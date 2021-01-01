« previous next »
Seems like everyone is forgetting Gomez is actually a CB.

Sure - but isn't part of this discussion that we are down a player or 2 across the back line as is?
Hope we go something like this for the FA cup game:

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Chambers Beck
Clark McConnell [someone] - Thomas Hill? was on bench in Belgium
Gordon Glatzel [someone] - Scanlon ever played further forwards? seems a dribbler

seems like Koumas and Kone-Doherty could be in the mix too for a forward/midfield spot.

if we don't have to register him in way that restricts a loan/transfer (since its a cup only), play Carvalho left forward.


lol at that team we have a strong squad

Kelleher
Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez
           Mac
   Eliott Gravenberch     
Gordon  Gakpo  Jota

strong team plenty of those palyers bar VVD not played alot recently as well.
Beck can come in vs Fulham i wouldn't want his first start against Saka away from home

Then for Fulham

Allisson
Trent---Konate--VVD--Beck
-------Mac
---Szobo if fit/Eliott---Jones
Diaz----Nunez----Gakpo.

Jota can't start 2 games so quickly too risky.
lol at that team we have a strong squad

Kelleher
Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez
           Mac
   Jones Gravenberch     
Eliott  Gakpo  Jota

strong team plenty of those palyers bar VVD not played alot recently as well.
Beck can come in vs Fulham i wouldn't want his first start against Saka away from home

Then for Fulham

Allisson
Trent---Konate--VVD--Beck
-------Mac
---Szobo if fit/Eliott---Jones
Diaz----Nunez----Gakpo.

Jota can start 2 games so quickly too risky.

Szoboszlai won't be fit for the Fulham game but other than that I generally agree. I'd rather Beck does play vs Arsenal because the Fulham tie is more important. I'd make the changes against Arsenal if anywhere but every game for the rest of the month should be full strength including both legs at Fulham.
