On the two Fulham lads



Robinson - Not seen loads of him but thought he was sensational yesterday. Grew up in Liverpool too which is interesting as he's a USA international. For me, I don't see why he'd move here. Other than the fact it's the greatest club in the world of course, but surely you'd be sceptical with Robertson coming back and a good few years ahead of him, plus our very strong back up in Tsimikas recently being given a long term contract. Say his contract was up and Tsimikas was angling for a move you'd say yeah go for it, I just think a third right back (Tsimikas would have to leave you'd think), isn't very realistic. If I'm Robinson I'm getting to 27 years old and thinking now is the chance to move on to a better side. Mind you, they could win a cup and qualify for the Europa League, they have something good going on under Silva, plus, nice area to live in etc etc.



Palinha - Still undecided on him. Seeing a lot of people talk about him guaranteeing trophies, it obviously never works like that but who knows. He's one of the better defensive mids in the league but with his age/price I wouldn't be too disappointed not to get him. I've seen him have multiple really good games and multiple really crap ones. Insightful I know. I'm put off by the fact whenever I seem to watch him he moves about like he's an old man. He doesn't feel very Liverpool at all to me. There's got to be better out there at similar if not better prices and if it has to wait until the summer I'd say fair enough, just get the right one. Then you've got Endo as a back up and the midfield continues to look very nice.



As for January. I think if we need one thing it's a central defender. We know Konate can't deal with a big load of games, that's evident in the fact that in two recent must win away games he's started Quansah. Not a bad thing necessarily because he obviously trusts Quansah and he looks the part. He's very injury prone though, couple that with the fact Gomez might drop at any time and is getting good minutes at left/right back. VVD and Quansah you'd like to imagine stay injury free. We will need a Matip replacement though, surely in the summer he moves on. I'd rather we signed his replacement now rather than wait. I think it could really impact whether we win silver this season, especially in the league and Europe.