Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2607316 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74520 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
It's took Endo about 4 months to settle though
Same as Fab. Even Thiago struggled initially.

It has something to do with the position and that's why I don't think we'll sign a midfielder in Jan. A defender (preferably a CB) is the priority.
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74521 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
Think we have enough talent in the team to win it this season once they gel properly,we're halfway through and our still only loss came through cheating really.
Won't lie though would love a starting quality defender to come in now,don't want to overplay them and add to our injury list.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74522 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
Same as Fab. Even Thiago struggled initially.

It has something to do with the position and that's why I don't think we'll sign a midfielder in Jan. A defender (preferably a CB) is the priority.

Even a defender and a forward would really help.

Virg and Diaz were huge signings in January to propel those seasons forward (under Jurgen). That's the impact you want, although it'll take good money to get a player of that kind of quality. In terms of defence though we just need more of an Endo type buy, someone solid who can cover when needed basically, although they've got to be comfortable in our system.

A forward who can add a bit more directness and something a bit different would be ideal. What we can get out of Bajcetic and Thiago will be key in midfield, as well as obviously keeping the current crop fit.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74523 on: Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm »
With the Euros and the Copa America in the summer, a lot of players would want to play regularly in the second half of the season. Any Mascherano at West Ham type player who could use a loan move in January?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74524 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
With the Euros and the Copa America in the summer, a lot of players would want to play regularly in the second half of the season. Any Mascherano at West Ham type player who could use a loan move in January?

They won't want to be run into the ground either or be more at risk of injury from overplaying.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74525 on: Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm »
Please get 1 or 2 quality additions this window.

No doubt we can win this league, so please go for it FSG & Klopp.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74526 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
They won't want to be run into the ground either or be more at risk of injury from overplaying.

You didn't understand my question. I was asking about quality players who are not getting enough playing time at their clubs at the moment, so they will be open to a loan move ...
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74527 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm
You didn't understand my question. I was asking about quality players who are not getting enough playing time at their clubs at the moment, so they will be open to a loan move ...

I see. It's a fair point that you might find it harder to get someone to pad the squad out given the summer tournaments, but getting players to want to sign for Klopp is usually the easy part. It's usually transfer fees with clubs that are the stumbling block or wages if there's interest from the usual suspects.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74528 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
I see. It's a fair point that you might find it harder to get someone to pad the squad out given the summer tournaments, but getting players to want to sign for Klopp is usually the easy part. It's usually transfer fees with clubs that are the stumbling block or wages if there's interest from the usual suspects.

That is why I am thinking about loans. We won't buy a new left fullback because Tsimikas is injured, but we might sign someone on loan who will share the playing time with Robertson. If we progress in all competitions, we will play a lot of games ...
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74529 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 pm »
Online Marv Murchin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74530 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Bobby Bowen, for me please mister.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74531 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
Please get 1 or 2 quality additions this window.

No doubt we can win this league, so please go for it FSG & Klopp.

Yup, there is a league to be won here and it will be who gets injured in Feb/March and who has the squad options to overcome it that wins it this year.

City are not in great shape, so the next 5 weeks will be crucial, can we keep our heads.

If it came down to priorities, a second league title for Klopp is the big one we all want.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74532 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm
Bobby Bowen, for me please mister.

The Hammers would rinse us for him. £75m+ at least. And they know Klopp loves him.
Online Marv Murchin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74533 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm
The Hammers would rinse us for him. £75m+ at least. And they know Klopp loves him.
If the big guy loves him, lets play ball.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74534 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:16:51 pm
https://x.com/TransferSector/status/1740093987200160248?s=20

He could do a job for us.

A deal until the end of the season? It could be useful ...
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74535 on: Today at 12:26:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm
A deal until the end of the season? It could be useful ...

It really could.

Instantly able to contribute too. Nothing to learn.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74536 on: Today at 12:28:05 am »
Doubt we do much unless another defender gets injured.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74537 on: Today at 12:28:35 am »
Bowen is a quality player. I hope we go for him in the summer.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74538 on: Today at 12:30:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:28:35 am
Bowen is a quality player. I hope we go for him in the summer.
I like the lad, don't think he'd come over but he'd be a crowd favourite if he did, always puts the work in. He's just turned 27 so has some years left
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74539 on: Today at 12:30:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:22 am
It really could.

Instantly able to contribute too. Nothing to learn.

Shit no. He's effectively been out of professional football since June.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74540 on: Today at 12:45:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:30:43 am
Shit no. He's effectively been out of professional football since June.
He's been shite in a godawful league. And he's famed for putting on weight when he's not playing in-season in a proper competition, so even if he somehow stopped playing terribly I highly doubt he's in decent shape or got 30 minutes in him at the level the team needs.

Play Kaide Gordon instead.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74541 on: Today at 01:39:20 am »
I'd choose Sadio over Bobby, and I don't want him back either.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74542 on: Today at 01:43:24 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:39:20 am
I'd choose Sadio over Bobby, and I don't want him back either.
same (x2)

but up front isn't a position where we'd just take any warm body (which is all firmino/mane would be). the only position that might apply is left back. and arguably the deepest midfielder spot if behind the scenes the expectation was thiago/bacjectic aren't gonna play this season (which doesn't seem to be the case) and Endo's about to be unavailable for up to a month
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74543 on: Today at 04:50:31 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:28:05 am
Doubt we do much unless another defender gets injured.

We have 3 defenders injured right now. One is out long term and one is out for the season.

Not having a pop at you but wed be crazy to not at least bring 1 defender in for cover.
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74544 on: Today at 05:29:04 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm
Would love to see us make some moves in January.  Sure, this isnt the best side weve had under Klopp but title challenges dont always come around.  Teams around us are struggling, so weve got every chance.

I always think back to 13/14 when we didnt get either the Salah or Konoplyanka deals over the line.  We lost close contests at City and Chelsea and fell into a race for 4th before an incredible second half run.  Who knows, maybe a signing or two during January wouldve put us over the top.

Weve got a great chance this year, so lets get a top target and go for it.

Those two defeats were before the window opened - between Christmas and New Year. A signing may have helped but we went on that great run after that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74545 on: Today at 07:22:35 am »
No to the Jarrod Bowen shouts and fuck off you lot mentioning him.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74546 on: Today at 07:25:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:22:35 am
No to the Jarrod Bowen shouts and fuck off you lot mentioning him.
Only no because he would blow our budget most likely for the summer.
Very good player though.

Kudus i think would be more so worth the big fee considering his age
Offline Redbonnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74547 on: Today at 07:50:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:54:19 pm
https://twitter.com/RisingBallers_/status/1740384701142237644

We're being linked to this kid, he's 17.  :D

He looks older than Luke Littler :)
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74548 on: Today at 07:55:48 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:25:21 am
Only no because he would blow our budget most likely for the summer.
Very good player though.

Kudus i think would be more so worth the big fee considering his age

Again not the qualities that I believe we need. Kudus looks good in terms of ability to carry the ball and be a goal threat but i really think we need someone like Doku.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74549 on: Today at 08:31:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:48 am
Again not the qualities that I believe we need. Kudus looks good in terms of ability to carry the ball and be a goal threat but i really think we need someone like Doku.

We are not getting either but Kudus would be excellent for us; carrying and beating a man plus goals is precisely what we need and he's just getting started at West Ham, where he's around the excellent Paqueta.

In terms of how we do it this season. I think 1-0 is a good template. Tighten up, buy a defender or two and we can win this. I know we already have a good defensive record, let's keep that and release Trent into midfield properly.
Online Marv Murchin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74550 on: Today at 08:41:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:48 am
Again not the qualities that I believe we need. Kudus looks good in terms of ability to carry the ball and be a goal threat but i really think we need someone like Doku.
For me, Youd be wrong there.

In my humble opinion, we lack difference, a different style of player, that compliments what we already have - when Bobby was with us, he was a different beast to Mane and Mo, who, whilst different, we similar.
Doku, is another out wide tricky/speedy type. For me, we need a Bobby in the middle - a great reader of the game, technically sound, brings others into the game, granted not blessed with lighting pace, but thats not what were looking for and someone who is comfortable playing in a busy middle of the park - Bowen can/could/is, that player.

Whether we have the lolly to sign him is another matter, but wed be a far better team with him in than Doku or Kudus.
