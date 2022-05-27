Mbappe to replace Salah next summer? Not as ludicrous as it sounds. The wages and signing on fee would both be eye watering, but if the suits at the club can make it work financially, especially if theres a hefty Saudi fee coming in for Salah, then it seems plausible.



Do I want the player?



Not sure. He is obviously excellent, so as a footballing prospect its a no-brainer. But over the past few years, as his star has grown and things have been tetchy at PSG, there has been a sense that theres a growing circus around him.



So part of me would almost rather get a young, hungry player on the way up, and make him world class. He would need to be good right now, with more upside to come. Ive mentioned Olise before. Someone like that, rather than an Mbappe circus? Its mad to even say it, but I think I would prefer it.