Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:05:14 am
I'd prefer we get another attacker because goals win games and you can really never have too many. With that said we should just focus on adding the best player we can regardless of position, sans GK, and go for the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:46:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:29:42 am
I would actually be satisfied if we get Jorrel Hato. Even though he is not turning 18 until March, he is already a full Dutch international, and he is the exact type of a player we need: A left footed "tweener" fullback/central defender ...
Sign all the Dutchies!
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:03:52 am
Aït-Nouri makes sense from an opportunistic viewpoint in that Wolves could still do with one or two decent-sized sales to balance their FFP issues. Im not sure what hed cost, but hes only got two years left on his deal and is with Mendes who weve done business with in recent times. To me, despite his inconsistency, he looks a good player and viable target. Hes a more talented footballer than most of the other options were talking about and a good age profile to learn from Robertson before replacing him.

Robinson I like a lot; great one on one, phenomenal athlete, solid numbers in both halves. Hes 26 so peak age really for a full back and has just last summer signed a five year deal taking him to 2028 on £50,000 a week. Now that wage isnt a stumbling block Id imagine, but surely Fulham would want an excessive fee? As far as Im aware, they havent money issues and theyre still sitting on the unspent and over the top fee they secured for Mitrovic. Theyd probably want in excess of £40m and Im not sure it is justifiable at that stage.

Someone mentioned Hato from Ajax - that kid is the real deal. He will be world class if hes allowed to develop a few more years in The Netherlands. Move too soon and it could be another De Ligt situation. Ideally wed buy him now and leave him there for at least another full season, but hed cost a fair bit and wed likely want him in our training set up asap. Might be a case of if youre good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:17:54 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:49:41 am
Any signings likely?

I see Carvalho is back, but likely to go back out on loan?

Rumours that Leicester want him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:33:29 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:03:52 am
Aït-Nouri makes sense from an opportunistic viewpoint in that Wolves could still do with one or two decent-sized sales to balance their FFP issues. Im not sure what hed cost, but hes only got two years left on his deal and is with Mendes who weve done business with in recent times. To me, despite his inconsistency, he looks a good player and viable target. Hes a more talented footballer than most of the other options were talking about and a good age profile to learn from Robertson before replacing him.

Robinson I like a lot; great one on one, phenomenal athlete, solid numbers in both halves. Hes 26 so peak age really for a full back and has just last summer signed a five year deal taking him to 2028 on £50,000 a week. Now that wage isnt a stumbling block Id imagine, but surely Fulham would want an excessive fee? As far as Im aware, they havent money issues and theyre still sitting on the unspent and over the top fee they secured for Mitrovic. Theyd probably want in excess of £40m and Im not sure it is justifiable at that stage.

Someone mentioned Hato from Ajax - that kid is the real deal. He will be world class if hes allowed to develop a few more years in The Netherlands. Move too soon and it could be another De Ligt situation. Ideally wed buy him now and leave him there for at least another full season, but hed cost a fair bit and wed likely want him in our training set up asap. Might be a case of if youre good enough.

My view is always we should show ambition and also give the current squad 'notice' that we're on our toes this season.

I also think we really should do Paulinha asap. For £60 million he helps us win the league and go all the way in the Europa imo. He anchors that midfield allowing our galaxy of attack-minded players to get forward. We'd have so much depth, with Mac Allister, Dom, Curtis and Harvey all free to get forward to create attacks.

We should not try and make do with Mac Allister there and we must have a long term view on Bajectic, who has also shown signs he's an 8. Thiago? Not taking anyhing to the bank there, if we see him 10 more times in our shirt, have a celebration.

Go for the power move.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:45:16 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:33:29 am
My view is always we should show ambition and also give the current squad 'notice' that we're on our toes this season.

I also think we really should do Paulinha asap. For £60 million he helps us win the league and go all the way in the Europa imo. He anchors that midfield allowing our galaxy of attack-minded players to get forward. We'd have so much depth, with Mac Allister, Dom, Curtis and Harvey all free to get forward to create attacks.

We should not try and make do with Mac Allister there and we must have a long term view on Bajectic, who has also shown signs he's an 8. Thiago? Not taking anyhing to the bank there, if we see him 10 more times in our shirt, have a celebration.

Go for the power move.

There is absolutely no way, in a million years, we sign a player who does so very little on the ball from the 6 position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:52:13 am
Happy new year. I'm hoping for a signing but would be very surprised if we sign anyone expensive in January. If you sign Paulinha think you might upset the Endo is boss brigade in the Endo thread! Watching the YouTube clips of Hato looks like he plays more as a CB than LB. Only 6ft but looks like a talent. So not sure he replaces VVD at LCB. The way we currently play Trent seems to stay in the back 3 at the start of the buildup play and the LB is quite high. So any replacement for Robertson or Tim I would have guessed has to be a good attacking outlet. I like aït-nouri he's my pick if you want a LB. But honestly I'm with Dave goals goals goals please so really want a fast goal scoring winger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:14:43 am
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:35:45 pm
Watched some clips of him on this recommendation.

Not convinced after you adjust for usual "everyone looks good on YouTube" factor and even Brewster had exceptional numbers at Championship level and where is he now? 

I agree he looks highly skilled and possibly above Championship level, but the simple rule of Premier League football is 'speed kills' and he has little to none.  I mean he's got 2 legs and can run, but without elite acceleration he'd get found out at the Prem level.  His highlights show he needs to use quick feet to beat a player and I couldn't find any moment where he was running away from players.  It was somewhat irksome that he would beat a man with skill and then have space to cross / pass but then try and beat that same man again.  You can grow out of that but it's such an annoying showboating trait.

His shuffling running style and skill on the ball reminded me a lot of Riera during his short time at the club.  He promised much and delivered very little and part of the reason IMO was that same lack of explosive speed needed to really trouble defences.

I would be surprised if he ever plays for any of the top half teams in the Premier League and definitely not a 70m pound player IMO.

no idea about the kid but i dont recall any high expectations of riera. he was bought by rafa as a left footed attacker to provide some balance for the squad and he did that rather well. I recall him as a rather gangly left winger but just effective in what he does without being much of a trickster.

I just hope we go for a defensive cover as stopgap or even a matip replacement a year early. I do think matip will get an extension. Cant imagine the meltdown if we keep our powder dry and gomes/konate gets a long term injury. and robbo takes longer to heal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:29:21 am
Just want Orny to say we are doing Mbappe or Vinicius.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:40:03 am
Really hope our owners don't rest on there laurels if we have a good season they strike me as so reactionary in contrast if we somehow finish 6th they would be aggressive on the market, lets not piss away a good position again like in 19/20.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:51:08 am
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:40:03 am
Really hope our owners don't rest on there laurels if we have a good season they strike me as so reactionary in contrast if we somehow finish 6th they would be aggressive on the market, lets not piss away a good position again like in 19/20.

You're a year out there. 19/20 ended quite well from a good position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:13:26 am
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:40:03 am
Really hope our owners don't rest on there laurels if we have a good season they strike me as so reactionary in contrast if we somehow finish 6th they would be aggressive on the market, lets not piss away a good position again like in 19/20.

Pretty sure if we don't sign anyone it will be a decision from Klopp and the coaches/technical staff rather than FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:19:50 am
Leny Yoro stats are incredible. Sign him up.
