lol at that team we have a strong squad



Kelleher

Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez

Mac

Jones Gravenberch

Eliott Gakpo Jota



strong team plenty of those palyers bar VVD not played alot recently as well.

Beck can come in vs Fulham i wouldn't want his first start against Saka away from home



Then for Fulham



Allisson

Trent---Konate--VVD--Beck

-------Mac

---Szobo if fit/Eliott---Jones

Diaz----Nunez----Gakpo.



Jota can start 2 games so quickly too risky.



Szoboszlai won't be fit for the Fulham game but other than that I generally agree. I'd rather Beck does play vs Arsenal because the Fulham tie is more important. I'd make the changes against Arsenal if anywhere but every game for the rest of the month should be full strength including both legs at Fulham.