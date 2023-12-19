« previous next »
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74480 on: Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm »
We are signing a Centre Back who is left footed and can cover at Left Back or we are signing the guy who will eventually replace Robbo.  :D
Marys Donkey

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74481 on: Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm
We are signing a Centre Back who is left footed and can cover at Left Back or we are signing the guy who will eventually replace Robbo.  :D

Once Mac has answered we will know it is the other option. ;D


Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74482 on: Yesterday at 06:54:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
Was posting videos being st Stamford Bridge earlier this season iirc so i'd imagine he may be part of their next onslaught on the transfer market

Ah, just what they need too another centre mid.
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74483 on: Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:54:53 pm
Ah, just what they need too another centre mid.

He obviously likes the way Chelsea nurture young talent 😂😂
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74484 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:24:12 am
Yes mate. Hence why we've been linked to him for a year.  Would allow Trent to be inverted Right Back permanently with him in the LB/CB role on that side.
Cheers.
red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74485 on: Yesterday at 11:33:40 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
Was posting videos being st Stamford Bridge earlier this season iirc so i'd imagine he may be part of their next onslaught on the transfer market

They are going to have to behave soon, aren't they? They have to be skirting the edge of the fucking financial whatsit.





Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74486 on: Today at 12:53:26 am »
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74487 on: Today at 12:57:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:26 am
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D
Did you start that rumor, Samie?  ;D


jckliew

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74488 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Wondering why have we suddenly lost interest in Andre? Seems a relatively cheap option with great potential.


Marys Donkey

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74489 on: Today at 01:40:16 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:20:39 am
Wondering why have we suddenly lost interest in Andre? Seems a relatively cheap option with great potential.

I think the problem with Andre is that he simply isn't big enough to play as a 6 for us. If we didn't already have the likes of MacAllister and Elliott then maybe he might be an option.


careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74490 on: Today at 03:20:02 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:40:16 am
I think the problem with Andre is that he simply isn't big enough to play as a 6 for us. If we didn't already have the likes of MacAllister and Elliott then maybe he might be an option.
I don't think we're looking to add a DM anymore, especially with Macca, Endo, and Trent playing there recently. Klopp likely feels we don't need any more reinforcements, especially with Bajetic being an option next year. We've lost Matip and Tsimikas for long spells, so signing a CB/LB would allow us to play Gomez at RB and move Trent to DM during games. Additionally, it would let us give Konate and Van Dijk a rest when needed.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74491 on: Today at 03:58:16 am »
The issue I'm having (and that's surely an overstatement) is that the club looks first and foremost for value, then for immediate need. I think we may all agree on what the immediate needs are, but then Gakpos, Nunezes and others will come up on the market and we'd think the value is such than cannot be refused, so we go in. Carvalho, Gordon, Lucho, Jota, Nunez, did we all need these left-sided attackers? I won't be surprised if another left-sided attacker becomes available and we go after him before LB/LCB, which is far more needed.


Gooseberry Fool

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74492 on: Today at 04:58:15 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:58:16 am
The issue I'm having (and that's surely an overstatement) is that the club looks first and foremost for value, then for immediate need. I think we may all agree on what the immediate needs are, but then Gakpos, Nunezes and others will come up on the market and we'd think the value is such than cannot be refused, so we go in. Carvalho, Gordon, Lucho, Jota, Nunez, did we all need these left-sided attackers? I won't be surprised if another left-sided attacker becomes available and we go after him before LB/LCB, which is far more needed.

I recall people wanting to buy left sided attackers this window though, because Diaz cant beat a man. Think were in the market for one ?




