LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75200 on: Today at 08:36:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:23:55 am
I reckon Mo extends his contract by at least 12 months, possibly 2. Ronaldo was 37 when he went to KSA and Mo has the same level of fitness and dedication.

I think you might well be right there. Don't think Mo is ready for the Graveyard of Football Souls yet.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,366
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75201 on: Today at 08:37:11 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:03:14 pm
not disagreeing with you about finishing seasons better, but maybe just have a different cut off point to halfway.. there was a stat in a james pearce article the other day saying January is our worst month under Klopp (no huge surprise):

"January has traditionally been Liverpools toughest month during Klopps reign. They have won just 25 of their 56 matches (45 per cent) in the first month of the year under the German."

Obviously part of the explanation for that is that we play weakened teams almost every January in the FA cup, but still pretty standout.
Not just under Klopp (or rather- not always under Klopp). Under Brendan, under Rafa, under Ged, under Roy (the real Roy- not Hodgson)...

January has traditionally been our toughest month in the PREMIER league(and you can add part- and sometimes all of Feb there as well).

Whilst one can play it down to just "one of those things" that for some reason is a part of a club, I think it was mainly down to squad depth. During our heyday(and champions in general), we used to win the league during our runs during January and Feb, and that's where the expectation that you need to be "in with a shout come March" comes from.
The league is won during Jan/Feb (not March. March IS THE RESULT of work done prior- specifically in Jan/Feb)
March is only the month when the previously injured usually return- in droves and form picks up from what it was in Jan/Feb.

However, since the rise of Manchester, we've always had a weak squad, and sometimes a 1st team capable of challenging... and therein was the problem. The 1st team pummels the league sometimes and runs the gauntlet, ending up 1st, 2nd or 3rd at the end of December. This was followed by injuries due to that first-half run, but in our case, the squad just wasn't good enough to sustain the amount of wins needed in the absence of the injured first teamers and we usually petered out. By March when most of the injured and previously cripple are back- and those who had a downturn in form pick up again... there are perhaps only cups to look forward to.

In Jurgen's case, it hasn't been as bad, however it was most glaring in the seasons AFTER.
In a normal Jurgen season (such as now), when we're fit and firing and gunning for the league, we have a MINOR blip which is normal for ALL teams in January/Feb - even City, even United under Ferguson, even us under Sir Bob, and I suspect that would be the case this season as well- perhaps a draw and a loss? Perhaps 2 draws? Perhaps out of the FA Cup and a draw and a loss?

That would be NORMAL for a challeneger traditionally, but anything worse than the worst scenario from those, is probably a disaster.

(Out of interest- unrelated, but interesting and positive... Liverpool are probably the January-signing-success kings. One of those things that are just part of a club, I guess. So if anyone's worried about any signing we might make in January- don't worry- we've got ya covered! History supports that.)
Last Edit: Today at 09:45:28 am by the_red_pill
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75202 on: Today at 09:12:43 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:17:03 am
He doesn't qualify as homegrown having arrived at Leeds from Feyenoord at age 20 - must have been with an English club for 3 years before age of 21.

Reminds me a lot of Mane and if you are right and he's adept at playing either side it's a good shout.  If we sell Salah to the Saudi's for oodles he may be one of a list of players we sign as a collective replacement for the great man.  Also worth noting that Summerville has already done it at the Premier League level scoring 4 goals, so he's not just Championship quality.

It was he who scored the winner against us last season wasn't it? Think he scored all his goals around that time and then got injured.

I assumed he was English and had come through their academy, so good to find out he's more cultured than that ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75203 on: Today at 10:16:54 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:55:50 am
Interesting... That's similar to Macca's profile before he joined us (without the FB), isn't it? Maybe that hybrid versatility is what we are after.

Well, having Swiss Army knife squad players is usually a good thing ...
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75204 on: Today at 10:18:45 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm
ITK links to Crysencio Summerville at Leeds. Ignoring the source, could see him as an option. Hes scoring quite a bit this season, albeit in the Championship. And we need a pacy winger who can play both sides, which he can do. Im also fairly sure he qualifies as homegrown, being only 22 and in his fourth season at Leeds.

With that name I'm sold.
Logged

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,366
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75205 on: Today at 10:27:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:18:45 am
With that name I'm sold.
.. And Summerville sounds English... but he's Dutch? ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75206 on: Today at 11:04:14 am
Look up Summerville on fbref.com  his numbers are stratospheric- the big question is how do they translate from the championship
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,497
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75207 on: Today at 11:10:33 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:18:45 am
With that name I'm sold.

Hang on a minute, isn't he the guy who scored the goal that ended our home run?  ;D
Logged
