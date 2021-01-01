Same as Fab. Even Thiago struggled initially.



It has something to do with the position and that's why I don't think we'll sign a midfielder in Jan. A defender (preferably a CB) is the priority.



Even a defender and a forward would really help.Virg and Diaz were huge signings in January to propel those seasons forward (under Jurgen). That's the impact you want, although it'll take good money to get a player of that kind of quality. In terms of defence though we just need more of an Endo type buy, someone solid who can cover when needed basically, although they've got to be comfortable in our system.A forward who can add a bit more directness and something a bit different would be ideal. What we can get out of Bajcetic and Thiago will be key in midfield, as well as obviously keeping the current crop fit.