Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2610819 times)

« Reply #74600 on: Today at 05:19:26 pm »
City will doubtless spend the GDP of your average African country to fill any gaps.

They have actually very few injuries, its just that theyre to key players
« Reply #74601 on: Today at 05:21:08 pm »
They have a much smaller squad these days too, gone are the days of them having two first 11s.
« Reply #74602 on: Today at 05:30:33 pm »
I think they are about to be hit by heavy sanctions - and they know it.

That makes them dangerous this season, Guardiola off in 2025 when the sentence arrives...?
« Reply #74603 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.
« Reply #74604 on: Today at 06:30:46 pm »
To the surprise of nobody.
« Reply #74605 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
Close the thread then?
« Reply #74606 on: Today at 06:48:31 pm »
Not a bad idea.
« Reply #74607 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm »
Its not actually a surprise. In attack and midfield we have a lot of options and its only right that players like Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Elliott get time to prove their ability to be first choice players. Come the summer a lot of them should be reviewed to see if we can do better.

The only issue as such is at the back and us being one down at centreback because of Matip's injury. Its also hampered by Trent's situation in terms of whether he is a right back or central midfielder and that will depend on the teams performance. Personally I would sign the best right back we can get, allowing Trent to shift into midfield and also allow Gomez to play at centreback and cover at left back.

Either way despite the league position I still believe we need an injection in quality in a few positions and that may only be possible in the summer. For example I am not sure whether Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are good enough and to replace them you are talking a handful of players in Europe who aint leaving in January.
« Reply #74608 on: Today at 07:05:53 pm »
Who is the Telegraph reporter saying this ?
« Reply #74609 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm »
Everybody thought we'd be buying Somebody in January, but Anybody could se we'd by Nobody.
« Reply #74610 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm »
Bascombe.
« Reply #74611 on: Today at 07:20:00 pm »
this is exactly what the club would brief both if they wanted to sign someone and if they didn't
