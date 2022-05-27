« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1869 1870 1871 1872 1873 [1874]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2631685 times)

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,191
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74920 on: Today at 04:33:07 pm »
Don't care if he really wants Madrid, if there's a chance to add the best player in the world to your squad you take it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74921 on: Today at 04:34:20 pm »
FG, you've finally come round to my way of thinking...only took a decade or so dickhead.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74922 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:30:17 pm
The idea of Kylian Mbappe joining Liverpool is starting to gain weight. Mbappe would replace Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid are still in the race but Liverpool must not be looked over.


[Le Parisien]


Are they talking about Fat Bobby Firmino?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:20 pm by newterp »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,992
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74923 on: Today at 04:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:05 pm
Jill, we've put on weight to sign Mbappe for heavens sake, let us dream.  ;D

Samie, you can dream all you like, I'm not stopping you. We all have our opinions though.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74924 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:23:12 pm
It amazes me how so many want the guy despite the fact that he and his agent have basically been using our club's name to get the contract he actually wants ie Real Madrid.

That would be weird of them, they'd be better off using City's name given how much they pay.
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74925 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm »
First off, id say the chances we get him is about 1%, but on the off chance we do get him, id trust Klopp to make it clear to him that he is part of a team here and not everything will be about him.

The reason i would want him is that he is in his prime, top 2 player of the world and that it would be an huge statement of our club going forward. That would elevate us way beyond United, not just in a footballing sense (we are already more successful than them), but also on a marketing and international fan base scale.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,992
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74926 on: Today at 04:38:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:36:23 pm
That would be weird of them, they'd be better off using City's name given how much they pay.

City have never been mentioned in pursuit of him though. We had the chance to sign him before he went to PSG I think it was, which is why our name has been handy for them to use whenever they are "negotiating" with Madrid.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74927 on: Today at 04:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:14:09 pm
That's still be a massive wage cut for him. Just having a look and his signing fee is reported as around 100-150m and wages around 900k a week for his last Psg contract.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/30/kylian-mbappe-new-contract-psg-paris-saint-germain

https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11820/12618493/kylian-mbappe-psg-forward-signs-new-contract-with-ligue-1-champions-but-la-liga-is-set-to-file-complaint


https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/27/sports/soccer/kylian-mbappe-psg-contract.html

https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol/news/kylian-mbappes-signing-on-fee-means-psg-have-bought-him-twice

He'll have to take one regardless, as Madrid ain't paying that type of wage either.

I doubt the highest paid player at Madrid will be on much more than Salah?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74928 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm »
2 weeks...

Quote
If Kylian Mbappe does not agree to sign an agreement with Real Madrid as early as possible, the club are aware Haaland wants to play for them and will go for him if he expresses desire to leave City.

[@relevo]
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,191
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74929 on: Today at 04:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:20 pm
FG, you've finally come round to my way of thinking...only took a decade or so dickhead.

It'll be another decade until I do it again  :D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74930 on: Today at 04:54:26 pm »
Mbappe to replace Salah next summer? Not as ludicrous as it sounds. The wages and signing on fee would both be eye watering, but if the suits at the club can make it work financially, especially if theres a hefty Saudi fee coming in for Salah, then it seems plausible.

Do I want the player?

Not sure. He is obviously excellent, so as a footballing prospect its a no-brainer. But over the past few years, as his star has grown and things have been tetchy at PSG, there has been a sense that theres a growing circus around him.

So part of me would almost rather get a young, hungry player on the way up, and make him world class. He would need to be good right now, with more upside to come. Ive mentioned Olise before. Someone like that, rather than an Mbappe circus? Its mad to even say it, but I think I would prefer it.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74931 on: Today at 04:57:42 pm »
More likely an acutual ninja turtle signs than Mbappe
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74932 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:54:26 pm
Mbappe to replace Salah next summer? Not as ludicrous as it sounds. The wages and signing on fee would both be eye watering, but if the suits at the club can make it work financially, especially if theres a hefty Saudi fee coming in for Salah, then it seems plausible.

Do I want the player?

Not sure. He is obviously excellent, so as a footballing prospect its a no-brainer. But over the past few years, as his star has grown and things have been tetchy at PSG, there has been a sense that theres a growing circus around him.

So part of me would almost rather get a young, hungry player on the way up, and make him world class. He would need to be good right now, with more upside to come. Ive mentioned Olise before. Someone like that, rather than an Mbappe circus? Its mad to even say it, but I think I would prefer it.

Why does everyone keep saying Salah to Saudi next summer? I doubt Salah will leave us before he gets a chance to win the CL with us again.
Logged

Online ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74933 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
I would love Mbappe to join us but that really isnt how we do business.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,336
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74934 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm »
Literally no idea why people think Salah will leave this summer
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74935 on: Today at 05:12:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:36:12 pm
I wish this arse and his agent would agree with Madrid and stop using our name to clinch the deal they are both greedily chasing.

yup.
don't want him anyway!
brings too much baggage. Will do nothing for team harmony, and will eventually try to run the team..
so there...
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74936 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:04:27 pm
Literally no idea why people think Salah will leave this summer

People are assuming Saudi will be in with a silly offer for him which they club may accept rather than seeing him leave on a free in 2025
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,336
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74937 on: Today at 05:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:17:12 pm
People are assuming Saudi will be in with a silly offer for him which they club may accept rather than seeing him leave on a free in 2025

Seems unlikely they will
And after that why does anyone think he wants to go and play football in Saudi - either this summer or ever?
 

« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:28 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1869 1870 1871 1872 1873 [1874]   Go Up
« previous next »
 