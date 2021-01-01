Hope we go something like this for the FA cup game:
Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Chambers Beck
Clark McConnell [someone] - Thomas Hill? was on bench in Belgium
Gordon Glatzel [someone] - Scanlon ever played further forwards? seems a dribbler
seems like Koumas and Kone-Doherty could be in the mix too for a forward/midfield spot.
if we don't have to register him in way that restricts a loan/transfer (since its a cup only), play Carvalho left forward.
lol at that team we have a strong squad
Kelleher
Bradley VVD Quansah Gomez
Mac
Eliott Gravenberch
Gordon Gakpo Jota
strong team plenty of those palyers bar VVD not played alot recently as well.
Beck can come in vs Fulham i wouldn't want his first start against Saka away from home
Then for Fulham
Allisson
Trent---Konate--VVD--Beck
-------Mac
---Szobo if fit/Eliott---Jones
Diaz----Nunez----Gakpo.
Jota can't start 2 games so quickly too risky.