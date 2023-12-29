« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2619461 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74640 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 11:12:57 am
Wait, are you desperately looking for "shiny new toys"? Because based on your opinions so far, you should be rejoicing that we have reaffirmed our faith in the current crop of players and aren't looking to sign anyone new. ;D

I have already been put on the watch list because I allowed to be provoked by someone else. You will have to take your provocations elsewhere, since I am no longer engaging with posters bellow a certain level ...
Offline Hazell Nutter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74641 on: Yesterday at 11:53:02 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 11:20:46 am
Colwill was 100% a target

I might be wrong but I can't recall any serious links about us actively wanting to sign him in the summer?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline kavah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74642 on: Yesterday at 12:00:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on December 29, 2023, 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.

bloody hell !
Offline jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74643 on: Yesterday at 12:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 11:20:46 am
Colwill was 100% a target, Chelsea were/are selling off players who give them bigger flexibility in the market to buy players, so homegrown is the best, gives them the biggest book profit. Look at Gallagher now being sold to Spurs despite him being one of their better players. I think Colwil was available for the right price untill they got a raft of injuries at center half.

I think Quansah has suprised everyone at making the jump to 1st team, I'm not sure he was our plan but just how the cards fell and in our favour for once.
I think we were used by Colwills agent to get a better deal.
If we really wanted a CB we would have tried others as well
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74644 on: Yesterday at 12:17:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:11:46 pm
I think we were used by Colwills agent to get a better deal.
If we really wanted a CB we would have tried others as well

We wanted Colwill but it never appeared like either Chelsea were willing to sell or we'd offer the money it might take them to consider. Brighton kept trying to get him and even as part ex for Caicedo but they were adamant they weren't selling him.

Then Fabinho and Henderson sagas meant all our focus was on midfield and we put trust in Qansah.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74645 on: Yesterday at 12:18:35 pm »
We still need another CB next month.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74646 on: Yesterday at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:01:48 am
Did we though? Was there anything concrete? I remember a lot of hype around Colwill here.
I think Klopps plan was Quansah all along.

Doesnt seem likely - he was on loan last season so we had no way to know hed be able to play senior games this season
We didnt plan for Fabinho and Henderson to both leave and its unlikely we planned to need 4 CMs on that basis.
Seems logical we planned to strengthen at the back before the midfield demands became so huge

Quansah has looked decent this season so far - though he hasnt played tougher opposition
Basically our centre back situation is fine if we keep Konate fit for 5 months but we havent been able to do that and in league title winning terms it can go from decent shout to probably not good enough pretty quickly for us the way the squad is set up at the moment
Offline put the wheelie bins out

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74647 on: Yesterday at 12:34:37 pm »
what do people think of alex scott at bournemouth. i know he's only played a handful of games for them due to injuries but he seems to have a bit of everything as a midfielder. he seems especially adept at dribbling with the ball in midfield, which in today's game of packed defences. low blocks etc. can be absolutely priceless. if we do decide to move thiago on in the summer (which i think we should do, due to injuries, age etc.) and he carries on progressing at bournemouth i think he would be an ideal replacement.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74648 on: Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm »
Quote from: put the wheelie bins out on Yesterday at 12:34:37 pm
what do people think of alex scott at bournemouth. i know he's only played a handful of games for them due to injuries but he seems to have a bit of everything as a midfielder. he seems especially adept at dribbling with the ball in midfield, which in today's game of packed defences. low blocks etc. can be absolutely priceless. if we do decide to move thiago on in the summer (which i think we should do, due to injuries, age etc.) and he carries on progressing at bournemouth i think he would be an ideal replacement.

He really looked the part in The Championship and was going to progress. It was a coup for them to get him but they signed him knowing he was out injured for a while.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74649 on: Yesterday at 12:56:49 pm »
Quote from: put the wheelie bins out on Yesterday at 12:34:37 pm
what do people think of alex scott at bournemouth. i know he's only played a handful of games for them due to injuries but he seems to have a bit of everything as a midfielder. he seems especially adept at dribbling with the ball in midfield, which in today's game of packed defences. low blocks etc. can be absolutely priceless. if we do decide to move thiago on in the summer (which i think we should do, due to injuries, age etc.) and he carries on progressing at bournemouth i think he would be an ideal replacement.

Dont need him, we have those qualities in midfield already with Elliott, Gravenberch and Jones.
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74650 on: Yesterday at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm
He really looked the part in The Championship and was going to progress. It was a coup for them to get him but they signed him knowing he was out injured for a while.

True plus its a smart career move at 19-20 to join a club like Bournemouth who play good style and give youngsters a chance.

Must have caught Chelsa napping !!
Offline Gooseberry Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74651 on: Yesterday at 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 11:12:57 am
Wait, are you desperately looking for "shiny new toys"? Because based on your opinions so far, you should be rejoicing that we have reaffirmed our faith in the current crop of players and aren't looking to sign anyone new. ;D

No Dennis, he is not. Pete is the kind that rolls with the news and sees the positives in supporting the club 
Offline Good King WencDimGlas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74652 on: Yesterday at 02:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 11:20:46 am
Colwill was 100% a target, Chelsea were/are selling off players who give them bigger flexibility in the market to buy players, so homegrown is the best, gives them the biggest book profit. Look at Gallagher now being sold to Spurs despite him being one of their better players. I think Colwil was available for the right price untill they got a raft of injuries at center half.

I think Quansah has suprised everyone at making the jump to 1st team, I'm not sure he was our plan but just how the cards fell and in our favour for once.

the suddenness of it has, Klopp himself said so a few weeks ago. Seems they thought he had the potential to make it, but hadnt expected him to make the huge step he did in pre-season.   
Offline Gooseberry Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74653 on: Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm »
Wouldnt mind a cheeky bid for doughty. Class player 
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74654 on: Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:52:15 am
Our squad is in pretty good shape bar some more fine-tuning in the summer and it's fanciful to think that we'll sign a LB when we still have Robertson and Tsimikas on our books. I think we were all expecting us to sign a CB in the summer and if a left-footed CB became available, maybe I could see us signing them in January, but Quansah's performances have made this less of an urgency.


... and Matip's injury erased our breathing room at CB. We have four CBs to play two games a week, and one of them is covering fullbacks all over the place, and another of them gets injured when we play him too often, and another one is just a kid (who admittedly looks excellent), and another one is 33 years old.

We need a center back.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74655 on: Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm
Wouldnt mind a cheeky bid for doughty. Class player 
What position does he play?
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74656 on: Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm »
Olise becomes very interesting if he's starting to add more goals to his game. His new contract apparently upped the clause but you'd imagine it wouldn't be too crazy given it was so low in the first place, can't imagine he'd sign a new deal pricing himself out of a move when he had a 35m clause, perhaps it's gone up to 55m or something.

Get it done.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74657 on: Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm
Olise becomes very interesting if he's starting to add more goals to his game. His new contract apparently upped the clause but you'd imagine it wouldn't be too crazy given it was so low in the first place, can't imagine he'd sign a new deal pricing himself out of a move when he had a 35m clause, perhaps it's gone up to 55m or something.

Get it done.

Hes left footed right? If Jota was going to stay fit and/or Nunez was going to become a 20 PL goal a season player wed be able to be a little more relaxed about the long term Salah replacement in terms of goals. But with the question marks about the forwards Im a little worried.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74658 on: Yesterday at 04:42:10 pm »
Sign Karavatscalia-Georgian-lad
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74659 on: Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:42:10 pm
Sign Karavatscalia-Georgian-lad

And a center back. And Andre. Sorted.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74660 on: Yesterday at 04:52:09 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm
And a center back. And Andre. Sorted.
Is Andre that good anyway and would he adapt immediately to the league?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74661 on: Yesterday at 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm
Olise becomes very interesting if he's starting to add more goals to his game. His new contract apparently upped the clause but you'd imagine it wouldn't be too crazy given it was so low in the first place, can't imagine he'd sign a new deal pricing himself out of a move when he had a 35m clause, perhaps it's gone up to 55m or something.

Get it done.

Problem is the wages get out of reach if the usual suspects get involved.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74662 on: Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:52:09 pm
Is Andre that good anyway and would he adapt immediately to the league?

He's good and yes, he will adapt immediately to the Premier League and Liverpool. 😉👍

Bit of Brazilian food and bantz at Alison's: done.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74663 on: Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:52:09 pm
Is Andre that good anyway and would he adapt immediately to the league?

I don't have any idea, mate. He looks really good and exciting to me, and he reminds me of Masch. I like his style.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74664 on: Yesterday at 06:21:28 pm »
Don;t forget the porn 'stache mongy.  :D
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74665 on: Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:21:28 pm
Don;t forget the porn 'stache mongy.  :D

Obviously.
Offline Gooseberry Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74666 on: Yesterday at 08:28:07 pm »
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74667 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm »

Bakayoko and Hato would be a great January, both very young but able to contribute now
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74668 on: Yesterday at 09:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Bakayoko and Hato would be a great January, both very young but able to contribute now

Hato would be very silly to leave Ajax at this point. He's starting games at a great club and getting International call ups - he shouldn't give that up to be 3rd/4th choice somewhere.

Bakayoko's lack of goals concerns me. Would also be difficult to get him out of a PSV team still in Europe and on course for the Dutch title.
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74669 on: Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Bakayoko and Hato would be a great January, both very young but able to contribute now
We arent signing Bakayoko or Hato
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74670 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Yesterday at 08:28:07 pm
Left wing 
Not better than what we have. No need for him.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74671 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm »
We're getting a player who can play Left Back.  :D
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74672 on: Today at 12:46:49 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm
Olise becomes very interesting if he's starting to add more goals to his game. His new contract apparently upped the clause but you'd imagine it wouldn't be too crazy given it was so low in the first place, can't imagine he'd sign a new deal pricing himself out of a move when he had a 35m clause, perhaps it's gone up to 55m or something.

Get it done.

Agree with this, great shout.

A while ago Jurgen was watching a Palace game and hinted he stopped watching at the minute that Oilse was withdrawn.

He is a very good player indeed. If we are looking to replace Salahs goals from the wing that will be all but impossible, unless we sign Mbappe. But Olise is starting to show an eye for goal, and on the plus side, the vast majority of young players start to add more goals as they get increasingly established.

Olise has already shown a certain maturity when it comes to his career too, as he turned down Chelsea, who have been amassing players at a ridiculous rate, and for some of gem it has been a bad career move.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74673 on: Today at 12:51:37 am »
75-100m for Olise - right?
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74674 on: Today at 01:07:31 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:18:00 pm
Hato would be very silly to leave Ajax at this point. He's starting games at a great club and getting International call ups - he shouldn't give that up to be 3rd/4th choice somewhere.

Bakayoko's lack of goals concerns me. Would also be difficult to get him out of a PSV team still in Europe and on course for the Dutch title.

Hato would get plenty of games at Liverpool and get to learn next to VVD

Bakayokos lack of goals doesnt concern me at all, you get a sense of his ability to be a player who can break the lines in the final third, Klopp would turn him into a superstar
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74675 on: Today at 05:39:39 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:07:31 am
Hato would get plenty of games at Liverpool and get to learn next to VVD

Bakayokos lack of goals doesnt concern me at all, you get a sense of his ability to be a player who can break the lines in the final third, Klopp would turn him into a superstar
I haven't watched too much of Bakayoko but my concern with anyone who isn't a natural goal scorer is that without Salah and Jota, our forwards aren't clinical enough.

Obviously Bakayoko is very young and raw and will improve however the pressure at a Club like ours is immense. Look at Darwin, and his struggles with the media scrutiny.

If Salah is leaving at the end of the season, we've got to find a more ready made solution for that right wing.

