

- We should be buying Jaden Philogene. A Villa academy product who left because he wanted guaranteed first team football, Villa have a weird buyback that only kicks in if Hull are promoted, which presently doesnt look impossible. This kid will get full England caps and play for a top team. Wild stats in all of the progressives, fantastic one-on-one dribbler and 11 G+A in 14 matches this season (started on the bench and has missed the last month with a knee injury hes expected to be back from in a fortnight). Its been a long time since Ive been this impressed with a forward from The Championship.



Hes an inverted left winger which is something weve plenty of, but Id be looking to sign him asap and potentially keep him at Hull for the time being, or even a year at another Premier League club. Id literally never seen the lad play until I started watching clips last night and its rare to see such a blend of athleticism, skill, end-product and decision making at 21 years old. The kind of player Brighton or Brentford would be selling for £70m in a years time.



Watched some clips of him on this recommendation.Not convinced after you adjust for usual "everyone looks good on YouTube" factor and even Brewster had exceptional numbers at Championship level and where is he now?I agree he looks highly skilled and possibly above Championship level, but the simple rule of Premier League football is 'speed kills' and he has little to none. I mean he's got 2 legs and can run, but without elite acceleration he'd get found out at the Prem level. His highlights show he needs to use quick feet to beat a player and I couldn't find any moment where he was running away from players. It was somewhat irksome that he would beat a man with skill and then have space to cross / pass but then try and beat that same man again. You can grow out of that but it's such an annoying showboating trait.His shuffling running style and skill on the ball reminded me a lot of Riera during his short time at the club. He promised much and delivered very little and part of the reason IMO was that same lack of explosive speed needed to really trouble defences.I would be surprised if he ever plays for any of the top half teams in the Premier League and definitely not a 70m pound player IMO.