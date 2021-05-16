Who would you suggest? And is Bajcetic that 6 in the future?
I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available its really hard to say, hes still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. Thats the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but theyre even younger than Bajcetic and arent ready.
Theres a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and thats how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and thats why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but hes more a passing type and will stay in Italy Id think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.
I keep coming back to Andre. Hes in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldnt be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what were looking for. I think weve absolutely moved on though.
That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.