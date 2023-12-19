« previous next »
We are signing a Centre Back who is left footed and can cover at Left Back or we are signing the guy who will eventually replace Robbo.  :D
Quote from: Samie
We are signing a Centre Back who is left footed and can cover at Left Back or we are signing the guy who will eventually replace Robbo.  :D

Once Mac has answered we will know it is the other option. ;D
Quote from: RyanBabel19
Was posting videos being st Stamford Bridge earlier this season iirc so i'd imagine he may be part of their next onslaught on the transfer market

Ah, just what they need too another centre mid.
Quote from: Phineus
Ah, just what they need too another centre mid.

He obviously likes the way Chelsea nurture young talent 😂😂
Quote from: Samie
Yes mate. Hence why we've been linked to him for a year.  Would allow Trent to be inverted Right Back permanently with him in the LB/CB role on that side.
Cheers.
Quote from: RyanBabel19
Was posting videos being st Stamford Bridge earlier this season iirc so i'd imagine he may be part of their next onslaught on the transfer market

They are going to have to behave soon, aren't they? They have to be skirting the edge of the fucking financial whatsit.
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D
Quote from: Samie
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D
Did you start that rumor, Samie?  ;D
Wondering why have we suddenly lost interest in Andre? Seems a relatively cheap option with great potential.
Quote from: jckliew
Wondering why have we suddenly lost interest in Andre? Seems a relatively cheap option with great potential.

I think the problem with Andre is that he simply isn't big enough to play as a 6 for us. If we didn't already have the likes of MacAllister and Elliott then maybe he might be an option.
Quote from: Marys Donkey
I think the problem with Andre is that he simply isn't big enough to play as a 6 for us. If we didn't already have the likes of MacAllister and Elliott then maybe he might be an option.
I don't think we're looking to add a DM anymore, especially with Macca, Endo, and Trent playing there recently. Klopp likely feels we don't need any more reinforcements, especially with Bajetic being an option next year. We've lost Matip and Tsimikas for long spells, so signing a CB/LB would allow us to play Gomez at RB and move Trent to DM during games. Additionally, it would let us give Konate and Van Dijk a rest when needed.
The issue I'm having (and that's surely an overstatement) is that the club looks first and foremost for value, then for immediate need. I think we may all agree on what the immediate needs are, but then Gakpos, Nunezes and others will come up on the market and we'd think the value is such than cannot be refused, so we go in. Carvalho, Gordon, Lucho, Jota, Nunez, did we all need these left-sided attackers? I won't be surprised if another left-sided attacker becomes available and we go after him before LB/LCB, which is far more needed.
Quote from: farawayred
The issue I'm having (and that's surely an overstatement) is that the club looks first and foremost for value, then for immediate need. I think we may all agree on what the immediate needs are, but then Gakpos, Nunezes and others will come up on the market and we'd think the value is such than cannot be refused, so we go in. Carvalho, Gordon, Lucho, Jota, Nunez, did we all need these left-sided attackers? I won't be surprised if another left-sided attacker becomes available and we go after him before LB/LCB, which is far more needed.

I recall people wanting to buy left sided attackers this window though, because Diaz cant beat a man. Think were in the market for one ?
People saying Robertson will be back soon. Fair enough but he's been overplayed in recent years
and there seems little chance he can play every week without risking further injury. So if don't sign a lb squad player, we'd short until April when Tsmi *might* be back.

As folk have said, Gomez can only cover one position at a time and he's not made of titanium himself.

So there's an argument for the long-term Matip replacement and a left back (like Robinson) getting done in January.

We rarely do as much business as fans expext though. 👀
Quote from: lionel_messias
People saying Robertson will be back soon. Fair enough but he's been overplayed in recent years
and there seems little chance he can play every week without risking further injury. So if don't sign a lb squad player, we'd short until April when Tsmi *might* be back.

As folk have said, Gomez can only cover one position at a time and he's not made of titanium himself.

So there's an argument for the long-term Matip replacement and a left back (like Robinson) getting done in January.

We rarely do as much business as fans expext though. 👀

Tsimikas isn't going to be out until April. That would be 3 and a half months with a broken collar bone?!

Sign a left back now and we're basically saying we will sell Tsimikas or Robertson come the summer because we can't carry 3 left backs in the squad.
Quote from: G Richards
I honestly dont know who Id like to sign. I can make a case for a defender, midfielder and attacker.

If it is a defender, given how well Joe Gomez plays at fullback, I think it will be a central defender. Left footed or right footed? Hard to say. But if we sign one, it should be the best one out there, to have every chance of playing now, and also staking a long term claim.

If it is a midfielder, I lean towards a 6, more mobile than Endo. They would have to be world class, and Im not sure many are out there. So I think we will stick with what we have, as there is more to come from the group. I hope Bajcetic gets back too.

If it is a forward, it could be a longish term Salah replacement, KK would be great, with a view to future proofing that position. Or maybe Diaz wants off and we go for someone like Leao?

Or we might not sign anyone in January.

Yeah for me it makes sense to get a versatile cb/lb/heck even maybe  rb player like Joe Gomez since we are getting back both Robertson and Tsimikas. And then in the summer we could look into the long term lb position. After that Id be very inclined to get a future replacement for either Salah or Diaz in. Someone young like Bakayoko or other.

Midfield looks strong as it is, especially if players are coming back and Endo performing so well.
Quote from: Jm55
Not sure how reliable Graeme Bailey is but according to him were interested in  Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1739954061976183004?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g

A move that makes sense if we go back to the quasi three at the back/TAA in midfield system. Last couple of games have really highlighted our lack of left footers in the squad. Passing lanes closed off to us cos no one has the natural angle. Id very much prefer a left footer in midfield but a specialist LB, with athleticism to burn would improve our shape and options immensely. Have seen Dorgus name (Lecce) mentioned too, similar attributes to Robinson but taller, younger and quicker.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
Tsimikas isn't going to be out until April. That would be 3 and a half months with a broken collar bone?!

Sign a left back now and we're basically saying we will sell Tsimikas or Robertson come the summer because we can't carry 3 left backs in the squad.

Yes we should sell one of those in the summer.

And like I was saying, returning injured players are not best
placed to play high intensity Klopp games, too soon or too often.

We'll see I guess. The option is, we buy a right back and
Joe Gomez continues his stint on the left, as Robbo gets blooded back in.
Quote from: lionel_messias
Yes we should sell one of those in the summer.

Why?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
Tsimikas isn't going to be out until April. That would be 3 and a half months with a broken collar bone?!

Sign a left back now and we're basically saying we will sell Tsimikas or Robertson come the summer because we can't carry 3 left backs in the squad.

So a LB on loan then?
Quote from: Samie
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D

A specialist LB? No chance.
Quote from: SP
So a LB on loan then?

Piero Hincapié
Quote from: lionel_messias
Yes we should sell one of those in the summer.

And like I was saying, returning injured players are not best
placed to play high intensity Klopp games, too soon or too often.

We'll see I guess. The option is, we buy a right back and
Joe Gomez continues his stint on the left, as Robbo gets blooded back in.

Just hope the club does business like they did Endo. No fanfare, no rumours, no chance for Real, Barca, Chelsea, United, City or Newcastle to offer more money or turn his head. If theyd known Endo was available 
