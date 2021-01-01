I think the problem with Andre is that he simply isn't big enough to play as a 6 for us. If we didn't already have the likes of MacAllister and Elliott then maybe he might be an option.



I don't think we're looking to add a DM anymore, especially with Macca, Endo, and Trent playing there recently. Klopp likely feels we don't need any more reinforcements, especially with Bajetic being an option next year. We've lost Matip and Tsimikas for long spells, so signing a CB/LB would allow us to play Gomez at RB and move Trent to DM during games. Additionally, it would let us give Konate and Van Dijk a rest when needed.