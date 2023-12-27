« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2613487 times)

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74600 on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 pm »
City will doubtless spend the GDP of your average African country to fill any gaps.

They have actually very few injuries, its just that theyre to key players
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74601 on: Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 05:19:26 pm
City will doubtless spend the GDP of your average African country to fill any gaps.

They have actually very few injuries, its just that theyre to key players

They have a much smaller squad these days too, gone are the days of them having two first 11s.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74602 on: Yesterday at 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 05:19:26 pm
City will doubtless spend the GDP of your average African country to fill any gaps.

They have actually very few injuries, its just that theyre to key players

I think they are about to be hit by heavy sanctions - and they know it.

That makes them dangerous this season, Guardiola off in 2025 when the sentence arrives...?
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74603 on: Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm »
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74604 on: Yesterday at 06:30:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.

To the surprise of nobody.
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74605 on: Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.

Close the thread then?
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74606 on: Yesterday at 06:48:31 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
Close the thread then?

Not a bad idea.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74607 on: Yesterday at 06:54:20 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.

Its not actually a surprise. In attack and midfield we have a lot of options and its only right that players like Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Elliott get time to prove their ability to be first choice players. Come the summer a lot of them should be reviewed to see if we can do better.

The only issue as such is at the back and us being one down at centreback because of Matip's injury. Its also hampered by Trent's situation in terms of whether he is a right back or central midfielder and that will depend on the teams performance. Personally I would sign the best right back we can get, allowing Trent to shift into midfield and also allow Gomez to play at centreback and cover at left back.

Either way despite the league position I still believe we need an injection in quality in a few positions and that may only be possible in the summer. For example I am not sure whether Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are good enough and to replace them you are talking a handful of players in Europe who aint leaving in January.
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74608 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.

Who is the Telegraph reporter saying this ?
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74609 on: Yesterday at 07:07:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.
Everybody thought we'd be buying Somebody in January, but Anybody could se we'd by Nobody.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74610 on: Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
Who is the Telegraph reporter saying this ?
Bascombe.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74611 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.
this is exactly what the club would brief both if they wanted to sign someone and if they didn't
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74612 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
Barring a left back and/or left sided CB, where would be worth us 'investing' as some in some threads have said?

Have we even got room in the PL squad - wasn't this an issue in the summer?  Guess we could deregister Matip for one spot, but otherwise...?
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74613 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm »
I think bringing the cb option that we should be looking for in the summer could be brought forward 6 months personally given Matip is out for the season but we are pretty set.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74614 on: Yesterday at 08:02:17 pm »
Klopp doesn't really rotate van Djik or Robertson so any left footed CB who can also fill in at LB might find their game time limited without injuries to one of them. I think we'll look at a RCB.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74615 on: Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm »
Bascombe ain;t stealing my joy the dickhead.  :D
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74616 on: Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm »
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74617 on: Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm »
Given we wanted a centre back in the summer .. Not buying one now with our first choice out for the season and his replacement not able to play twice a week would be odd
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74618 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm
Bascombe ain;t stealing my joy the dickhead.  :D
We arent signing anyone. 


Happier now?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74619 on: Yesterday at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.

The chances of us signing someone in January have just increased. Whenever we are planting these "news" in the media, something is cooking ...
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74620 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:11:58 pm
The chances of us signing someone in January have just increased. Whenever we are planting these "news" in the media, something is cooking ...

I think we'll get one in, main reason being Joe Gomez is covering 3 positions and
while he is very good, he's only one human.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74621 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
I think we'll get one in, main reason being Joe Gomez is covering 3 positions and
while he is very good, he's only one human.

Yeah, a left footed defender very likely coming in ...
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74622 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
I think we'll get one in, main reason being Joe Gomez is covering 3 positions and
while he is very good, he's only one human.
Is it true Phillips returns from Celtic loan spell in Jan? He'd need moving on first.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74623 on: Yesterday at 11:58:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm
Given we wanted a centre back in the summer .. Not buying one now with our first choice out for the season and his replacement not able to play twice a week would be odd

But we didn't know Quansah was capable back then? So numbers wise we're no worse off.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74624 on: Today at 12:01:48 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
Is it true Phillips returns from Celtic loan spell in Jan? He'd need moving on first.

Thought I read end of this month, so kinda now

If you can't add a long term addition in the position surely you keep him in the fold till May..never really let us down
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74625 on: Today at 12:10:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:58:15 pm
But we didn't know Quansah was capable back then? So numbers wise we're no worse off.
in this scenario the matip injury would mean numbers wise being one worse off
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74626 on: Today at 05:22:11 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 27, 2023, 03:26:56 pm
I think the midfield is fine. Once Thiago and Baj return, we'll have an abundance of riches there with loads of stylistic options.

The former being fit happens with a similar frequency to Yeti sightings in the Kop and the latter has to be eased back in when he returns, so no we won't have an abundance of riches by any sane stretch of the term.
