We have four players in our current squad who are all great as the 4th man, but none of whom have really staked a solid claim to take a position and make it their own. I think we are one or two penetrative attackers away from really taking the next step up as a team in my view.



I think Jota has proved that he is more than good enough to be in our starting line up and the third attacker you name. His off the ball work and goal scoring record proves that. But we desperately need somebody else to step up and be good if not better. As it stands unless we see improved performances, we definitely need a top attacker in the summer. Someone who is as close to Salah.