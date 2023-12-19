We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.
But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.