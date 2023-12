Shame we didn't buy Mo Kudus!



Will be available for a bargain £100 million at Premier League retailers soon, no doubt!



People say this like every promising player we could have signed goes on to be a massive success and worth much more than we could have got them for, when in fact it's very much the opposite. Most players we get linked with never reach the heights that we would have needed them to get to, but obviously you're going to miss out on a select few. It's just that those select few are the ones that are remembered.