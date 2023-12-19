More likely an acutual ninja turtle signs than Mbappe
Yes, it was reported that Salah earns around £1 million per week, including his image rights and his personal endorsement deals. He is getting £50,000 per week from Adidas alone. Of course, that is nowhere near the £270,000 per week that Mbappe is getting from Nike as the main promoter of their Jordan brand ...
If Salah is only(i know) getting 2.5m from Adidas a year, he should really be moving to nike.
These so called links to Mbappe are laughable. He's even more nailed on for Madrid than Bellingham was. And if he ever did move to England he'd want to live in London.
Ah its the Mbappe season again. We will be linked to him to put pressure on Real Madrid to sign him
..not that they wont see straight through the nonsense.
Surely Madrid would be better off triggering Haaland's release clause this summer, they have some talented wingers but no striker of note in the squad currently.
Yeah, smart move indeed. Gives us the chance to send either Chamber or Scanlon on loan.
Even if Salah moves to Saudi Arabia, we aren't going to offer Mbappe half a million a week in wages imo. He would have to take a massive wage cut to come here.
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
Seems unlikely they will And after that why does anyone think he wants to go and play football in Saudi - either this summer or ever?
Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask.
