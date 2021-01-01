« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1871 1872 1873 1874 1875 [1876]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2641942 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75000 on: Today at 07:08:21 pm »
Honestly don't think we need anyone.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75001 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Tosin and Robinson from Fulham for me. Reckon we win the league with that pair.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75002 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
https://twitter.com/JTransferencias/status/1742230527648608431

Quote
Liverpool reportedly made a 30M offer for Gonçalo Inácio!

Liverpool is the club most interested in the Sporting defender.

[@FR_SportingCP]
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,274
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75003 on: Today at 07:52:31 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,545
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75004 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:52:31 pm
That would be great...and a good price....but unlikely.

Considering they upped his buyout clause in his last deal, it's unlikely he'd go for anywhere near that price. The time to sign him at a cheaper price was this past summer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75005 on: Today at 09:13:37 pm »
Fabio Carvalho on loan for a season and a half as as a sweetner.  ;D
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #75006 on: Today at 09:30:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:23:43 am
Tenuous links of us being interested in Ko Itakura from Borussia Mochengladbach.

The link being he's Japanese (we have a Japanese midfielder) and a defender (we need a defender.

This to me is an interesting link. The fact he will be 27 next season is what makes me think this might actually be a legit link. Quansah's emergence has in my opinion answered the "young up-coming CB" we were so seriously linked with last summer. Matip likely will be given another year so he goes through rehab at LFC, without worrying about getting another club while still recovering.

But I think the club will still go for another CB in the summer. Priority might be on a left-footed CB who might be able to play as defensive LB too. But if prices are huge, a player like Itakura might be the fall-back. He seems 2-footed, he's quite fast, he's played both CB positions, already well-experienced & yet, at 27 for a CB, still has 4-5 good years as a squad player.

Other pluses: Likely his release clause is not huge, Endo is a national team mate, he's been on the books at Man City, & Schmadtke 's son is the Sporting Director at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75007 on: Today at 09:41:11 pm »
Is Inacio comfortable operating wide left? Ala the way Gvardiol does for City?

Is he quick?

TAA --- Konate----VVD---Inacio a viable back 4 with Quansah replacing VVD and Gomez providing versatile cover?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75008 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:30:20 pm
This to me is an interesting link. The fact he will be 27 next season is what makes me think this might actually be a legit link. Quansah's emergence has in my opinion answered the "young up-coming CB" we were so seriously linked with last summer. Matip likely will be given another year so he goes through rehab at LFC, without worrying about getting another club while still recovering.

But I think the club will still go for another CB in the summer. Priority might be on a left-footed CB who might be able to play as defensive LB too. But if prices are huge, a player like Itakura might be the fall-back. He seems 2-footed, he's quite fast, he's played both CB positions, already well-experienced & yet, at 27 for a CB, still has 4-5 good years as a squad player.

Other pluses: Likely his release clause is not huge, Endo is a national team mate, he's been on the books at Man City, & Schmadtke 's son is the Sporting Director at Borussia Monchengladbach.

If we do sign someone like Itakura, I can't see us giving Matip a contract extension. Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Itakura and Quansah would already be 5 central defenders on the first team's squad. Another positive of Itakura is that he also has the ability of playing as a defensive midfielder of the Palinha type ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,408
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75009 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:41:11 pm
Is Inacio comfortable operating wide left? Ala the way Gvardiol does for City?

Is he quick?

TAA --- Konate----VVD---Inacio a viable back 4 with Quansah replacing VVD and Gomez providing versatile cover?


He isnt hugely quick but he isn't slow either. On the ball he is really, really good. Probably as quick as Gvardiol but better on the ball.

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,790
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75010 on: Today at 10:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:08:21 pm
Honestly don't think we need anyone.

you never do
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1871 1872 1873 1874 1875 [1876]   Go Up
« previous next »
 