LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74960 on: Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm »
smicer07

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74961 on: Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm »
These so called links to Mbappe are laughable. He's even more nailed on for Madrid than Bellingham was. And if he ever did move to England he'd want to live in London.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74962 on: Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm »
Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask.
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74963 on: Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm »
Ah its the Mbappe season again. We will be linked to him to put pressure on Real Madrid to sign him..not that they wont see straight through the nonsense.
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74964 on: Yesterday at 07:42:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:57:42 pm
More likely an acutual ninja turtle signs than Mbappe

Thats no way to talk about Kalvin Phillips.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74965 on: Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
Yes, it was reported that Salah earns around £1 million per week, including his image rights and his personal endorsement deals. He is getting £50,000 per week from Adidas alone. Of course, that is nowhere near the £270,000 per week that Mbappe is getting from Nike as the main promoter of their Jordan brand ...

If Salah is only(i know) getting 2.5m from Adidas a year, he should really be moving to nike. :D
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74966 on: Yesterday at 08:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm
If Salah is only(i know) getting 2.5m from Adidas a year, he should really be moving to nike. :D

I was always surprised why he stayed with Adidas. OK, Messi was always their biggest promoter, but Mo would have certainly got more from Nike or Puma ...
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74967 on: Yesterday at 09:00:57 pm »
#Mbappe2024
Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74968 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm
These so called links to Mbappe are laughable. He's even more nailed on for Madrid than Bellingham was. And if he ever did move to England he'd want to live in London.

Not back to the London thing again..
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74969 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm
Ah its the Mbappe season again. We will be linked to him to put pressure on Real Madrid to sign him..not that they wont see straight through the nonsense.

The funny thing is, Real Madrid are the ones putting the pressure on Mbappe to make his decision until January 15th ...
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74970 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Surely Madrid would be better off triggering Haaland's release clause this summer, they have some talented wingers but no striker of note in the squad currently.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74971 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
Surely Madrid would be better off triggering Haaland's release clause this summer, they have some talented wingers but no striker of note in the squad currently.

I see that as the most likely scenario, with Mbappe staying at PSG and getting a new contract ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74972 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm »
Mbappe was watching that tonight and knocking one out I think...
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74973 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm »
Oh, Samie.  ;D
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74974 on: Today at 12:22:32 am »
Please buy a defender

We know now we're good enough to win the league THIS season - to gamble that on our remaining players staying fit at the back is just silly
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74975 on: Today at 12:33:44 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm
Yeah, smart move indeed. Gives us the chance to send either Chamber or Scanlon on loan.
It a good way solve the short term problem with the LB injuries without locking into anything long term.
Not sure if the other 2 get sent on loan. Scanlon would be shocked if he was. Chambers was last season.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74976 on: Today at 01:08:27 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
Even if Salah moves to Saudi Arabia, we aren't going to offer Mbappe half a million a week in wages imo. He would have to take a massive wage cut to come here.

Pay as you play?
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74977 on: Today at 02:29:53 am »
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74978 on: Today at 03:20:56 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:22:18 pm
Seems unlikely they will
And after that why does anyone think he wants to go and play football in Saudi - either this summer or ever?

nothing seems unlikely right now. who would have thought our previous captain would even go there but off he went.

lets just hope the clubs remain proactive and not wait till last minute where we get screwed over. Pretty sure behind the scenes there are talks between salah, his agents and the clubs management.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74979 on: Today at 03:46:45 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm
Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask.
pretty pretty please!
