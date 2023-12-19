« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2572777 times)

Offline Hazell Nutter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74360 on: Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm
I want a left back, centre back, a defensive mid and I;ve been super good this so also Mbappe.

Not asking for much are you :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74361 on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
What was the point in extending his stay until after this transfer window unless we planned to sign someone? Talk about paying people for doing fuck all.

We still need to plan for next summer, those targets need to be profiled and budgets/deal structures agreed so were able to act quickly next summer

He did a decent job IMO not on an Edwards level of signing bargains but I dont think weve signed any bad players this summer, everyone improves the squad
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74362 on: Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
We still need to plan for next summer, those targets need to be profiled and budgets/deal structures agreed so we’re able to act quickly next summer

He did a decent job IMO not on an Edwards level of signing bargains but I don’t think we’ve signed any bad players this summer, everyone improves the squad

Then why not keep him until the summer? I know we did the whole planning 12 months in advance thing but that clearly wasnt the case last summer with most of the signings.

There is no way that he will box off summer transfers now and then be off before the summer even arrives.
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74363 on: Yesterday at 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
What was the point in extending his stay until after this transfer window unless we planned to sign someone? Talk about paying people for doing fuck all.
Wasnt he always signed for a year anyway?

I think people have maybe misinterpreted what the journalists have said.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74364 on: Yesterday at 05:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm
I want a left back, centre back, a defensive mid and I;ve been super good this so also Mbappe.

OK hopefully all your dreams come true for you tomorrow. But early to bed Samie boy  ;D
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74365 on: Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm
Then why not keep him until the summer? I know we did the whole planning 12 months in advance thing but that clearly wasnt the case last summer with most of the signings.

There is no way that he will box off summer transfers now and then be off before the summer even arrives.

when is he supposed to be leaving?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74366 on: Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm »
Jorg may be working all of 1 day a week but it can't be that hard to come up with a list of possible attackers should Salah be leaving next summer as he's had 4 months now and figure out if any of them are available now in January. Maybe the Tsimikas injury will force their hand on a defender but with the there only being 3 games in January I'd bet they'll think they can fade it with what's on hand. Getting a young and fast attacker on the wing would really seem to help.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74367 on: Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm
Jorg may be working all of 1 day a week but it can't be that hard to come up with a list of possible attackers should Salah be leaving next summer as he's had 4 months now and figure out if any of them are available now in January. Maybe the Tsimikas injury will force their hand on a defender but with the there only being 3 games in January I'd bet they'll think they can fade it with what's on hand. Getting a young and fast attacker on the wing would really seem to help.

We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74368 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.

Why is selling Salah on the table though? It shouldn't be. We should be extending him imminently as the first order of business till 2026. If he does drop off massively, there'll always be a buyer for a player like him. Its a no brainer.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74369 on: Yesterday at 07:24:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.
Why should we sell our best player when he's still producing? It's not FIFA.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74370 on: Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:09:23 pm
We were in a healthier place last summer in terms of preparing to sell Salah next summer, in that there was much more promise around the attacking department. As it stands now we are 6 months away from the summer window but i am at the point of panic if thats a possibility. He is our only top attacker.

Disappointments have meant im far from the most optimistic on here but good god has a slump in form transformed our team in peoples minds that much!

When did Jota stop being a top attacker?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74371 on: Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
Why is selling Salah on the table though? It shouldn't be. We should be extending him imminently as the first order of business till 2026. If he does drop off massively, there'll always be a buyer for a player like him. Its a no brainer.

Yes if thats a possibility. Last summer it was a no to selling but maybe in 12 months and lets identify an attacker now. I always said I dont want to let him go even this coming summer and Id rather let him go on a free in 18 months time.

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74372 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm
Disappointments have meant im far from the most optimistic on here but good god has a slump in form transformed our team in peoples minds that much!

When did Jota stop being a top attacker?

No Jota is as is Salah. But we need another to step up as well and reach close to that level consistently.
Online Gooseberry Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74373 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
The rest of this thread, on the other hand, is full of searing insight into what we'll do.

Just wait for the insight to be posted that matters.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74374 on: Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm
No Jota is as is Salah. But we need another to step up as well and reach close to that level consistently.

Of course and we need better cohesion in attack but I dont think these players have suddenly turned shit personally. Theres a lot of chopping and changing going on up top and I think it will click again just as it did midweek, consistency will come and its important to remember these are largely young players. Everyone was raving about Arsenals attack last season, look at them now
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74375 on: Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:53:19 pm
OK hopefully all your dreams come true for you tomorrow. But early to bed Samie boy  ;D

I would mate but dickheads on here will devour the cookies I left for the big man,.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74376 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm
Of course and we need better cohesion in attack but I dont think these players have suddenly turned shit personally. Theres a lot of chopping and changing going on up top and I think it will click again just as it did midweek, consistency will come and its important to remember these are largely young players. Everyone was raving about Arsenals attack last season, look at them now

As I have said, I wouldnt change anything now. All of the attackers need to be given until the end of the season and then for a club as big and as demanding as ours, we need to review and see who has taken that next step.

Thats not me saying that all three should be on the chopping block, but that bar Jota and Salah, all of them still have a lot to prove and have to produce more the next six months or we need to bring in one who can and maybe move one on.

I never rated the Arsenal attack much then and I rate them even less now.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74377 on: Yesterday at 08:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm
I would mate but dickheads on here will devour the cookies I left for the big man,.

Fuckers  :lmao.  But to be honest I've already started pinching the chocolate ones out of the selection box in my house
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74378 on: Today at 01:23:26 am »
We have Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon, maybe more that I am forgetting, who can play fullback, plus Robbo is on the way back. It's not at all ideal, due to their lack of experience, but we have the bodies. I'm not suggesting that we shouldn't buy our future starting fullback in January if a long-term target is available at a price we can stomach.

But we have four players who can play CB. Four, total, to play two games per week. That has to be our priority in January, and I don't think we can afford to sit out the window and not address it. It clearly has to be our priority.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74379 on: Today at 02:24:03 am »
Realistically, we are unlikely to sign a new forward in January. Jurgen is likelier to stick with our current forwards and back himself to improve them. We've seen improvements in the defense and midfield as the season has progressed. Even though the forwards are not performing, we've witnessed each of them play well for Liverpool.

Gakpo was great last season and received rave reviews for his interpretation of the Firmino role. Diaz was electric when he joined, both at the beginning of last season and this season. Nunez has shown promise in bits, but there is enough to work with. Even Salah, if you had never watched a Liverpool game in the past, you might question whether he should be dropped.

This might be a problem that we have to address on the training pitch rather than through a transfer.
