LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75040 on: Today at 10:13:40 am
Whilst we are raiding Fulham, get Joao Palhinha before Bayern do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75041 on: Today at 10:15:39 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 09:51:54 am
Question is who?. someone who can play CB who can moonlight as a LB if needed? Or a fullback who can do RB/CB ??. Which is easier to find for our system?.

Inacio has been mentioned for the former.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75042 on: Today at 10:17:20 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:24:18 am
Hi Owen Beck's ma! Hope your lad gets some minutes in the second half of the season  :wave

Hahaha, considering my meagre post count, I understand how you reached that conclusion. But the truth is that I just hate interrupting young players' development just to keep them as deep reserves. And I believe Klopp thinks that way too. So, I expect that young Owen will get some minutes here and there, possibly even against Arsenal in the FA cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75043 on: Today at 10:18:36 am
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 10:17:20 am
Hahaha, considering my meagre post count, I understand how you reached that conclusion. But the truth is that I just hate interrupting young players' development just to keep them as deep reserves. And I believe Klopp thinks that way too. So, I expect that young Owen will get some minutes here and there, possibly even against Arsenal in the FA cup.

There might even be an agreement in place to use him in January then send him back out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75044 on: Today at 10:43:12 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:13:40 am
Whilst we are raiding Fulham, get Joao Palhinha before Bayern do.
I would be shocked if we sign him, or Andre for that matter. We have two very good DMs in Mac and Endo now, with Bajcetic coming back some time hopefully. It would take a proper world class player to improve us. Andre and Pailinha wouldnt even start for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75045 on: Today at 10:43:18 am
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 10:17:20 am
Hahaha, considering my meagre post count, I understand how you reached that conclusion. But the truth is that I just hate interrupting young players' development just to keep them as deep reserves. And I believe Klopp thinks that way too. So, I expect that young Owen will get some minutes here and there, possibly even against Arsenal in the FA cup.

We are bringing him back as we need him and we clearly believe he is 2nd choice LB now.

If he plays a few games for us and does well we may keep him here.

If Tsimikas/Robbo back soon then if he plays here he can only go back to Dundee which isnt a bad thing as he gets regular games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75046 on: Today at 10:57:24 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:43:12 am
I would be shocked if we sign him, or Andre for that matter. We have two very good DMs in Mac and Endo now, with Bajcetic coming back some time hopefully. It would take a proper world class player to improve us. Andre and Pailinha wouldnt even start for us

Fair enough. I just think he's mint. He's an elite player, just not in an elite team. He'll be great at Bayern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75047 on: Today at 11:01:47 am
Seeing some Robinson rumours flying around. Anyone know how realistic they are?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75048 on: Today at 11:03:30 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:01:47 am
Seeing some Robinson rumours flying around. Anyone know how realistic they are?

Probably not very. We won't sign someone on a four year contract when we have two senior left-backs on the books (one of which is back in a few weeks). I do like him, though. Very tidy player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75049 on: Today at 11:11:17 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:13:40 am
Whilst we are raiding Fulham, get Joao Palhinha before Bayern do.
Not for me mate. We need a younger player there.
Don't think we're in for him mate- we went for Endo instead.

I doubt we'll go for another experienced player again. Might be that we already indentified him, and signed Endo until then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75050 on: Today at 11:11:55 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:43:12 am
I would be shocked if we sign him, or Andre for that matter. We have two very good DMs in Mac and Endo now, with Bajcetic coming back some time hopefully. It would take a proper world class player to improve us. Andre and Pailinha wouldnt even start for us
I wouldn't advocate signing him, but in this hypothetical Palhinha would for sure have been a starter here when Mac plus the long term injured Spaniards weren't available.

Who knows about Andre, but he'd certainly have been an improvement on the ball and covers a lot more ground. Plus has potential to develop rather than decline over the course of a contract (unlike Palhinha or Endo)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75051 on: Today at 11:14:02 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:18:36 am
There might even be an agreement in place to use him in January then send him back out.

I don't think you can play for 3 clubs in one season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75052 on: Today at 11:15:52 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:01:47 am
Seeing some Robinson rumours flying around. Anyone know how realistic they are?

Unless Robertson or Tsimikas are leaving in the summer, I can't see us signing a 3rd specialist LB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75053 on: Today at 11:44:57 am
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 08:01:55 am
Considering that we just ruined Owen Beck's great season in Dundee, we owe him a chance to perform at LB.

To be given a chance to train with Klopp and the 1st team is hardly ruining anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75054 on: Today at 11:46:27 am
Williams recalled from his unsuccessful loan in which he played 0 games.

These players that are getting recalled if they play any minutes us cant then be loaned out to another club.

However, suppose Williams can because he hasnt played for Aberdeen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75055 on: Today at 11:55:30 am
It's the 3rd of Jan and very quiet on the Andre front.

Given there's a transfer fee set down by his club that we will have known about for months, and we've reportedly had a fair bit of contact with the player/his representatives, there is no reason for the delay. I think that if we were going to sign him this window, it would have been one of those where it's all set up beforehand and it gets announced more or less as the window opens.

So no Andre

I reckon we're happy with Endo and Mac.

A pity, because Andre offers something neither do and is well-priced at £20-£25m. I foresee him going to another European club and being hot property within 12 months.


We do need another CB, though - ideally one who can fill in at LB
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75056 on: Today at 11:56:28 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:57:24 am
Fair enough. I just think he's mint. He's an elite player, just not in an elite team. He'll be great at Bayern.

Palhinha would be a gamechanger. Rotate him with Endo and then frees Mac up.

The issue is it harms Bajcetic's progress but there's a title to be won.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75057 on: Today at 11:58:43 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:56:28 am
Palhinha would be a gamechanger. Rotate him with Endo and then frees Mac up.

The issue is it harms Bajcetic's progress but there's a title to be won.

Why would you spend £60m to rotate him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75058 on: Today at 11:59:12 am
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 10:17:20 am
Hahaha, considering my meagre post count, I understand how you reached that conclusion. But the truth is that I just hate interrupting young players' development just to keep them as deep reserves. And I believe Klopp thinks that way too. So, I expect that young Owen will get some minutes here and there, possibly even against Arsenal in the FA cup.

Mate, we have lost two players to broken collar bones, if you can't see that then I really don't know what to say. Gomez while he's played a few games in succession cannot be used recklessly every player needs some rest, throughout the season. I am pretty sure he will play in the cup games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75059 on: Today at 11:59:13 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:46:27 am
Williams recalled from his unsuccessful loan in which he played 0 games.

These players that are getting recalled if they play any minutes us cant then be loaned out to another club.

However, suppose Williams can because he hasnt played for Aberdeen
don't think there's any intention for williams or phillips to be playing any minutes - we'll be looking to loan/sell them, as ever.

same applies with carvalho, but guess there's more chance he's retained til later in the window just in case of any bad injury luck to our remaining 4 forwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75060 on: Today at 11:59:22 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:46:27 am
Williams recalled from his unsuccessful loan in which he played 0 games.

These players that are getting recalled if they play any minutes us cant then be loaned out to another club.

However, suppose Williams can because he hasnt played for Aberdeen
How can a player like Rhys Williams not get a single game for Aberdeen? He has played some good games on a higher stage. He has played 19 games for Liverpool FFS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75061 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:59:13 am
don't think there's any intention for williams or phillips to be playing any minutes - we'll be looking to loan/sell them, as ever.

same applies with carvalho, but guess there's more chance he's retained til later in the window just in case of any bad injury luck to our remaining 4 forwards

I didn't think we could use Carvalho because of the number of teams he has played for this season, we wouldn't be able to loan him out again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #75062 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:59:12 am
Mate, we have lost two players to broken collar bones, if you can't see that then I really don't know what to say. Gomez while he's played a few games in succession cannot be used recklessly every player needs some rest, throughout the season. I am pretty sure he will play in the cup games.
But we are in agreement. I believe that he is re-called to play. My point was that if we have interrupted his successful  loan, it will be a shitty thing to buy immediately a new LB. 3-4 games for Liverpool will fully justify the premature end of his loan. 
