Aït-Nouri makes sense from an opportunistic viewpoint in that Wolves could still do with one or two decent-sized sales to balance their FFP issues. Im not sure what hed cost, but hes only got two years left on his deal and is with Mendes who weve done business with in recent times. To me, despite his inconsistency, he looks a good player and viable target. Hes a more talented footballer than most of the other options were talking about and a good age profile to learn from Robertson before replacing him.



Robinson I like a lot; great one on one, phenomenal athlete, solid numbers in both halves. Hes 26 so peak age really for a full back and has just last summer signed a five year deal taking him to 2028 on £50,000 a week. Now that wage isnt a stumbling block Id imagine, but surely Fulham would want an excessive fee? As far as Im aware, they havent money issues and theyre still sitting on the unspent and over the top fee they secured for Mitrovic. Theyd probably want in excess of £40m and Im not sure it is justifiable at that stage.



Someone mentioned Hato from Ajax - that kid is the real deal. He will be world class if hes allowed to develop a few more years in The Netherlands. Move too soon and it could be another De Ligt situation. Ideally wed buy him now and leave him there for at least another full season, but hed cost a fair bit and wed likely want him in our training set up asap. Might be a case of if youre good enough .