Do you think Gomez career aspirations is to be a back up left back and right back? Or is he just doing a job like the able professional he is, Gomez himself probably has aspirations to play as a CB longer term. So getting another CB younger or around the age, will probably end up in Gomez having to make a move eventually.
You're with Carragher on this, "nobody dreams of becoming a full back" ?
His versatility is what gives him so many games in Liverpool, and ultimately maybe what keeps him at the club.
He's played so many years for us without really cementing a starting spot, so you have to assume that he likes it. He has experienced some incredible things these years.