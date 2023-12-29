Olise becomes very interesting if he's starting to add more goals to his game. His new contract apparently upped the clause but you'd imagine it wouldn't be too crazy given it was so low in the first place, can't imagine he'd sign a new deal pricing himself out of a move when he had a 35m clause, perhaps it's gone up to 55m or something.
Get it done.
Agree with this, great shout.
A while ago Jurgen was watching a Palace game and hinted he stopped watching at the minute that Oilse was withdrawn.
He is a very good player indeed. If we are looking to replace Salahs goals from the wing that will be all but impossible, unless we sign Mbappe. But Olise is starting to show an eye for goal, and on the plus side, the vast majority of young players start to add more goals as they get increasingly established.
Olise has already shown a certain maturity when it comes to his career too, as he turned down Chelsea, who have been amassing players at a ridiculous rate, and for some of gem it has been a bad career move.