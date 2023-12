Who would you suggest? And is Bajcetic that 6 in the future?



I think Bajcetic always looks more like a defensively capable 8 to me but can be groomed into that role. Until we get him fit and consistently available it’s really hard to say, he’s still only just 19 and has lots of developing to do. That’s the same problem as highlighting players like Mbamba, Llamadi or Vermeeren; they look massive talents but they’re even younger than Bajcetic and aren’t ready.There’s a Danish DM at Sporting called Hjulmand, he flew under the radar during a few seasons in Serie A but has looked accomplished and sturdy as a Palhinha replacement for Sporting and that’s how he profiles; like Joao Palhinha but probably at a third of the cost. Again, I doubt his ability as a progressor and that’s why this position is so hard to fill, they need dual-capability. I like Samuele Ricci but he’s more a passing type and will stay in Italy I’d think. Zubimendi the same, a similar type of player to Ricci and great to watch but he stays in Spain I think.I keep coming back to Andre. He’s in that sweet spot of age, has good experience, wouldn’t be that expensive and I genuinely think can do a lot of both of what we’re looking for. I think we’ve absolutely moved on though.That leaves us with trusting Endo whilst we develop Bajcetic but I think if we want to compete at the top now, we need someone else in there.