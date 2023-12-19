« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2580893 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74360 on: Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm
I want a left back, centre back, a defensive mid and I;ve been super good this so also Mbappe.

Not asking for much are you :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74361 on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
What was the point in extending his stay until after this transfer window unless we planned to sign someone? Talk about paying people for doing fuck all.

We still need to plan for next summer, those targets need to be profiled and budgets/deal structures agreed so were able to act quickly next summer

He did a decent job IMO not on an Edwards level of signing bargains but I dont think weve signed any bad players this summer, everyone improves the squad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74362 on: Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
We still need to plan for next summer, those targets need to be profiled and budgets/deal structures agreed so we’re able to act quickly next summer

He did a decent job IMO not on an Edwards level of signing bargains but I don’t think we’ve signed any bad players this summer, everyone improves the squad

Then why not keep him until the summer? I know we did the whole planning 12 months in advance thing but that clearly wasnt the case last summer with most of the signings.

There is no way that he will box off summer transfers now and then be off before the summer even arrives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74363 on: Yesterday at 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
What was the point in extending his stay until after this transfer window unless we planned to sign someone? Talk about paying people for doing fuck all.
Wasnt he always signed for a year anyway?

I think people have maybe misinterpreted what the journalists have said.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74364 on: Yesterday at 05:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm
I want a left back, centre back, a defensive mid and I;ve been super good this so also Mbappe.

OK hopefully all your dreams come true for you tomorrow. But early to bed Samie boy  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74365 on: Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm
Then why not keep him until the summer? I know we did the whole planning 12 months in advance thing but that clearly wasnt the case last summer with most of the signings.

There is no way that he will box off summer transfers now and then be off before the summer even arrives.

when is he supposed to be leaving?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74366 on: Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm »
Jorg may be working all of 1 day a week but it can't be that hard to come up with a list of possible attackers should Salah be leaving next summer as he's had 4 months now and figure out if any of them are available now in January. Maybe the Tsimikas injury will force their hand on a defender but with the there only being 3 games in January I'd bet they'll think they can fade it with what's on hand. Getting a young and fast attacker on the wing would really seem to help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74367 on: Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm
Jorg may be working all of 1 day a week but it can't be that hard to come up with a list of possible attackers should Salah be leaving next summer as he's had 4 months now and figure out if any of them are available now in January. Maybe the Tsimikas injury will force their hand on a defender but with the there only being 3 games in January I'd bet they'll think they can fade it with what's on hand. Getting a young and fast attacker on the wing would really seem to help.

We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74368 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.

Why is selling Salah on the table though? It shouldn't be. We should be extending him imminently as the first order of business till 2026. If he does drop off massively, there'll always be a buyer for a player like him. Its a no brainer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74369 on: Yesterday at 07:24:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.
Why should we sell our best player when he's still producing? It's not FIFA.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74370 on: Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.

Disappointments have meant im far from the most optimistic on here but good god has a slump in form transformed our team in peoples minds that much!

When did Jota stop being a top attacker?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74371 on: Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
Why is selling Salah on the table though? It shouldn't be. We should be extending him imminently as the first order of business till 2026. If he does drop off massively, there'll always be a buyer for a player like him. Its a no brainer.

Yes if thats a possibility. Last summer it was a no to selling but maybe in 12 months and lets identify an attacker now. I always said I dont want to let him go even this coming summer and Id rather let him go on a free in 18 months time.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74372 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm
Disappointments have meant im far from the most optimistic on here but good god has a slump in form transformed our team in peoples minds that much!

When did Jota stop being a top attacker?

No Jota is as is Salah. But we need another to step up as well and reach close to that level consistently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74373 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
The rest of this thread, on the other hand, is full of searing insight into what we'll do.

Just wait for the insight to be posted that matters.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74374 on: Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm
No Jota is as is Salah. But we need another to step up as well and reach close to that level consistently.

Of course and we need better cohesion in attack but I dont think these players have suddenly turned shit personally. Theres a lot of chopping and changing going on up top and I think it will click again just as it did midweek, consistency will come and its important to remember these are largely young players. Everyone was raving about Arsenals attack last season, look at them now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74375 on: Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:53:19 pm
OK hopefully all your dreams come true for you tomorrow. But early to bed Samie boy  ;D

I would mate but dickheads on here will devour the cookies I left for the big man,.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74376 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm
Of course and we need better cohesion in attack but I dont think these players have suddenly turned shit personally. Theres a lot of chopping and changing going on up top and I think it will click again just as it did midweek, consistency will come and its important to remember these are largely young players. Everyone was raving about Arsenals attack last season, look at them now

As I have said, I wouldnt change anything now. All of the attackers need to be given until the end of the season and then for a club as big and as demanding as ours, we need to review and see who has taken that next step.

Thats not me saying that all three should be on the chopping block, but that bar Jota and Salah, all of them still have a lot to prove and have to produce more the next six months or we need to bring in one who can and maybe move one on.

I never rated the Arsenal attack much then and I rate them even less now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74377 on: Yesterday at 08:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm
I would mate but dickheads on here will devour the cookies I left for the big man,.

Fuckers  :lmao.  But to be honest I've already started pinching the chocolate ones out of the selection box in my house
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74378 on: Today at 01:23:26 am »
We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.

But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74379 on: Today at 02:24:03 am »
Realistically, we are unlikely to sign a new forward in January. Jurgen is likelier to stick with our current forwards and back himself to improve them. We've seen improvements in the defense and midfield as the season has progressed. Even though the forwards are not performing, we've witnessed each of them play well for Liverpool.

Gakpo was great last season and received rave reviews for his interpretation of the Firmino role. Diaz was electric when he joined, both at the beginning of last season and this season. Nunez has shown promise in bits, but there is enough to work with. Even Salah, if you had never watched a Liverpool game in the past, you might question whether he should be dropped.

This might be a problem that we have to address on the training pitch rather than through a transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #74380 on: Today at 03:07:49 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 15, 2023, 02:11:16 pm
Because we need more left-sided forwards?

Been pretty poor this season by all accounts. Can't get in Leicester's team currently.

Yes weve now come full circle apparently 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74381 on: Today at 07:35:23 am »
it may be that many of our forwards are out of form at the same time.
Nunez needs a goal Im not worried about him. Not too long ago Jota was on bad form & came good again.

Diaz i though after the Brazil goals & performance would have lifted him but he is very short on confidence
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74382 on: Today at 09:30:10 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:23:26 am
We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.

But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.
What Ive seen from Bradley so far looks far too raw for PL.
Getting a RB would free up Gomez for CB, and give us an attacking threat that we lack now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74383 on: Today at 10:18:30 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:23:26 am
We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.

But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.

I totally agree on the CB situation.. we need to replace Matip as I cannot see us extending in the summer.

I would like us to sign an outside back RB/LB option - they could be a CB in a 3 as with Trent playing more and more in the inverted RB/DCM role we need defenders that are quick, comfortable with strikers across the frontline as well as marking wingers or upcoming AM's.

Plus I would still like to see us sign a quality DCM - Andre/Paulinha  seems to be in demand  and Xaver Schlager  seems to tick the right boxes. Any other DCM that are step up from Endo? any others linked to us for Jan?

I will leave the discussion to replace Salah now ahead of summer move.. Obviously I believe the club would like Salah to extend for 1/2 more years beyond 2025.. If he does not extend then we may have no other option but to sell



Merry Xmas all. 🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄🎊🥳🎉🍸🍷
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74384 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:23:26 am
We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.

But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.

Matip is basically out for the season so weve got 3 center backs for the rest of the season and one of them is covering both full back positions for us and two of the three have had serious injury problems

its absolute madness to even think of looking at another position until this issue is addressed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74385 on: Today at 01:32:25 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:18:30 am
I totally agree on the CB situation.. we need to replace Matip as I cannot see us extending in the summer.

I would like us to sign an outside back RB/LB option - they could be a CB in a 3 as with Trent playing more and more in the inverted RB/DCM role we need defenders that are quick, comfortable with strikers across the frontline as well as marking wingers or upcoming AM's.

Plus I would still like to see us sign a quality DCM - Andre/Paulinha  seems to be in demand  and Xaver Schlager  seems to tick the right boxes. Any other DCM that are step up from Endo? any others linked to us for Jan?

I will leave the discussion to replace Salah now ahead of summer move.. Obviously I believe the club would like Salah to extend for 1/2 more years beyond 2025.. If he does not extend then we may have no other option but to sell



Merry Xmas all. 🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄🎊🥳🎉🍸🍷

klopp is a romantic. looking back at how we got deals done for keita/ox after their injury probably means we will extend matip for another year. unfortunately that and emergence of quansah will be the excuse for not getting another centreback. Im not getting my hopes up too high this january either. Robbo looks to be on his way back and til then i guess that whatever player that is not injured will just deputize for each other.  I really dont know what our forward planning is at this point.

We wait for players to get injured. Our form dips due to no reinforcements and with the risk of missing out on CL/Europe and then klopp begs for some reinforcements. Rinse and repeat every year.

We look to be in better shape results wise this time around so probably that is that for the next few windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74386 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:32:25 pm
klopp is a romantic. looking back at how we got deals done for keita/ox after their injury probably means we will extend matip for another year. unfortunately that and emergence of quansah will be the excuse for not getting another centreback. Im not getting my hopes up too high this january either. Robbo looks to be on his way back and til then i guess that whatever player that is not injured will just deputize for each other.  I really dont know what our forward planning is at this point.

We wait for players to get injured. Our form dips due to no reinforcements and with the risk of missing out on CL/Europe and then klopp begs for some reinforcements. Rinse and repeat every year.

We look to be in better shape results wise this time around so probably that is that for the next few windows.



I think we have 2 spots on squad available for rest of season - Matip and Thiago (I cannot see him coming back at all for us. & we have bought in Jan to help bed in players  for next season. So I have my hopes up as we need some defenders and  defensive minded midfielders  - SO AT lEAST 2 IN in Jan!! and also need to look at Salah situation .. I do not expect us to replace Salah until he leaves.. and any linking to a replacement will not help the situration (I do expect agents and clubs to try drive up prices and bidding for potential platers that think they could be a Salah replacement.

I love the comment  From JC the best way to spend Salah fee is on Mo Salah!!   
Quote from: JC was born on christmas day then the bastards crucified him on December 21, 2023, 04:29:46 am
If we sold Salah, with the money we'd get for him, the best use of that money for Liverpool would be to buy Mo Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74387 on: Today at 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:50:41 pm
I think we have 2 spots on squad available for rest of season - Matip and Thiago (I cannot see him coming back at all for us. & we have bought in Jan to help bed in players  for next season. So I have my hopes up as we need some defenders and  defensive minded midfielders  - SO AT lEAST 2 IN in Jan!! and also need to look at Salah situation .. I do not expect us to replace Salah until he leaves.. and any linking to a replacement will not help the situration (I do expect agents and clubs to try drive up prices and bidding for potential platers that think they could be a Salah replacement.

I love the comment  From JC the best way to spend Salah fee is on Mo Salah!!   

Jota is the Salah replacement IMO, he is the one player we have who is capable of being a clinical finisher, Nunez and Gakpo are both good players but not likely to be prolific for us, Diaz with his injuries and family situation will need time to get back to his best so I do think a forward signing like Bakayoko or Eze would be a good move, we do lack the player who can break through the defensive lines in the way that Mane used to for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74388 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Im sure we will offer Salah an extension, but Im not as sure that he wants to stay. Its completely up to him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74389 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:50:25 pm
Im sure we will offer Salah an extension, but Im not as sure that he wants to stay. Its completely up to him
He'll stay if we're in the CL next season.  No way he'll pass up on another chance to win it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74390 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:50:25 pm
Im sure we will offer Salah an extension, but Im not as sure that he wants to stay. Its completely up to him
I get the impression he still loves it here and wants to continue at the highest level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74391 on: Today at 04:24:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:36:14 pm
I get the impression he still loves it here and wants to continue at the highest level.
We're one of the favorites to win the CL next season. If you analyze it, nobody wants to play us and we can beat any team.

I think we'll be better against Real Madrid because we've added more technical players. I honestly don't see why we can't win it and a player as ambitious Mo would love to do it again. No way a big player like him would trade a realistic chance of European glory for the opportunity to play in front of 3000 people.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74392 on: Today at 05:47:19 pm »
Yep, we need to keep Mo imo.....so consistently good. He still has plenty to offer and to play for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74393 on: Today at 09:29:20 pm »
So who is the next Lavia or Caicedo? Doesn't appear to be many young elite DMs out there at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74394 on: Today at 09:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:29:20 pm
So who is the next Lavia or Caicedo? Doesn't appear to be many young elite DMs out there at the moment.

Chelsea signed all of them lol.

And proceeded to ruin them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74395 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:29:20 pm
So who is the next Lavia or Caicedo? Doesn't appear to be many young elite DMs out there at the moment.

Joao Neves on Benfica looks the bit. Supposedly Benfica are going to want a similar deal to Enzo to get him.
