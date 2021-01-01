Again not the qualities that I believe we need. Kudus looks good in terms of ability to carry the ball and be a goal threat but i really think we need someone like Doku.
For me, Youd be wrong there.
In my humble opinion, we lack difference, a different style of player, that compliments what we already have - when Bobby was with us, he was a different beast to Mane and Mo, who, whilst different, we similar.
Doku, is another out wide tricky/speedy type. For me, we need a Bobby in the middle - a great reader of the game, technically sound, brings others into the game, granted not blessed with lighting pace, but thats not what were looking for and someone who is comfortable playing in a busy middle of the park - Bowen can/could/is, that player.
Whether we have the lolly to sign him is another matter, but wed be a far better team with him in than Doku or Kudus.