Aït-Nouri makes sense from an opportunistic viewpoint in that Wolves could still do with one or two decent-sized sales to balance their FFP issues. Im not sure what hed cost, but hes only got two years left on his deal and is with Mendes who weve done business with in recent times. To me, despite his inconsistency, he looks a good player and viable target. Hes a more talented footballer than most of the other options were talking about and a good age profile to learn from Robertson before replacing him.
Robinson I like a lot; great one on one, phenomenal athlete, solid numbers in both halves. Hes 26 so peak age really for a full back and has just last summer signed a five year deal taking him to 2028 on £50,000 a week. Now that wage isnt a stumbling block Id imagine, but surely Fulham would want an excessive fee? As far as Im aware, they havent money issues and theyre still sitting on the unspent and over the top fee they secured for Mitrovic. Theyd probably want in excess of £40m and Im not sure it is justifiable at that stage.
Someone mentioned Hato from Ajax - that kid is the real deal. He will be world class if hes allowed to develop a few more years in The Netherlands. Move too soon and it could be another De Ligt situation. Ideally wed buy him now and leave him there for at least another full season, but hed cost a fair bit and wed likely want him in our training set up asap. Might be a case of if youre good enough
