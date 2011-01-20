« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1874 1875 1876 1877 1878 [1879]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2656019 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75120 on: Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.

You're on the wrong train as usual you fucker. Get on the Bakayoko train.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75121 on: Yesterday at 06:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
Weren't Boehly and 115 in for him during the summer window?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75122 on: Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm
You're on the wrong train as usual you fucker. Get on the Bakayoko train.

The ex-Everton lad? No thanks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75123 on: Yesterday at 06:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
The new regime at Manchester United want him. (Though his release clause doesn't kick in till the summer).
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75124 on: Yesterday at 06:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
dunno really - they 100% need him so maybe resting him for the PL?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75125 on: Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:15:17 pm
The new regime at Manchester United want him. (Though his release clause doesn't kick in till the summer).

Eugh. Hope he doesn't go there for his sake. Signed a new contract in the summer after Chelsea were reportedly interested so he might have a good head on his shoulders.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75126 on: Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm »
Ah, turns out he pulled up at the end of the last game, possible hamstring.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75127 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm
Ah, turns out he pulled up at the end of the last game, possible hamstring.

Oh right. Was hoping something more transfer-related was afoot.

But still hope he doesn't go Man Utd, otherwise he can kiss goodbye to competence.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75128 on: Yesterday at 06:58:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm
Why? What is wrong with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips and Williams?

6 premier league proven and premier league quality centre halves 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,052
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75129 on: Yesterday at 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.

His hamstring injury, sadly.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75130 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:02:32 pm
His hamstring injury, sadly.

Wasn't it a hammy that kept him out at the beginning of the season? Looking like he's too injury prone to be relied upon sadly. Utd will probably buy him for big money (what's his release clause btw?) and then he'll be injured 2/3 of the time.
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75131 on: Yesterday at 07:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
The owl played him 3 games in a row for 90 mins after returning from a  hamstring Injury.  Well he has done the hammer again and will be out for 4-6 weeks
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75132 on: Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm »
THe owl wanted to test Olise's resolve.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75133 on: Yesterday at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 07:32:36 pm
The owl played him 3 games in a row for 90 mins after returning from a  hamstring Injury.  Well he has done the hammer again and will be out for 4-6 weeks

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
THe owl wanted to test Olise's resolve.

That's no way to talk about a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and whose incredible CV is on par with Alex Ferguson and whose methods have translated between various clubs.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75134 on: Yesterday at 08:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Do you think Gomez career aspirations is to be a back up left back and right back? Or is he just doing a job like the able professional he is, Gomez himself probably has aspirations to play as a CB longer term. So getting another CB younger or around the age, will probably end up in Gomez having to make a move eventually.
You're with Carragher on this, "nobody dreams of becoming a full back" ?  :D

His versatility is what gives him so many games in Liverpool, and ultimately maybe what keeps him at the club.

He's played so many years for us without really cementing a starting spot, so you have to assume that he likes it. He has experienced some incredible things these years. 
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,960
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75135 on: Yesterday at 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
Hamstring, I think?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75136 on: Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm »
We're been linked to another central defender today and that's someone called Danso. Plays for Lens.  :D
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75137 on: Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm »
Yeah, Ted Danso. Used to work in a bar.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75138 on: Yesterday at 08:36:46 pm »
Full time barman,part time footballer?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75139 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm
Yeah, Ted Danso. Used to work in a bar.

He'll be right up our Alley.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,069
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75140 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
He'll be right up our Alley.

 :wellin
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,263
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75141 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:15:17 pm
The new regime at Manchester United want him. (Though his release clause doesn't kick in till the summer).

That's that then. They'll throw 300k a week at him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75142 on: Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:20:51 am
do think Tosin at Fulham would be an excellent Matip replacement.
Good in the air,cheap,homegrown & a giant. Ok on the ball as well.

Sounds like Lloyd Kelly
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75143 on: Yesterday at 09:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm
We're been linked to another central defender today and that's someone called Danso. Plays for Lens.  :D

He looks a decent fit shouldnt break the bank either
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75144 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm »
what happened to our Fluminense kid Andre?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75145 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
what happened to our Fluminense kid Andre?

London's full of 'em.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75146 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75147 on: Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
what happened to our Fluminense kid Andre?

It appears there isn't a big as scramble to secure his signature as the Brazilian press were suggesting. Or maybe he's simply decided to take a few weeks off after the end of his season and will sort out his future when he's back from his hols.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,263
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75148 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:20:51 am
do think Tosin at Fulham would be an excellent Matip replacement.
Good in the air,cheap,homegrown & a giant. Ok on the ball as well.

Watched their game at Everton in the cup and he was outstanding.

Won't be cheap though unless there's a release clause.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75149 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm
We're been linked to another central defender today and that's someone called Danso. Plays for Lens.  :D

Wasn't he at Southampton at some point?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,352
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75150 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm
That's that then. They'll throw 300k a week at him.

No idea if we want him but United wanted Nunez and Gakpo
We're the more appealing club if we both move for a player
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75151 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
Watched their game at Everton in the cup and he was outstanding.

Won't be cheap though unless there's a release clause.
His contract is up in the summer.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75152 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm »
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo. I'd sign him for the name alone ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75153 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo. I'd sign him for the name alone ...
need a big contract to sign him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75154 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm
Wasn't he at Southampton at some point?

Yes mate, just looked it up.  :D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75155 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo. I'd sign him for the name alone ...

We don't sign big names.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75156 on: Today at 01:09:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm
Oh right. Was hoping something more transfer-related was afoot.

But still hope he doesn't go Man Utd, otherwise he can kiss goodbye to competence.

owl or ten hag. and if he decides to rep for england under southgate. sounds pretty much like success
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75157 on: Today at 01:20:21 am »
Quote
Fulham would like to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan after he left the club for Liverpool in 2022. [@TimesSport]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75158 on: Today at 01:24:44 am »
Sweetner for Paulinha and Fulham have a deal me thinks.  ;D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75159 on: Today at 04:31:50 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
We don't sign big names.

As evidenced by Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1874 1875 1876 1877 1878 [1879]   Go Up
« previous next »
 