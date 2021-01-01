The only Salah replacements I see are Raphael Leao or the Georgian guy at Napoli. Expensive(thats the modern football market) but around similar numbers when Mo was at Roma. Problem both at left sided forwards. It's very hard to find quality left footed goal scoring wingers.
Kylian Nunez jota sounds good as well
Raphael Leao is infuriating. Incredibly skilful and a great athlete, but zero work ethic and really poor decision making. Can't imagine we would be interested in the slightest and I'd be worried if we were.
What about Messi Kylian and Neymar 🤔
Carvalho on loan to Sporting Lisbon as a sweetner for Inacio?
Meh, give me Barnes, Rush and Dalglish [/quoteOr Salah Firmino Mane that's a tough one to pick
Our whole strategy was off in 2022. Signed Carvalho but had no real plan for how to utilise him positionally or tactically. Signed Nunez for a club record fee and then spent a year trying to adapt his game around ours, a much different forward to what we've been used to. Signed Ramsay knowing he had a bad injury and the complete failure to address midfield. Nunez is still an ongoing project but it's not looking good for the other two.
Why cant we sign world class players? If we get back in the CL we cant be claiming poverty.
Even when we were winning titles and CL finals we were claiming poverty. Then it was we have to pay out too much in bonuses etc. Hopefully the owners have learned from that, but realistically I doubt they'll sanction a big spend anytime soon without a large outgoing transfer.
I know but such an exiting player when on form to watch. Could Jurgen not do his magic with him
