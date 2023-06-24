I'm starting to wonder if Klopp will play all the returnees with a first team spine at Arsenal. I'm surprised we've recalled so many. It's a shame we can't get Sepp and Tyler back too.



i haven't followed closely, but think most of the returns are just because the loans haven't gone to plan. Aside from Beck, which seems to be needs-based, and Phillips which was always short term.The rest just don't seem to have been getting many games, and there must have been some recall/break clause allowing us to end it early, and presumably try and find a better loan for the second half of the season.Think it's just coincidental timing for when the review of the loans takes place/recall clauses kick in coinciding with the FA cup. Although would love to be wrong, and see the team made up almost entirely without first team players who've played significant time