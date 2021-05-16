Who would you suggest? And is Bajcetic that 6 in the future?



I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available its really hard to say, hes still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. Thats the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but theyre even younger than Bajcetic and arent ready.Theres a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and thats how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and thats why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but hes more a passing type and will stay in Italy Id think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.I keep coming back to Andre. Hes in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldnt be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what were looking for. I think weve absolutely moved on though.That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.