LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75120 on: Today at 05:58:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.

You're on the wrong train as usual you fucker. Get on the Bakayoko train.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75121 on: Today at 06:01:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
Weren't Boehly and 115 in for him during the summer window?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75122 on: Today at 06:01:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:44 pm
You're on the wrong train as usual you fucker. Get on the Bakayoko train.

The ex-Everton lad? No thanks.
Hazell:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75123 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
The new regime at Manchester United want him. (Though his release clause doesn't kick in till the summer).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75124 on: Today at 06:20:41 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
dunno really - they 100% need him so maybe resting him for the PL?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75125 on: Today at 06:27:38 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:15:17 pm
The new regime at Manchester United want him. (Though his release clause doesn't kick in till the summer).

Eugh. Hope he doesn't go there for his sake. Signed a new contract in the summer after Chelsea were reportedly interested so he might have a good head on his shoulders.
Hazell:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75126 on: Today at 06:36:16 pm
Ah, turns out he pulled up at the end of the last game, possible hamstring.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75127 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:36:16 pm
Ah, turns out he pulled up at the end of the last game, possible hamstring.

Oh right. Was hoping something more transfer-related was afoot.

But still hope he doesn't go Man Utd, otherwise he can kiss goodbye to competence.
Hazell:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75128 on: Today at 06:58:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:03:37 pm
Why? What is wrong with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips and Williams?

6 premier league proven and premier league quality centre halves 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75129 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.

His hamstring injury, sadly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75130 on: Today at 07:20:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:02:32 pm
His hamstring injury, sadly.

Wasn't it a hammy that kept him out at the beginning of the season? Looking like he's too injury prone to be relied upon sadly. Utd will probably buy him for big money (what's his release clause btw?) and then he'll be injured 2/3 of the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75131 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
The owl played him 3 games in a row for 90 mins after returning from a  hamstring Injury.  Well he has done the hammer again and will be out for 4-6 weeks
