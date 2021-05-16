I honestly dont know who Id like to sign. I can make a case for a defender, midfielder and attacker.
If it is a defender, given how well Joe Gomez plays at fullback, I think it will be a central defender. Left footed or right footed? Hard to say. But if we sign one, it should be the best one out there, to have every chance of playing now, and also staking a long term claim.
If it is a midfielder, I lean towards a 6, more mobile than Endo. They would have to be world class, and Im not sure many are out there. So I think we will stick with what we have, as there is more to come from the group. I hope Bajcetic gets back too.
If it is a forward, it could be a longish term Salah replacement, KK would be great, with a view to future proofing that position. Or maybe Diaz wants off and we go for someone like Leao?
Or we might not sign anyone in January.