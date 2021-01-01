I will never admit of being wrong for supporting LFC players. It is how I see supporting the club. You might understand it one day, but today is obviously not that day ...



The problem is that last summer and the one before that illustrated that there are no such thing as complete squads. Squads and players are always evolving, having fluctuations in performance and you have to always be on the lookout.Look at this season. The new players have made a huge difference, a midfield issue has now almost gone away to the point where its probably the last position i would look to improve, players like Bajetic have not been available and may not be available for the foreseeable and we have gained in form and subsequently lost Matip.Add to that we probably need a right back more than a left back.Its also easy to forget that we have had two written off seasons thanks to injuries/loss of legs/decline of players and have made a pigs ear of addressing it. Seasons are too important to throw away chasing the perfect player, and as we have seen last summer Klopp is always up for a compromise.