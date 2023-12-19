We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.



But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.



I totally agree on the CB situation.. we need to replace Matip as I cannot see us extending in the summer.I would like us to sign an outside back RB/LB option - they could be a CB in a 3 as with Trent playing more and more in the inverted RB/DCM role we need defenders that are quick, comfortable with strikers across the frontline as well as marking wingers or upcoming AM's.Plus I would still like to see us sign a quality DCM - Andre/Paulinha seems to be in demand and Xaver Schlager seems to tick the right boxes. Any other DCM that are step up from Endo? any others linked to us for Jan?I will leave the discussion to replace Salah now ahead of summer move.. Obviously I believe the club would like Salah to extend for 1/2 more years beyond 2025.. If he does not extend then we may have no other option but to sellMerry Xmas all. 🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄🧑‍🎄🎊🥳🎉🍸🍷