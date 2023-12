Todibo (who will most likely end up at Spurs unfortunately), and a lot of our issues go away. A signing for now and long term from a team who’d be willing to sell at a reasonable price. A good age, good height, has experience at a big club etc. Then we could keep Joe on the left for now, where he began his career with us.



Todibo and a Salah replacement (short term and long term) would be ideal.