question is how do they translate from the championship
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75207 on: Today at 11:10:33 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:18:45 am
With that name I'm sold.

Hang on a minute, isn't he the guy who scored the goal that ended our home run?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75208 on: Today at 11:26:33 am
Interesting link to Summerville if there's any truth to it. Great name and Dutch too.

He seems to chip in with something most weeks for Leeds albeit in the Championship, if they come back up it'll probably be on the strength of his contributions. One to watch over the next couple of years for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75209 on: Today at 11:51:17 am
I was thinking after reading the Man Utd and Arsenal threads when is the last time Liverpool bought a dud. We can all disagree about priorities did we need Cody Gakpo when the midfield was stinking last season. Was Nunez what we needed to replace Firmino. But we haven't bought a 80m Anthony or 85m Maguire types. Nunez anyone can see is a good player. Gakpo is versatile and tactically intelligent. Endo I doubted but has been a brilliant pick up. So basically  I have total  confidence in the recruitment team. Still fun to chat and give opinions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75210 on: Today at 11:51:19 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:04:14 am
Look up Summerville on fbref.com  his numbers are stratospheric- the big question is how do they translate from the championship

Yeah, not sure how that could be measured. Few have done it, but not instantly - he's young enough though and if the fee is reasonable (wages will be a snip, relatively speaking) then worth a punt you'd imagine. Especially if they don't get promotion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75211 on: Today at 12:15:36 pm
He looked decent but not amazing in the PL last season, but that was for a bad team and he's still young.

Would be a bit of a punt, I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75212 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm
So are you in camp Summerville or camp Mbappe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75213 on: Today at 01:29:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:15:36 pm
He looked decent but not amazing in the PL last season, but that was for a bad team and he's still young.

Would be a bit of a punt, I reckon.

He only started 12 games to be fair and only played 1,400 minutes.

He broke into the team just before the World Cup break and scored 4 goals in 4 games (including the Anfield winner). Then for whatever reason he fell back out of the team and was in and out until the season finished, without scoring again.

Played all over the place as well by the looks of things - RW, LW, AM, CM, CF. This season he's mostly been a LW.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75214 on: Today at 02:08:20 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:51:17 am
I was thinking after reading the Man Utd and Arsenal threads when is the last time Liverpool bought a dud. We can all disagree about priorities did we need Cody Gakpo when the midfield was stinking last season. Was Nunez what we needed to replace Firmino. But we haven't bought a 80m Anthony or 85m Maguire types. Nunez anyone can see is a good player. Gakpo is versatile and tactically intelligent. Endo I doubted but has been a brilliant pick up. So basically  I have total  confidence in the recruitment team. Still fun to chat and give opinions.

Not so much a dud, but Naby was a huge disappointment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75215 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:29:42 pm
He only started 12 games to be fair and only played 1,400 minutes.

He broke into the team just before the World Cup break and scored 4 goals in 4 games (including the Anfield winner). Then for whatever reason he fell back out of the team and was in and out until the season finished, without scoring again.

Played all over the place as well by the looks of things - RW, LW, AM, CM, CF. This season he's mostly been a LW.

Sadly he's right footed by the looks of my minimal youtube scouting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75216 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:12:24 pm
So are you in camp Summerville or camp Mbappe?
Mmmm.. tough one.
My question is - can he translate that success to the PL?
Oh the conundrum...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75217 on: Today at 02:15:24 pm
A versatile dutch attacker from a relegated side in the north? Nah, never happens!

He's a quick young player without too many miles on the clock, but with 50 appearances between the PL and championship. settled now and learned the language, and has dutch captain and other leaders in the squad. already passed the 'performed well against us' test too.

would agree he'd definitely be a punt, but he already has lots of good boxes ticked. only thing is whether he has a release fee, because otherwise its probably moot. too mcuh of an unknown for LFC to throw mad money at (seems like 40-50 is being normalised for goalscorers), too important to Leeds (chasing hundreds of millions you get from being in the PL) for it to be worth even considering til the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75218 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:15:24 pm
A versatile dutch attacker from a relegated side in the north? Nah, never happens!

He's a quick young player without too many miles on the clock, but with 50 appearances between the PL and championship. settled now and learned the language, and has dutch captain and other leaders in the squad. already passed the 'performed well against us' test too.

would agree he'd definitely be a punt, but he already has lots of good boxes ticked. only thing is whether he has a release fee, because otherwise its probably moot. too mcuh of an unknown for LFC to throw mad money at (seems like 40-50 is being normalised for goalscorers), too important to Leeds (chasing hundreds of millions you get from being in the PL) for it to be worth even considering til the summer.

Unless we signed him and then loaned him back for this and next season. But seems a pretty tenuous link right now. Might actually be more realistic if they dont get promoted this season.
