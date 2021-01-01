Telegraph says we'll be buying no one in January.



Its not actually a surprise. In attack and midfield we have a lot of options and its only right that players like Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Elliott get time to prove their ability to be first choice players. Come the summer a lot of them should be reviewed to see if we can do better.The only issue as such is at the back and us being one down at centreback because of Matip's injury. Its also hampered by Trent's situation in terms of whether he is a right back or central midfielder and that will depend on the teams performance. Personally I would sign the best right back we can get, allowing Trent to shift into midfield and also allow Gomez to play at centreback and cover at left back.Either way despite the league position I still believe we need an injection in quality in a few positions and that may only be possible in the summer. For example I am not sure whether Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are good enough and to replace them you are talking a handful of players in Europe who aint leaving in January.