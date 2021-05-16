« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1857 1858 1859 1860 1861 [1862]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2596466 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74440 on: Today at 10:17:05 am »
88 points will win the Premier League this season.

The main factor in this is that not only are City and ourselves not as good as two seasons ago, Arsenal are much better and disrupting that dominance, then sides like Villa and West Ham are picking up points everywhere.

Inacio would be a good long term option that gives flexibility for different defensive shapes. I still would like to see us go after a top attacker in the summer, and a 6 now. Endo I like but hes not a 6 you can pin title credentials on. A split second too slow in receiving, a minute fraction off with his passing in the way he plays it into others. Ive seen enough now to know hes a good squad player, a decent league option but he is not the Fabinho replacement I still feel we need, regardless of shape change.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,338
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74441 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Sign the Georgian lad.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,539
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74442 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:17:05 am
88 points will win the Premier League this season.

The main factor in this is that not only are City and ourselves not as good as two seasons ago, Arsenal are much better and disrupting that dominance, then sides like Villa and West Ham are picking up points everywhere.

Inacio would be a good long term option that gives flexibility for different defensive shapes. I still would like to see us go after a top attacker in the summer, and a 6 now. Endo I like but hes not a 6 you can pin title credentials on. A split second too slow in receiving, a minute fraction off with his passing in the way he plays it into others. Ive seen enough now to know hes a good squad player, a decent league option but he is not the Fabinho replacement I still feel we need, regardless of shape change.
Who would you suggest? And is Bajcetic that 6 in the future?
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • Natural Police
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74443 on: Today at 10:23:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:00 am
Sign the Georgian lad.

Dont think we have £100m
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74444 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:00 am
Sign the Georgian lad.
He looks great. Declined a touch this season but so has that entire team and hes still put up 0.5 G+A even with the rotating cast around him and Napolis poor form and injury issues. In that light, hes probably actually convinced me more than ever and I was advocating waiting in the summer to let him prove his ability; you probably now have more proof of quality and a lower fee due to Napolis decline.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74445 on: Today at 10:32:39 am »
Not sure how reliable Graeme Bailey is but according to him were interested in  Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1739954061976183004?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74446 on: Today at 10:34:18 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:22:59 am
Who would you suggest? And is Bajcetic that 6 in the future?
I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available its really hard to say, hes still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. Thats the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but theyre even younger than Bajcetic and arent ready.

Theres a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and thats how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and thats why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but hes more a passing type and will stay in Italy Id think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.

I keep coming back to Andre. Hes in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldnt be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what were looking for. I think weve absolutely moved on though.

That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74447 on: Today at 10:44:58 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:32:39 am
Not sure how reliable Graeme Bailey is but according to him were interested in  Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1739954061976183004?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g
Good player him
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74448 on: Today at 10:54:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:17:05 am
88 points will win the Premier League this season.

I have us getting 86 based on the following, but if we turn that Arsenal 0 into a 1 it could make a hell of a difference.
Newcastle H 3
Bournemouth A 3
Chelsea H 3
Arsenal A 0
Burnley H 3
Brentford A 3
Luton H 3
Forest A 3
City H 1
Everton A 1
Brighton H 3
Sheff Utd H 3
Man Utd A 1
Palace H 3
Fulham A 3
West Ham A 1
Spurs H 3
Villa A 1
Wolves H 3
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,072
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74449 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:34:18 am
I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available its really hard to say, hes still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. Thats the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but theyre even younger than Bajcetic and arent ready.

Theres a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and thats how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and thats why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but hes more a passing type and will stay in Italy Id think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.

I keep coming back to Andre. Hes in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldnt be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what were looking for. I think weve absolutely moved on though.

That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.

Matts Weiffer looks good, not sure if he could step up to the Premiership though.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74450 on: Today at 11:00:19 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:44:58 am
Good player him
Yeah I like him, despite representing the US, hes a scouser too and came out of the Blueshites academy. Every time I watch Fulham his athleticism and combativeness impresses me. Brave player, does very well a lot of what Robbo does well.

Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 10:54:22 am
Matts Weiffer looks good, not sure if he could step up to the Premiership though.
Yeah I was pretty high on Weiffer as a lesser-known option in the 6 having watched a fair bit of him last season. I havent seen him play more than twice this season but hes always such a calm and well-positioned player when I do watch him.

The other player who looks a huge prospect is Joao Neves, who is so talented as an all round midfielder but a move too soon would give me Joao Felix vibes - he needs to stay at Benfica another couple of seasons because hes not ready to be a top player in a major team.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,319
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74451 on: Today at 11:03:13 am »
We aren't signing anyone this window, are we?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74452 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:03:13 am
We aren't signing anyone this window, are we?

Personally think we will do.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74453 on: Today at 11:10:11 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:44:58 am
Good player him

Homegrown as well too.

Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,319
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74454 on: Today at 11:17:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:04:26 am
Personally think we will do.


 Any ideas who you think it may be?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74455 on: Today at 11:28:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:32:39 am
Not sure how reliable Graeme Bailey is but according to him were interested in  Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1739954061976183004?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g

Klopp said Robertson is on course with his rehab and might even play again in January. Tsimikas will return this season. Can't see us dipping into the market for a specialist LB.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,539
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74456 on: Today at 12:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:34:18 am
I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available its really hard to say, hes still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. Thats the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but theyre even younger than Bajcetic and arent ready.

Theres a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and thats how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and thats why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but hes more a passing type and will stay in Italy Id think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.

I keep coming back to Andre. Hes in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldnt be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what were looking for. I think weve absolutely moved on though.

That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.
Thanks for replying so fully. I suspect the 'someone else in there' is Mac Allister, given our usual concerns about budget.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74457 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:34:18 am
I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available its really hard to say, hes still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. Thats the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but theyre even younger than Bajcetic and arent ready.

Theres a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and thats how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and thats why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but hes more a passing type and will stay in Italy Id think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.

I keep coming back to Andre. Hes in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldnt be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what were looking for. I think weve absolutely moved on though.

That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.

All good shouts. I wouldnt mind Kamara at Villa, been really good since Emery came in.

Gourna-Douath looks good too, but likely next move is Leipzig and then a bigger team in Europe.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74458 on: Today at 12:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:24:30 pm
All good shouts. I wouldnt mind Kamara at Villa, been really good since Emery came in.

Gourna-Douath looks good too, but likely next move is Leipzig and then a bigger team in Europe.
Kamara is fantastic and has come back from a really bad injury with zero time needed to get back to pace.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,134
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74459 on: Today at 12:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:43:55 pm
We're not signing Inácio.
Im not 100% convinced youre right.  I think theres a smallish chance

He makes too much sense for us to sign him though . Although I dont think Ive ever seen him play ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74460 on: Today at 12:51:21 pm »
If someone's available, I think we will go for them. The Matip injury changes Klopp's thinking imo and realistically we're likely to be without Tsimikas until April. Not sure the two left backs we have in the Academy are ready either, or good enough for our level.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,857
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74461 on: Today at 01:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 10:54:22 am
Matts Weiffer looks good
Not sure about those lnks. Something stinks....
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74462 on: Today at 01:21:35 pm »
Strange. I thought Inacio was the very obvious choice for a LCB when it was obvious we were continuing the inverted rb thing but the club didn't jump on it, and I'm tempted to say a more technical LB would better suit what Klopp is currently trying to do tactically - ie an Aït-Nouri or an Antonee Robinson.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,937
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74463 on: Today at 02:12:37 pm »
As much as I'd like a CB, with Quansah doing so well I think Klopp would rather give him the development time than buy someone.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74464 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:12:37 pm
As much as I'd like a CB, with Quansah doing so well I think Klopp would rather give him the development time than buy someone.
Now that Gomez is playing more as a fullback,  we only have 3 full-time centrebacks with one being injury prone in Ibou. Let's not get carried away, we still need another defender. LB isn't really a priority because Gomez can fill in anyway.

We have a hectic schedule with a title challenge and a Europa League run and having options will be important.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,937
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74465 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Now that Gomez is playing more as a fullback,  we only have 3 full-time centrebacks with one being injury prone in Ibou. Let's not get carried away, we still need another defender. LB isn't really a priority because Gomez can fill in anyway.

We have a hectic schedule with a title challenge and a Europa League run and having options will be important.
I agree mate, I just don't think we will buy anyone. I do like the look of Inácio though.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74466 on: Today at 02:48:47 pm »
I don't think the current season and injury list will factor into our transfer strategy at all.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74467 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
With the current injury list were not getting Matip back this season and Kostas will miss most of the remaining game so we need a CB. Gomez can cover both full back positions and well have Robbo back end of January. Its not worth relying on Ibu fitness wise for long periods because he has his own fitness issues. Get in a CB, pray that Thiago and Baj can return by the end of Jan and were set, sort of.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,072
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74468 on: Today at 03:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:01:59 pm
Not sure about those lnks. Something stinks....

I know its Christmas but the level of dad jokes are abysmal :)
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74469 on: Today at 03:26:56 pm »
I think the midfield is fine. Once Thiago and Baj return, we'll have an abundance of riches there with loads of stylistic options. Lets also not forget that Bobby Clark is due his opportunities. He has done fantastically throughout and should get a go either this season or next instead of getting a new guy in.
Gomez has been absolutely monstrous at fullback and given he has been great on either side, I think a centerback should be a priority, especially with Joel's situation. Ibou does pick up niggles quite often and Virgil and Jarell will need some resting as well. We need to invest in a center half if we are to only make 1 signing this window. I wouldnt mind that Fluminense captain who is expected to cost under 10 million. He looks a unit and rapid on his feet.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,631
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74470 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:32:39 am
Not sure how reliable Graeme Bailey is but according to him were interested in  Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1739954061976183004?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g

Interesting idea. Fulham do have Tete and Castagne for the fullback positions, and Carvalho could be going back to Fulham in January ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,631
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74471 on: Today at 03:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:03:13 am
We aren't signing anyone this window, are we?

I think that we will sign one player ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1857 1858 1859 1860 1861 [1862]   Go Up
« previous next »
 