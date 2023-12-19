I read a lot of "this is the chance to win the title again, if we are serious, we need to buy players to win the title", same goes for Arsenal, people saying, if they sign Toney, Arsenal will win the league.



I have a hypothetical question in this case. If player X (lets take Toney for Arsenal) guarantees your team winning the league this season (which he doesn't, but if he did), how much is that premier league title worth and at what point would the transfer not be worth it, despite your team winning the title?



Thats what i really want to know, is a prem title (to the owners) worth more than 100 million? Or do you rather save that money and be content with 2nd/3rd?