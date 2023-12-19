« previous next »
« Reply #74800 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:46:46 pm
I think we need to look for Robbo's long term replacement sooner rather than later so if Robinson or for example Estupinan or Ait-Nouri can be got now, then let's go for it.

That's the kind of thing you do in the summer though, isn't it? When you have a reasonable chance of attracting any of your preferred targets, and aren't just bringing someone in because they happened to be the one you could get out of their club in January. You then also get pre-season to integrate them properly and time.to.move players out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74801 on: Yesterday at 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
Did those three ever play in the same team? Or Beardsley and Dalglish, for that matter.

If memory serves me right they did in 88/89 I think? kenny didn't play many games but all in the squad. Stands out as that was the Michael Thomas goal at Anfield season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74802 on: Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm »
Ait-Nouri is ideal because he's young enough to play a squad role now whilst Robbo is still class, and has the time to eventually be moulded into his long term successor.

Doesn't help us during this current injury crisis though because he's fucking off to AFCON with Algeria.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74803 on: Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:49:19 pm
We need to get our priority areas sorted first. LB is not a priority.

We don't have a single left fullback available for at least a month. Even when Robbo is back, Tsimikas will be out for months with a broken collarbone ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74804 on: Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
We don't have a single left fullback available for at least a month. Even when Robbo is back, Tsimikas will be out for months with a broken collarbone ...

How long do you think a broken collar bone takes to heal?!

It's not going to be months from the end of January. It'll have already been 6 weeks at that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74805 on: Yesterday at 08:17:37 pm »
I couldn't understand the demand for a LCB in the summer and it's even more bizarre now. 

They'll never displace VVD and if he needs resting then Quansah or Jo steps in.

To me it's the right side we're weakest at.  Konate can't be relied upon, Matips out all season then gone completely and Trent is no longer a RB.

If we're getting a CB it should be a RCB that can cover at RB or vice versa.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74806 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
We don't have a single left fullback available for at least a month. Even when Robbo is back, Tsimikas will be out for months with a broken collarbone ...
So we should buy a player so that he can play for one month? We'd be bankrupt if we were signing players like that.

There's a winter break in Jan and Gomez can fill in. Matip is out, not for one month, but the rest of the season.  That's a priority.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74807 on: Yesterday at 08:24:31 pm »
So this defence thing is sounding way to complicated leftback or lcb or rcb or rb. Can we not just get a speedy left winger
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74808 on: Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 08:17:37 pm
I couldn't understand the demand for a LCB in the summer and it's even more bizarre now. 

They'll never displace VVD and if he needs resting then Quansah or Jo steps in.

To me it's the right side we're weakest at.  Konate can't be relied upon, Matips out all season then gone completely and Trent is no longer a RB.

If we're getting a CB it should be a RCB that can cover at RB or vice versa.

I think the LCB thing stems from how other teams play with an inverted fullback, as with the right back going into midfield the left back should be able to tuck in as a 3rd centre back. We haven't shown any interest in setting up that way however so perhaps it was never an issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74809 on: Yesterday at 08:38:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm
How long do you think a broken collar bone takes to heal?!

It's not going to be months from the end of January. It'll have already been 6 weeks at that point.

If no complications, about 8 weeks. Plus the time needed to get to full fitness. We don't have the luxury of waiting that much, and overplay Gomez in the process ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74810 on: Yesterday at 08:40:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm
So we should buy a player so that he can play for one month? We'd be bankrupt if we were signing players like that.

There's a winter break in Jan and Gomez can fill in. Matip is out, not for one month, but the rest of the season.  That's a priority.

Thing is Robinson wouldnt be for a month he looks ready now to play.

Gomez playing there is fine but then one injury to a CB and we are relying on no injuries.

I personally dont think well sign anyone but CB/LB has to be what we target.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74811 on: Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:40:00 pm
Thing is Robinson wouldnt be for a month he looks ready now to play.

Gomez playing there is fine but then one injury to a CB and we are relying on no injuries.

I personally dont think well sign anyone but CB/LB has to be what we target.
If we're looking at fullbacks, a specialist right back would be better as that would allow Gomez to focus on the CB position from Feb.

We literally have two specialist LB so signing another in Jan is not ideal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74812 on: Yesterday at 08:46:40 pm »
After the game tomorrow which any new signing wouldn't be able to play in anyway, we have 2 league games in January. Can't see us buying a specialist LB when Robertson will be back soon and Tsimikas will likely be back within a month or two of Tsimikas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74813 on: Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm
There's a winter break in Jan and Gomez can fill in. Matip is out, not for one month, but the rest of the season.  That's a priority.

The winter break for us will be 11 days, if no replay with Arsenal. As for the other thing:

Konate - right footed central defender
Gomez - right footed central defender
Quansah - right footed central defender

We have 3 first team players to deputize for Matip. We have no left footed defenders to deputize for Robertson AND Tsimikas. It is not exactly rocket science ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74814 on: Yesterday at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
The winter break for us will be 11 days, if no replay with Arsenal. As for the other thing:

Konate - right footed central defender
Gomez - right footed central defender
Quansah - right footed central defender

We have 3 first team players to deputize for Matip. We have no left footed defenders to deputize for Robertson AND Tsimikas. It is not exactly rocket science ...

A cover on loan would be utopia, or get back Nat Phillips who is premier league proven as cover 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74815 on: Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
The winter break for us will be 11 days, if no replay with Arsenal. As for the other thing:

Konate - right footed central defender
Gomez - right footed central defender
Quansah - right footed central defender

We have 3 first team players to deputize for Matip. We have no left footed defenders to deputize for Robertson AND Tsimikas. It is not exactly rocket science ...
Why do we need a deputy for Robbo and Tsimikas? :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74816 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
If we're looking at fullbacks, a specialist right back would be better as that would allow Gomez to focus on the CB position from Feb.

We literally have two specialist LB so signing another in Jan is not ideal.

We have Trent and Bradley for RB who is more experienced than Chambers/Scanlon.

Maybe Klopp rates those two left backs highly so we dont sign anyone and bloods them.

Ive watched Robinson against Salah/Saka and he looked very good defensively and he has energy to burn getting forward he is a real option for the now and that is something that will interest us if the price is decent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74817 on: Yesterday at 09:02:09 pm »
Rumoured to have made an enquiry to Ajax about Hato. He's 18 year old Left Back.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74818 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
The winter break for us will be 11 days, if no replay with Arsenal. As for the other thing:

Konate - right footed central defender
Gomez - right footed central defender
Quansah - right footed central defender

We have 3 first team players to deputize for Matip. We have no left footed defenders to deputize for Robertson AND Tsimikas. It is not exactly rocket science ...

Gomez will play at full back until Robertson is back, in all likelihood nobody comes in this window, lets hope we have enough to see us maintain the challenge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74819 on: Yesterday at 09:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 30, 2023, 10:48:41 am

- We should be buying Jaden Philogene. A Villa academy product who left because he wanted guaranteed first team football, Villa have a weird buyback that only kicks in if Hull are promoted, which presently doesnt look impossible. This kid will get full England caps and play for a top team. Wild stats in all of the progressives, fantastic one-on-one dribbler and 11 G+A in 14 matches this season (started on the bench and has missed the last month with a knee injury hes expected to be back from in a fortnight). Its been a long time since Ive been this impressed with a forward from The Championship.

Hes an inverted left winger which is something weve plenty of, but Id be looking to sign him asap and potentially keep him at Hull for the time being, or even a year at another Premier League club. Id literally never seen the lad play until I started watching clips last night and its rare to see such a blend of athleticism, skill, end-product and decision making at 21 years old. The kind of player Brighton or Brentford would be selling for £70m in a years time.

Watched some clips of him on this recommendation.

Not convinced after you adjust for usual "everyone looks good on YouTube" factor and even Brewster had exceptional numbers at Championship level and where is he now? 

I agree he looks highly skilled and possibly above Championship level, but the simple rule of Premier League football is 'speed kills' and he has little to none.  I mean he's got 2 legs and can run, but without elite acceleration he'd get found out at the Prem level.  His highlights show he needs to use quick feet to beat a player and I couldn't find any moment where he was running away from players.  It was somewhat irksome that he would beat a man with skill and then have space to cross / pass but then try and beat that same man again.  You can grow out of that but it's such an annoying showboating trait.

His shuffling running style and skill on the ball reminded me a lot of Riera during his short time at the club.  He promised much and delivered very little and part of the reason IMO was that same lack of explosive speed needed to really trouble defences.

I would be surprised if he ever plays for any of the top half teams in the Premier League and definitely not a 70m pound player IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74820 on: Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
We have Trent and Bradley for RB who is more experienced than Chambers/Scanlon.

Maybe Klopp rates those two left backs highly so we dont sign anyone and bloods them.

Ive watched Robinson against Salah/Saka and he looked very good defensively and he has energy to burn getting forward he is a real option for the now and that is something that will interest us if the price is decent.
We're not getting Robinson in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74821 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:38:04 pm
If no complications, about 8 weeks. Plus the time needed to get to full fitness. We don't have the luxury of waiting that much, and overplay Gomez in the process ...

8 weeks, exactly. It's already been 2, and Robertson is back in 4. So when you said Tsimikas is out for months AFTER Robertson returns, you really meant 2 weeks?

We won't be overplaying Gomez in the process. He has to play 2 league matches until Robertson is likely back, and he's well down on minutes this season compared to others anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74822 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
Gomez will play at full back until Robertson is back, in all likelihood nobody comes in this window, lets hope we have enough to see us maintain the challenge

Why rely on hope, when the transfer window is opening tomorrow?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74823 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm
Why rely on hope, when the transfer window is opening tomorrow?
Because we're not buying anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74824 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm »
Id prefer Olise to Bakayoko, simply because Olise is already performing at a good level in a much tougher league. I dont see significant business being done in this position until we know what Salahs plans are.

Rensch could be the defender we sign. Fast. Young. Versatile.

Todibo is a good player and helps us both now and in the future.

Carvalho is an interesting one. We might keep him for the bulk of January to give us depth, as we have 3-5 cup games, then we can loan him out again.

Robinson has impressed me more and more as Ive seen him lately. Three international left backs on the books is overkill though, and something would have to give.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74825 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Because we're not buying anyone.

Correct
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74826 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
We are...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74827 on: Today at 12:18:49 am »
What's the latest on fekir ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74828 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
20 minutes into the transfer window and we've not confirmed a signing. ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74829 on: Today at 12:24:35 am »
Fuck I was checking too 2024 is crap
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74830 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Id prefer Olise to Bakayoko, simply because Olise is already performing at a good level in a much tougher league. I dont see significant business being done in this position until we know what Salahs plans are.

Rensch could be the defender we sign. Fast. Young. Versatile.

Todibo is a good player and helps us both now and in the future.

Carvalho is an interesting one. We might keep him for the bulk of January to give us depth, as we have 3-5 cup games, then we can loan him out again.

Robinson has impressed me more and more as Ive seen him lately. Three international left backs on the books is overkill though, and something would have to give.

Looks a good player does Olise only just turned 22 and bonus points because he's looking good while playing under the owl. Not one for Jan but in Summer who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74831 on: Today at 12:36:49 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
Because we're not buying anyone.

