Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74480 on: Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm »
We are signing a Centre Back who is left footed and can cover at Left Back or we are signing the guy who will eventually replace Robbo.  :D
Online Marys Donkey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74481 on: Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm »
We are signing a Centre Back who is left footed and can cover at Left Back or we are signing the guy who will eventually replace Robbo.  :D

Once Mac has answered we will know it is the other option. ;D
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74482 on: Yesterday at 06:54:53 pm »
Was posting videos being st Stamford Bridge earlier this season iirc so i'd imagine he may be part of their next onslaught on the transfer market

Ah, just what they need too another centre mid.
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74483 on: Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm »
Ah, just what they need too another centre mid.

He obviously likes the way Chelsea nurture young talent 😂😂
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74484 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm »
Yes mate. Hence why we've been linked to him for a year.  Would allow Trent to be inverted Right Back permanently with him in the LB/CB role on that side.
Cheers.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74485 on: Yesterday at 11:33:40 pm »
Was posting videos being st Stamford Bridge earlier this season iirc so i'd imagine he may be part of their next onslaught on the transfer market

They are going to have to behave soon, aren't they? They have to be skirting the edge of the fucking financial whatsit.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74486 on: Today at 12:53:26 am »
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74487 on: Today at 12:57:42 am »
Might be something to this Robinson rumour.  :D
Did you start that rumor, Samie?  ;D
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74488 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Wondering why have we suddenly lost interest in Andre? Seems a relatively cheap option with great potential.
Online Marys Donkey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74489 on: Today at 01:40:16 am »
Wondering why have we suddenly lost interest in Andre? Seems a relatively cheap option with great potential.

I think the problem with Andre is that he simply isn't big enough to play as a 6 for us. If we didn't already have the likes of MacAllister and Elliott then maybe he might be an option.
