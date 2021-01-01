« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74520 on: Today at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:27:18 pm
It's took Endo about 4 months to settle though
Same as Fab. Even Thiago struggled initially.

It has something to do with the position and that's why I don't think we'll sign a midfielder in Jan. A defender (preferably a CB) is the priority.
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74521 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm »
Think we have enough talent in the team to win it this season once they gel properly,we're halfway through and our still only loss came through cheating really.
Won't lie though would love a starting quality defender to come in now,don't want to overplay them and add to our injury list.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74522 on: Today at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:35:36 pm
Same as Fab. Even Thiago struggled initially.

It has something to do with the position and that's why I don't think we'll sign a midfielder in Jan. A defender (preferably a CB) is the priority.

Even a defender and a forward would really help.

Virg and Diaz were huge signings in January to propel those seasons forward (under Jurgen). That's the impact you want, although it'll take good money to get a player of that kind of quality. In terms of defence though we just need more of an Endo type buy, someone solid who can cover when needed basically, although they've got to be comfortable in our system.

A forward who can add a bit more directness and something a bit different would be ideal. What we can get out of Bajcetic and Thiago will be key in midfield, as well as obviously keeping the current crop fit.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74523 on: Today at 10:43:12 pm »
With the Euros and the Copa America in the summer, a lot of players would want to play regularly in the second half of the season. Any Mascherano at West Ham type player who could use a loan move in January?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74524 on: Today at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:43:12 pm
With the Euros and the Copa America in the summer, a lot of players would want to play regularly in the second half of the season. Any Mascherano at West Ham type player who could use a loan move in January?

They won't want to be run into the ground either or be more at risk of injury from overplaying.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74525 on: Today at 10:46:14 pm »
Please get 1 or 2 quality additions this window.

No doubt we can win this league, so please go for it FSG & Klopp.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74526 on: Today at 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:47 pm
They won't want to be run into the ground either or be more at risk of injury from overplaying.

You didn't understand my question. I was asking about quality players who are not getting enough playing time at their clubs at the moment, so they will be open to a loan move ...
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74527 on: Today at 10:56:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:49:57 pm
You didn't understand my question. I was asking about quality players who are not getting enough playing time at their clubs at the moment, so they will be open to a loan move ...

I see. It's a fair point that you might find it harder to get someone to pad the squad out given the summer tournaments, but getting players to want to sign for Klopp is usually the easy part. It's usually transfer fees with clubs that are the stumbling block or wages if there's interest from the usual suspects.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74528 on: Today at 11:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:56:36 pm
I see. It's a fair point that you might find it harder to get someone to pad the squad out given the summer tournaments, but getting players to want to sign for Klopp is usually the easy part. It's usually transfer fees with clubs that are the stumbling block or wages if there's interest from the usual suspects.

That is why I am thinking about loans. We won't buy a new left fullback because Tsimikas is injured, but we might sign someone on loan who will share the playing time with Robertson. If we progress in all competitions, we will play a lot of games ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74529 on: Today at 11:16:51 pm »
Online Marv Murchin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74530 on: Today at 11:17:59 pm »
Bobby Bowen, for me please mister.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74531 on: Today at 11:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:46:14 pm
Please get 1 or 2 quality additions this window.

No doubt we can win this league, so please go for it FSG & Klopp.

Yup, there is a league to be won here and it will be who gets injured in Feb/March and who has the squad options to overcome it that wins it this year.

City are not in great shape, so the next 5 weeks will be crucial, can we keep our heads.

If it came down to priorities, a second league title for Klopp is the big one we all want.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74532 on: Today at 11:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 11:17:59 pm
Bobby Bowen, for me please mister.

The Hammers would rinse us for him. £75m+ at least. And they know Klopp loves him.
Online Marv Murchin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74533 on: Today at 11:23:05 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:21:11 pm
The Hammers would rinse us for him. £75m+ at least. And they know Klopp loves him.
If the big guy loves him, lets play ball.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74534 on: Today at 11:25:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:16:51 pm
https://x.com/TransferSector/status/1740093987200160248?s=20

He could do a job for us.

A deal until the end of the season? It could be useful ...
