I'm starting to wonder if Klopp will play all the returnees with a first team spine at Arsenal. I'm surprised we've recalled so many. It's a shame we can't get Sepp and Tyler back too.



Both players getting regular game time at their loan clubs. Mainz not doing too well but sepp is supposedly their standout defender. Same with Morton. The fans love him over there. Rather they stay and get more game time to develop rather than the minimal bits here.Would love it if we can get a CB/FB in this window as we are one injury away from a crisis. Hopefully Mo and endo wont be missed too much. Our front line just need to step up and Macca being back hopefully without any setbacks means our midfield coverage is sufficient even without mentioning you know who. Im not getting my hopes up and any game time he gets in red is a big bonus for the squad midfield wise.