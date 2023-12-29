Did we though? Was there anything concrete? I remember a lot of hype around Colwill here.

I think Klopps plan was Quansah all along.



Doesnt seem likely - he was on loan last season so we had no way to know hed be able to play senior games this seasonWe didnt plan for Fabinho and Henderson to both leave and its unlikely we planned to need 4 CMs on that basis.Seems logical we planned to strengthen at the back before the midfield demands became so hugeQuansah has looked decent this season so far - though he hasnt played tougher oppositionBasically our centre back situation is fine if we keep Konate fit for 5 months but we havent been able to do that and in league title winning terms it can go from decent shout to probably not good enough pretty quickly for us the way the squad is set up at the moment