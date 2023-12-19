« previous next »
Todibo (who will most likely end up at Spurs unfortunately), and a lot of our issues go away. A signing for now and long term from a team whod be willing to sell at a reasonable price. A good age, good height, has experience at a big club etc. Then we could keep Joe on the left for now, where he began his career with us.

Todibo and a Salah replacement (short term and long term) would be ideal.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:39:39 am
I haven't watched too much of Bakayoko but my concern with anyone who isn't a natural goal scorer is that without Salah and Jota, our forwards aren't clinical enough.

Obviously Bakayoko is very young and raw and will improve however the pressure at a Club like ours is immense. Look at Darwin, and his struggles with the media scrutiny.

If Salah is leaving at the end of the season, we've got to find a more ready made solution for that right wing.

I think that Bakayoko has all the tools to develop into a top class attacker. Of course, at the age of 20 he is still far from being a finished article, but the prospect of him developing under Jurgen is frightening. Most importantly, I think that he will fit in perfectly next to Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo ...

https://youtu.be/tZECqjFivmc

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:01:28 am
I think that Bakayoko has all the tools to develop into a top class attacker. Of course, at the age of 20 he is still far from being a finished article, but the prospect of him developing under Jurgen is frightening. Most importantly, I think that he will fit in perfectly next to Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo ...

https://youtu.be/tZECqjFivmc



Yeah he looks decent. Maybe he could be the short and long term Salah replacement. Cody could put a word in!
Clearly its never as simple as this, but in theory, Todibo and a signing like Bakayoko could plug so many immediate holes in the squad while being excellent medium to long term signings too. All for (probably) around the £60m mark. Boosting our title hopes hugely in the meantime.
Makes too much sense so wont happen 😁
Bakayoko has 3 goals in 16 Eredivisie matches this season, and 0 in 9 CL games (including qualifiers), so without having seen him play it seems that he wouldn't offer a lot in the short term.
How do his numbers compare to Antony when he was in that league?
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:26:55 am
Bakayoko has 3 goals in 16 Eredivisie matches this season, and 0 in 9 CL games (including qualifiers), so without having seen him play it seems that he wouldn't offer a lot in the short term.

Yep. But what he has in spades is the ability to beat a man and get past the full back with his pace and dribbling ability, something which we lack. But yeh, he isnt a Salah replacement, not until we see some proper goalscoring numbers being put up by the rest of the attackers.
Could do with a CB who can play as a fullback this window, but I don't think we'll sign anyone.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:26:55 am
Bakayoko has 3 goals in 16 Eredivisie matches this season, and 0 in 9 CL games (including qualifiers), so without having seen him play it seems that he wouldn't offer a lot in the short term.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:31:01 am
Yep. But what he has in spades is the ability to beat a man and get past the full back with his pace and dribbling ability, something which we lack. But yeh, he isnt a Salah replacement, not until we see some proper goalscoring numbers being put up by the rest of the attackers.

Thing is though, Salah at Bakayokos age, wouldnt have been a Salah replacement. Although his Roma output was great, he went levels above once he signed for us. Not saying Bakayoko is definitely that guy, but to get a ready-made Salah replacement (in January) is going to be highly unlikely IMO. (FFS - edit)
Quote from: The Mule on Today at 10:47:00 am
Thing is though, Salah at Bakayoko’s age, wouldn’t have been a Salah replacement. Although his Roma output was great, he went levels above once he signed for us. Not saying Bakayoko is definitely that guy, but to get a ready-made Salah replacement (in January) is going to be highly unlikely IMO. (FFS - edit)


Yeah but Salah was a 1 in 2 goalscorer for two seasons in Serie A for a CL and top of the table challenging side. Even if all he did was replicate those numbers for us, it would have been a fantastic return for an attacker playing on the wings.

A comparative example would be Kvaratskhelia or Leao. Putting up ok numbers but can maybe increase those and is playing for a title winning side in a good league. Thats the level Salah was in and around (Salah still was more established than them both in my opinion). Bakayoko is still a level below that.
I do always wonder why everyone says we need to replace Salah's goals, I've always seen Nunez as doing that (just not got it right yet), what we haven't replaced is his speed and ability to beat players.
To be a good goalscorer you need to develop positional sense in/around the box , wide players like Ronaldo or Salah who became prolific goalscorers developed their understanding of the game over time, i dont know anyone who is a direct replacement of salah today in terms of their goal output and assists is highly unlikely, would Arsenal sell us Saka for example? so signing Bakayoko gives us someone for £30M that can immediately help us to open teams up and we can develop him to become a successor to Salah

Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 11:06:09 am
I do always wonder why everyone says we need to replace Salah's goals, I've always seen Nunez as doing that (just not got it right yet), what we haven't replaced is his speed and ability to beat players.

Nunez hasnt replaced anything yet.
I'd rather take a chance on Bakayoko now than wait for him to be a £100 million player
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:31:59 am
I'd rather take a chance on Bakayoko now than wait for him to be a £100 million player

Why cant we sign world class players? If we get back in the CL we cant be claiming poverty.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:55 am
Why cant we sign world class players? If we get back in the CL we cant be claiming poverty.

Of course we can but right now he's not a hundred million and looks damn good, so why not grab him now
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:30:34 am
Nunez hasnt replaced anything yet.

Well, 8 goals and 7 assists in 1.479 minutes of football this season suggest otherwise, but it is OK, not all of us can see the big picture ...
I read a lot of "this is the chance to win the title again, if we are serious, we need to buy players to win the title", same goes for Arsenal, people saying, if they sign Toney, Arsenal will win the league.

I have a hypothetical question in this case. If player X (lets take Toney for Arsenal) guarantees your team winning the league this season (which he doesn't, but if he did), how much is that premier league title worth and at what point would the transfer not be worth it, despite your team winning the title?

Thats what i really want to know, is a prem title (to the owners) worth more than 100 million? Or do you rather save that money and be content with 2nd/3rd?
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:55:58 am
Any legitimate links with players at all?

I never understand why, if we are going to sign a player, they're not signed on 1 January. After all we have many games to play and the sooner they're in the better.

Also, is there a winter break this year?

I think if we plan to sign a player in Jan then the wheels are usually in motion by now (i.e. Gakpo last year or Minamino or Virg). Otherwise it's reactive signings at the end of the window (Kabak) or like Diaz a target becomes available and you have to act.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:30:34 am
Nunez hasnt replaced anything yet.

No he hasn't, the fact that Klopp doesn't see him as a guaranteed starter yet proves that. He's going in the right direction though.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:44:33 am
I read a lot of "this is the chance to win the title again, if we are serious, we need to buy players to win the title", same goes for Arsenal, people saying, if they sign Toney, Arsenal will win the league.

I have a hypothetical question in this case. If player X (lets take Toney for Arsenal) guarantees your team winning the league this season (which he doesn't, but if he did), how much is that premier league title worth and at what point would the transfer not be worth it, despite your team winning the title?

Thats what i really want to know, is a prem title (to the owners) worth more than 100 million? Or do you rather save that money and be content with 2nd/3rd?

Depends who you're asking, personally winning the league is worth far more than £100m but not sure John Henry would agree.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:44:33 am
I read a lot of "this is the chance to win the title again, if we are serious, we need to buy players to win the title", same goes for Arsenal, people saying, if they sign Toney, Arsenal will win the league.

I have a hypothetical question in this case. If player X (lets take Toney for Arsenal) guarantees your team winning the league this season (which he doesn't, but if he did), how much is that premier league title worth and at what point would the transfer not be worth it, despite your team winning the title?

Thats what i really want to know, is a prem title (to the owners) worth more than 100 million? Or do you rather save that money and be content with 2nd/3rd?

The owners are hard nosed businessmen so won't look at it like that. But they sanctioned the Caicedo bid and Klopp convinced them over Endo (a profile of player they wouldn't typically go for) so signings can be made, but Klopp couldn't sell it by short termism of a league title in a few months.

Going into January 2021 we were top of the league but had a defensive injury crisis - money wasn't sanctioned to address it and keep a potential title on track.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:43:13 am
Well, 8 goals and 7 assists in 1.479 minutes of football this season suggest otherwise, but it is OK, not all of us can see the big picture ...

Whats the big picture? Are you over the fact that you felt we only needed one midfielder. Thank god we didnt listen your nuggets of shite.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:02 am
Of course we can but right now he's not a hundred million and looks damn good, so why not grab him now

Yes I would like us to sign him. But dont bank on him being a Salah replacement now or in the future.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:54:13 am
Whats the big picture?
He's already having many goal contributions. Some might argue that assists are not as important as goals though  :)

If you compare to other players in the league, you'll realise how well he's doing and he doesn't play penalties.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:49:52 am
The owners are hard nosed businessmen so won't look at it like that. But they sanctioned the Caicedo bid and Klopp convinced them over Endo (a profile of player they wouldn't typically go for) so signings can be made, but Klopp couldn't sell it by short termism of a league title in a few months.

Going into January 2021 we were top of the league but had a defensive injury crisis - money wasn't sanctioned to address it and keep a potential title on track.

FSG are hard nosed businessmen, but they are also very smart. They can see that the league is wide open this season, so I have no doubt that they will sanction any deal, if the right player is available. The real question is, which player who could help us instantly (and in the long term) is available at the moment?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:57:47 am
He's already having many goal contributions. Some might argue that assists are not as important as goals though  :)

If you compare to other players in the league, you'll realise how well he's doing and he doesn't play penalties.

You banking on him replacing Salah then?
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:44:33 am
I read a lot of "this is the chance to win the title again, if we are serious, we need to buy players to win the title", same goes for Arsenal, people saying, if they sign Toney, Arsenal will win the league.

I have a hypothetical question in this case. If player X (lets take Toney for Arsenal) guarantees your team winning the league this season (which he doesn't, but if he did), how much is that premier league title worth and at what point would the transfer not be worth it, despite your team winning the title?

Thats what i really want to know, is a prem title (to the owners) worth more than 100 million? Or do you rather save that money and be content with 2nd/3rd?

winning a title is worth houndreds of millions in terms of our global profile and commercial pull through, we never really got to capitalise on the first Klopp title due to covid, that said any signing is judged over the duration of the contract so we should only sign players that we have at least a 2-3 year plan for if its an older player like Endo or 5/6 years + if its someone like Nunez

£60M would give us a young forward like Bakayoko and a top quality centre back (and we would probably only need one or two more next summer, defensive midfielder and perhaps a right back so really its just moving the spend forward a window rather than asking for new funds, if Matip wasnt out for the season we wouldnt need a centre back this window
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:54:13 am
Whats the big picture? Are you over the fact that you felt we only needed one midfielder. Thank god we didnt listen your nuggets of shite.

Yes, I still think that signing only Bellingham in the summer would have been a good deal for us, since he is turning into a genuine World class player. And yes, I do like Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch a lot.

As for the big picture, I don't have enough time to explain it. My wife has already made the Olivier salad, and the wine is perfect ...
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:00:57 pm
You banking on him replacing Salah then?
Well, if he's on pens that'd let him pad his stats and maintain momentum. Mo can have a poor game and score a pen.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:45 am
Yes I would like us to sign him. But dont bank on him being a Salah replacement now or in the future.

Oh no, of course but always exciting getting a young talent and seeing what they can do
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:01:47 pm
winning a title is worth houndreds of millions in terms of our global profile and commercial pull through, we never really got to capitalise on the first Klopp title due to covid, that said any signing is judged over the duration of the contract so we should only sign players that we have at least a 2-3 year plan for if its an older player like Endo or 5/6 years + if its someone like Nunez

£60M would give us a young forward like Bakayoko and a top quality centre back (and we would probably only need one or two more next summer, defensive midfielder and perhaps a right back so really its just moving the spend forward a window rather than asking for new funds, if Matip wasnt out for the season we wouldnt need a centre back this window
Is Bakayoko that good? I'd rather top that £60m up and go for proven quality like Bowen.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:59 pm
Is Bakayoko that good? I'd rather top that £60m up and go for proven quality like Bowen.

Bakayoko for £25-30M, center back for £30-35M

Bowen is really good, wouldnt complain if we signed him but we also need a defender and i think Bakayoko has the potential to be as good as Bowen with coaching by Klopp and West Ham wouldnt sell for less than £80-100M, you would expect United in the queue for him too
We've been linked with Devyne Rensch today, for those who have seen him play could he be the versatile defender we need?
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:47:19 am
Depends who you're asking, personally winning the league is worth far more than £100m but not sure John Henry would agree.

Interesting question and without seeing the books hard to answer.

As a fan in my head winning is worth lots of revenue down the line as commercial deals (real ones not oil ones) grow.

If pushed id say a defender right now is the priority but the club may see it differently and take a chance on say Bradley/Chambers afterall Klopp sees them everyday in training we dont.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:55 am
Why cant we sign world class players? If we get back in the CL we cant be claiming poverty.
Let's say Salah leaves in the summer which world class strikers are available?
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:33:13 pm
Interesting question and without seeing the books hard to answer.

As a fan in my head winning is worth lots of revenue down the line as commercial deals (real ones not oil ones) grow.

If pushed id say a defender right now is the priority but the club may see it differently and take a chance on say Bradley/Chambers afterall Klopp sees them everyday in training we dont.

The counter argument is that Liverpools global fanbase is not likely to grow any further than it already is, so revenue streams or increase in revenue will be limited. The majority of money comes from tv rights anyway. Signing a player any player is most of the time not financially worth it 
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:28:10 pm
We've been linked with Devyne Rensch today, for those who have seen him play could he be the versatile defender we need?

He could be. Talented, good use of both feet ...

Of course the 'global fan base' can grow further. There is a whole new generation coming through who will decide their loyalty and related spending on the success and attractiveness of play of the teams they watch (on screen) in their formative years.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:51:17 pm
Of course the 'global fan base' can grow further. There is a whole new generation coming through who will decide their loyalty and related spending on the success and attractiveness of play of the teams they watch (on screen) in their formative years.

Agreed. The past 8 years under Jurgen have made LFC the most popular English club in my country. A decade ago it was Man Utd ...
