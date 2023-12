If we bought in a LB he'd only be available for 3/4 league games before Robertson is back. And that's assuming he'd be selected ahead of Gomez which he probably wouldn't considering he wouldn't be up up speed with how we play. And Tsimikas should hopefully be back a few weeks after Robertson and before the Europa League starts again. So can't see us specifically looking for cover at LB and I'm not convinced Klopp is specifically looking for a left footed CB who can play LB. Reckon we'll likely be in the market for a CB in the next 2 windows but wouldn't surprise me if he is a traditional CB like Matip, van Djik, and Konate, and right footed.