« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1865 1866 1867 1868 1869 [1870]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2623852 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74760 on: Today at 06:02:56 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:31:29 pm
The only Salah replacements I see are Raphael Leao or the Georgian guy at Napoli. Expensive(thats the modern football market) but around similar numbers when Mo was at Roma. Problem both at left sided forwards. It's very hard to find quality left footed goal scoring wingers.

Raphael Leao is infuriating. Incredibly skilful and a great athlete, but zero work ethic and really poor decision making.

Can't imagine we would be interested in the slightest and I'd be worried if we were.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74761 on: Today at 06:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 05:47:45 pm
Kylian Nunez jota sounds good as well 

What about Messi Kylian and Neymar 🤔
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74762 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:02:56 pm
Raphael Leao is infuriating. Incredibly skilful and a great athlete, but zero work ethic and really poor decision making.

Can't imagine we would be interested in the slightest and I'd be worried if we were.

I know but such an exiting player when on form to watch. Could Jurgen not do his magic with him
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,484
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74763 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:04:32 pm
What about Messi Kylian and Neymar 🤔

Meh, give me Barnes, Rush and Dalglish  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,700
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74764 on: Today at 06:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:12:05 pm
Carvalho on loan to Sporting Lisbon as a sweetner for Inacio?  :D

Nah, I'd rather send him to Fulham as a sweetener for Robinson ...
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74765 on: Today at 06:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 06:09:20 pm
Meh, give me Barnes, Rush and Dalglish  ;D
[/quote

Or Salah Firmino Mane that's a tough one to pick
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,365
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74766 on: Today at 06:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:21:56 pm
Our whole strategy was off in 2022. Signed Carvalho but had no real plan for how to utilise him positionally or tactically. Signed Nunez for a club record fee and then spent a year trying to adapt his game around ours, a much different forward to what we've been used to. Signed Ramsay knowing he had a bad injury and the complete failure to address midfield.

Nunez is still an ongoing project but it's not looking good for the other two.
Carvalho was 5M, and we could sell for 10 tomorrow if we wanted to. Very different from Nunez
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,214
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74767 on: Today at 06:23:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:55 am
Why cant we sign world class players? If we get back in the CL we cant be claiming poverty.

It breaks the wage structure for one thing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74768 on: Today at 06:23:38 pm »
According to sky sports, Leicester want Carvalho on loan. Could be a good move for him, being in a dominant side at the top of the championship.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,779
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74769 on: Today at 06:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:56:22 pm
Even when we were winning titles and CL finals we were claiming poverty. Then it was we have to pay out too much in bonuses etc. Hopefully the owners have learned from that, but realistically I doubt they'll sanction a big spend anytime soon without a large outgoing transfer.

I dont think our model is to sign world class players, we want the ones who are below that level that we can make world class, as long as we keep doing that and ensure we are signing players who fit our system I dont think we need to change our approach, we just need to be much more proactive than the previous seasons and not wait until the fucking wheels fall off before we act
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74770 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:06:24 pm
I know but such an exiting player when on form to watch. Could Jurgen not do his magic with him

The same has been said about Zaha, Saint-Maximin and Traore in the past and I can't imagine we've been legitimately interested in any of those either. If a player has made it to their mid-20s without having a footballing brain they aren't going to suddenly develop one.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 1865 1866 1867 1868 1869 [1870]   Go Up
« previous next »
 