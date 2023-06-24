« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1875 1876 1877 1878 1879 [1880]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2664539 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75160 on: Yesterday at 06:07:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:24:44 am
Sweetner for Paulinha and Fulham have a deal me thinks.  ;D
Give me Robinson instead and it's a deal.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,362
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75161 on: Yesterday at 08:29:13 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on January  3, 2024, 07:32:36 pm
The owl played him 3 games in a row for 90 mins after returning from a  hamstring Injury.  Well he has done the hammer again and will be out for 4-6 weeks
Good ole Hodgson..
"Run dem lapz, bois!"

From discussions and leaks back then, I remember he had an assistant that was a very authoritarian persona and executed Hodgo's instructions to a T.
The fans and players absolutely hated that guy. He drove our players into the ground with his old-fashioned, outdated methods... and his "punishments"(for "disobeying orders"  ::) ).
Goalkeeping coach survived that culling though, and although he also had some of that mindset, I think it is generally accepted that he is a good coach. (Reina wasn't very impressed with him, IIRC)

Quote from: Hazell on January  3, 2024, 07:56:46 pm
That's no way to talk about a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and whose incredible CV is on par with Alex Ferguson and whose methods have translated between various clubs.
;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:18 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,362
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75162 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:07:37 am
Give me Robinson instead and it's a deal.
Robinson would do me, yeah.
Would still like to hold onto Fabio though.. but they can have him on-loan until we need him.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,262
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75163 on: Yesterday at 09:32:51 am »
Quote
Liverpool are ready to hold talks with director of football Jorg Schmadtke in February-March about extending his time at Anfield. They are VERY satisfied with his work and Klopp trusts him as hes seen as a transfer expert

This is from Christian Falk.

Its good to have stability !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75164 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 am »
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75165 on: Yesterday at 10:33:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:32:51 am
This is from Christian Falk.

Its good to have stability !

He's too old, his legs have gone.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75166 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:20:21 am
Fulham would like to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan after he left the club for Liverpool in 2022. [@TimesSport]

I am starting to like the idea of Tosin Adarabioyo. Good age (26), homegrown, out of contract in the summer, won't block the path of Quansah. If we plan to use Gomez as a backup fullback in the long term, getting someone like Adarabioyo might actually be a good idea ...
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75167 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:37:11 am
I am starting to like the idea of Tosin Adarabioyo. Good age (26), homegrown, out of contract in the summer, won't block the path of Quansah. If we plan to use Gomez as a backup fullback in the long term, getting someone like Adarabioyo might actually be a good idea ...

Not a bad call. Free loan of Carvalho until the end of the season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75168 on: Yesterday at 11:03:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:20:21 am


Would be a good move for him. He was great for Fulham the season they came up and Marco Silva obviously know him well and actually plays a 10. Iwobi and Pereira have been sharing the position most recently so game time is realistic if he knuckles down and does well.
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,732
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75169 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 am »
I'm starting to wonder if Klopp will play all the returnees with a first team spine at Arsenal. I'm surprised we've recalled so many. It's a shame we can't get Sepp and Tyler back too.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,562
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75170 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 11:31:21 am
I'm starting to wonder if Klopp will play all the returnees with a first team spine at Arsenal. I'm surprised we've recalled so many. It's a shame we can't get Sepp and Tyler back too.
i haven't followed closely, but think most of the returns are just because the loans haven't gone to plan. Aside from Beck, which seems to be needs-based, and Phillips which was always short term.

The rest just don't seem to have been getting many games, and there must have been some recall/break clause allowing us to end it early, and presumably try and find a better loan for the second half of the season.

Think it's just coincidental timing for when the review of the loans takes place/recall clauses kick in coinciding with the FA cup. Although would love to be wrong, and see the team made up almost entirely without first team players who've played significant time
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:01 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,362
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75171 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:37:11 am
I am starting to like the idea of Tosin Adarabioyo. Good age (26), homegrown, out of contract in the summer, won't block the path of Quansah. If we plan to use Gomez as a backup fullback in the long term, getting someone like Adarabioyo might actually be a good idea ...
Yeah and our Fulham signings haven't been that bad, apart from Konchesky. We obviously still value Fabio, so the jury's out..

Finnan, Konchesky, Elliot, Carvalho

Like Southampton- a decent place to recruit from.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline vetdoc24

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • Big Dom Szoboszali will win us the league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75172 on: Yesterday at 01:11:47 pm »
Redmen TV says we sent 30m proposal to Inacio. Anything credible to this?
https://www.youtube.com/live/4dqOGO0xIf8?si=5v_C7-DnPEyk-1kD
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,949
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75173 on: Yesterday at 01:23:58 pm »
They took it from here.  ;D
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75174 on: Yesterday at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  3, 2024, 11:32:51 pm
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo. I'd sign him for the name alone ...

You'll never sing that...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,419
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75175 on: Yesterday at 01:35:53 pm »
Quote from: vetdoc24 on Yesterday at 01:11:47 pm
Redmen TV says we sent 30m proposal to Inacio. Anything credible to this?
https://www.youtube.com/live/4dqOGO0xIf8?si=5v_C7-DnPEyk-1kD

If the Redmen say it then no.
Logged

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75176 on: Yesterday at 01:40:23 pm »
Quote from: vetdoc24 on Yesterday at 01:11:47 pm
Redmen TV says we sent 30m proposal to Inacio. Anything credible to this?
https://www.youtube.com/live/4dqOGO0xIf8?si=5v_C7-DnPEyk-1kD

They post up 30 minute transfer videos daily, no matter how poor the sources are. One of their recent videos covered a transfer link which came from a random twitter account
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:50:41 pm by Kop Kings »
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75177 on: Yesterday at 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:44:20 am
Robinson would do me, yeah.
Would still like to hold onto Fabio though...

Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75178 on: Yesterday at 06:00:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:45:09 am
Yeah and our Fulham signings haven't been that bad, apart from Konchesky. We obviously still value Fabio, so the jury's out..

Finnan, Konchesky, Elliot, Carvalho

Like Southampton- a decent place to recruit from.

Clint Dempsey too!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75179 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »

I bet nobody at the club was expecting that we will be top with half of the season gone and with us historically doing better the second part of the season I am hoping the club will try to add a defender at least. Gomez and Konate will miss games, Gomez especially as he is our backup for the fullbacks postion will be at more risk for getting injured.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75180 on: Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:24:44 am
Sweetner for Paulinha and Fulham have a deal me thinks.  ;D
Nice - or we could say 'leave us a free path to Andre' and it's a deal (assuming we're still interested that is).....but, either one could work  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75181 on: Yesterday at 08:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm
Nice - or we could say 'leave us a free path to Andre' and it's a deal (assuming we're still interested that is).....but, either one could work  ;D

I think it is pretty safe to say that we won't be signing a defensive midfielder in January ...
Logged

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75182 on: Yesterday at 08:24:09 pm »
Speculation picking up about us moving for Morten Frendrup from Genoa. And he's a massive red apparently too.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75183 on: Yesterday at 08:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 08:24:09 pm
Speculation picking up about us moving for Morten Frendrup from Genoa. And he's a massive red apparently too.

Probably just agent talk. Another No.8 is the last thing we need ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,562
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75184 on: Yesterday at 09:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm
I bet nobody at the club was expecting that we will be top with half of the season gone and with us historically doing better the second part of the season I am hoping the club will try to add a defender at least. Gomez and Konate will miss games, Gomez especially as he is our backup for the fullbacks postion will be at more risk for getting injured.
not disagreeing with you about finishing seasons better, but maybe just have a different cut off point to halfway.. there was a stat in a james pearce article the other day saying January is our worst month under Klopp (no huge surprise):

"January has traditionally been Liverpool’s toughest month during Klopp’s reign. They have won just 25 of their 56 matches (45 per cent) in the first month of the year under the German."

Obviously part of the explanation for that is that we play weakened teams almost every January in the FA cup, but still pretty standout.
Logged

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75185 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:37:13 pm
Probably just agent talk. Another No.8 is the last thing we need ...

He's a DM who can play in both fullback positions, isn't he?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75186 on: Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm »
ITK links to Crysencio Summerville at Leeds. Ignoring the source, could see him as an option. Hes scoring quite a bit this season, albeit in the Championship. And we need a pacy winger who can play both sides, which he can do. Im also fairly sure he qualifies as homegrown, being only 22 and in his fourth season at Leeds.
Logged

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75187 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm
He's a DM who can play in both fullback positions, isn't he?

Yeah
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75188 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Yeah

That's quite the utility we're looking for. Does he like pressing and
bombastic Germans as well?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75189 on: Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm »
"A right-footed midfielder, Frendrup has been described as an all-rounder with relentless energy. He has excellent ball-winning abilities, and has been noted to fill in at different positions, including left-back and right-back."

Sounds like someone Klopp would like, and very handy for our squad needs right now ;D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,346
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75190 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm
"A right-footed midfielder, Frendrup has been described as an all-rounder with relentless energy. He has excellent ball-winning abilities, and has been noted to fill in at different positions, including left-back and right-back."

Sounds like someone Klopp would like, and very handy for our squad needs right now ;D

What could go wrong with this combo of Fred and Laudrup?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,949
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75191 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
And it's Brian, not Michael.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75192 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm
He's a DM who can play in both fullback positions, isn't he?

He is versatile, but his primary position is No.8, and that is where he is playing for Genoa.



Than again, maybe we are seeing him as the backup for Trent ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,949
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75193 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm »
To the Mbappe thread dickheads!
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75194 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm
To the Mbappe thread dickheads!
That's definitely where they all are.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,967
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75195 on: Today at 12:55:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
He is versatile, but his primary position is No.8, and that is where he is playing for Genoa.



Than again, maybe we are seeing him as the backup for Trent ...
Interesting... That's similar to Macca's profile before he joined us (without the FB), isn't it? Maybe that hybrid versatility is what we are after.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,642
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75196 on: Today at 02:00:55 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
What could go wrong with this combo of Fred and Laudrup?

First thing i thought of was that his name goes well with song "informer" . He knick his boom boom down. Obvious trouble right from the off.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 1875 1876 1877 1878 1879 [1880]   Go Up
« previous next »
 