Olise 'out' for Palace's game against Everton tomorrow. Something's a-brewing I reckon.
You're on the wrong train as usual you fucker. Get on the Bakayoko train.
The new regime at Manchester United want him. (Though his release clause doesn't kick in till the summer).
Ah, turns out he pulled up at the end of the last game, possible hamstring.
Why? What is wrong with Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips and Williams?
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
His hamstring injury, sadly.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]