Again not the qualities that I believe we need. Kudus looks good in terms of ability to carry the ball and be a goal threat but i really think we need someone like Doku.



For me, Youd be wrong there.In my humble opinion, we lack difference, a different style of player, that compliments what we already have - when Bobby was with us, he was a different beast to Mane and Mo, who, whilst different, we similar.Doku, is another out wide tricky/speedy type. For me, we need a Bobby in the middle - a great reader of the game, technically sound, brings others into the game, granted not blessed with lighting pace, but thats not what were looking for and someone who is comfortable playing in a busy middle of the park - Bowen can/could/is, that player.Whether we have the lolly to sign him is another matter, but wed be a far better team with him in than Doku or Kudus.