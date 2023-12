Olise looks better and better every time I see him play. I remember we were loosely linked when he was at Reading but going to Palace and extending his deal was the right call.



Bakayoko has turned down moves to Brentford and Monaco in the last 12 months. That says heís got something fairly solid lined up, be it us or whomever. Spurs and Utd are interested so it may well end up being a Diaz occasion where weíre forced to get involved a window or two earlier than anticipated in order to ensure we get the player.



He still looks really raw to me, albeit very talented. For his own development he should stay in Eindhoven until the summer at least.