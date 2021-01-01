Tenuous links of us being interested in Ko Itakura from Borussia Mochengladbach.



The link being he's Japanese (we have a Japanese midfielder) and a defender (we need a defender.



This to me is an interesting link. The fact he will be 27 next season is what makes me think this might actually be a legit link. Quansah's emergence has in my opinion answered the "young up-coming CB" we were so seriously linked with last summer. Matip likely will be given another year so he goes through rehab at LFC, without worrying about getting another club while still recovering.But I think the club will still go for another CB in the summer. Priority might be on a left-footed CB who might be able to play as defensive LB too. But if prices are huge, a player like Itakura might be the fall-back. He seems 2-footed, he's quite fast, he's played both CB positions, already well-experienced & yet, at 27 for a CB, still has 4-5 good years as a squad player.Other pluses: Likely his release clause is not huge, Endo is a national team mate, he's been on the books at Man City, & Schmadtke 's son is the Sporting Director at Borussia Monchengladbach.