LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
I have no idea what Id do in Jan as a priority. Can make strong cases for a holding mid, CB, RB or forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
I have no idea what Id do in Jan as a priority. Can make strong cases for a holding mid, CB, RB or forward.

I wouldnt do anything in midfield. We have loads of players in that area who have grown into their roles (i.e. Mac Allister in the 6) and others that there are questions about in terms of how they develop (Elliott, Trent, Grav, Jones).

Centreback is the most pressing due to injuries and I would want a right back because i think its time Trent went into the middle. Id want an attacker with a certain skill set as well.

Personally I think centreback and right back, with the attack and possibly midfield being reviewed in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:17:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm
I wouldnt do anything in midfield. We have loads of players in that area who have grown into their roles (i.e. Mac Allister in the 6) and others that there are questions about in terms of how they develop (Elliott, Trent, Grav, Jones).

Centreback is the most pressing due to injuries and I would want a right back because i think its time Trent went into the middle. Id want an attacker with a certain skill set as well.

Personally I think centreback and right back, with the attack and possibly midfield being reviewed in the summer.

See Todibo is linked to Spurs for £35 million. One who's always caught the eye with his ball playing ability but his aerial stats are pretty poor so probably wouldn't be high on our wish list. Few right backs we've been linked to as well with Frimpong probably the pick of the bunch but can't see either especially Frimpong leaving while Leverkusen are doing so well. He also plays as a wingback so we'd have the risk of him adapting to a back 4 as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm
Ornstein on his podcast.  :D

Quote
Things can change and Liverpool are always attentive to openings that may crop up  eg, Cody Gakpo last winter  but the forthcoming window is not anticipated to be particularly busy. [@David_Ornstein]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:34:49 pm
Anti-banger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
I have no idea what Id do in Jan as a priority. Can make strong cases for a holding mid, CB, RB or forward.

I think CB is a clear need, Doc, far ahead of anything else, because we are already short on numbers. I'd feel better if there were someone behind Quansah (who has been brilliant), but we have an age gap there where there isn't a youngster behind him who could step up in an emergency. If I'm wrong about that, I'm happy to be corrected.

Also, we need Andre. He's part mongoose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:57:07 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
I think CB is a clear need, Doc, far ahead of anything else, because we are already short on numbers. I'd feel better if there were someone behind Quansah (who has been brilliant), but we have an age gap there where there isn't a youngster behind him who could step up in an emergency. If I'm wrong about that, I'm happy to be corrected.

Also, we need Andre. He's part mongoose.
nepotism is frowned up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm
I think Jurgen would rather get players back who are injured rather than go buy in January. Unless, of course, a summer target becomes available sooner at a price we like.


At what point does a new January signing maybe disrupt the chemistry of what we have during a season? That may be why getting players in during the summer is preferable and gives every player a new chance to mold into that seasons team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm
Ornstein on his podcast.  :D

Things can change and Liverpool are always attentive to openings that may crop up  eg, Cody Gakpo last winter  but the forthcoming window is not anticipated to be particularly busy. [@David_Ornstein]

Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.

Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:

Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo

Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon

Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho

The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.

The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:05:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.

Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:

Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo

Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon

Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho

The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.

The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?

Squad is so bloated as is 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:25:14 am
In current squad who cannot pick up a knock? Most damaging if they do...

Konate?
Tsmikas?
Trent?

Not including 2 world class players.

I'd sign a right back and perhaps a centre-half.

We don't want to overplay Konate and if sign a quality specialist right back then we could release Trent for midfield duty
which helps us there and may even be better tactically.

One thing is for certain, we will face injuries and difficult weeks as we progress in
the Europa and if we can stay in the title race (I think we can).

1-2 in please. Even one would be a good step.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:50:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.

Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:

Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo

Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon

Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho

The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.

The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?

Trent should be in midfield now so we need to then look at either getting a right back or getting another centreback and leaving Gomez out there. Personally i would go with the former as I cant see Gomez being consistently available.

Next summer its all about the qualities we are lacking. Depending on what we do with right back or centreback, we would need a centreback to replace Matip if we dont get one this winter window. Possibly another midfielder as well dependent on how Trent gets on. But the new big one for me is the attack, they havent yet produced the numbers so I think in the summer we may need a new one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:53:57 am
No defender with 500 minutes played across Europes top five leagues  the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie  has won more aerial duels on average per 90 minutes than Van den Berg (5.8  ).1st
Konate (4.2)5th  Virgil (5.0) 4th

Didnt realise Mainz negotiated an option to buy into their loan agreement.   :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:26:12 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:53:57 am
No defender with 500 minutes played across Europes top five leagues  the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie  has won more aerial duels on average per 90 minutes than Van den Berg (5.8  ).1st
Konate (4.2)5th  Virgil (5.0) 4th

Didnt realise Mainz negotiated an option to buy into their loan agreement.   :-X
Van Den Berg has eexcellent pace as well 34.8kmh

Really think he could be worth a look at but Klopp has never rated him but he was so young. Can play RB too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:23:53 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:26:12 am
Van Den Berg has eexcellent pace as well 34.8kmh

Really think he could be worth a look at but Klopp has never rated him but he was so young. Can play RB too

There is no reason to believe Jurgen has never rated him. He has signed a new contract until 2026 before going out on loan, and if he continues like this, I can easily see him on our team in the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:34:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:23:53 am
There is no reason to believe Jurgen has never rated him. He has signed a new contract until 2026 before going out on loan, and if he continues like this, I can easily see him on our team in the summer ...
no reason despite having never played a PL game for us.
You probably said the same about Grujic. Name a player under Klopp that has been loaned multiple times that has played for us. Only Phillips & williams in a crisis. Carvalho is the same no future with us imo
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/

Quote
Van den Berg played just nine games for Schalke in the Bundesliga last term having seen his season derailed by a serious ankle injury.

He has now returned to the German top flight with one of Jurgen Klopps old clubs, and while Liverpools announcement of the deal stipulated a season-long move, Mainz hinted at more.

On their website, they stated that there is the possibility that his stay at Mainz will be over a longer period of time, the basis for this will remain undisclosed by both clubs.

Interesting terminology to use as that gives little hint as to whether the loan could be extended, as it was during his time at Preston, or if an option to buy has been discussed.

Very likely the contract is to preserve his value.

How is Fabinho getting on in Saudi? You were adamant he was going nowhere near the end of last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:37:49 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:34:45 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/

Very likely the contract is to preserve his value.

OK, we will ignore the fact that Sepp is one of the best young central defenders in the Bundesliga this season, so we can feed your need to moan about something ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:41:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:37:49 am
OK, we will ignore the fact that Sepp is one of the best young central defenders in the Bundesliga this season, so we can feed your need to moan about something ...

He's right regarding the loans though?  Which player has Klopp repeatedly loaned out and then integrated into the first team?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:47:06 am
Van Den Berg is like Quansah. You try to find the best player you can get and if you cant find anyone good enough, you work with what you have and try to give them opportunities. Elliott is a rare case but its very unlikely that we decide a youngster out on loan is the future for us and we wont sign anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:47:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:37:49 am
OK, we will ignore the fact that Sepp is one of the best young central defenders in the Bundesliga this season, so we can feed your need to moan about something ...
Looking at Van Den Berg's stats he looks a prospect. But i think Grujic was excellent at Hertha too.

When Klopp keeps loaning players every season it is a very bad sign especially when he didnt even give Van Den Berg pre season last summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:55:57 am
I wouldn't say multiple loans are an inherently bad sign, there are only so many young defenders we can give minutes to, so if a player is getting good loan offers it makes sense to make use of them.

A loan with an option to buy doesn't sound like a great sign however.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:03:49 am
If Van Den Berg pushes on and Quansah too, that's both center backs sorted for a long time
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:09:25 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:55:57 am
I wouldn't say multiple loans are an inherently bad sign, there are only so many young defenders we can give minutes to, so if a player is getting good loan offers it makes sense to make use of them.

A loan with an option to buy doesn't sound like a great sign however.
Sometimes,  luck is a big factor too. For example,  Trent got his big break after Clyne's long injury layoff.

If Clyne never got injured, would Trent be where he is today?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:10:34 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:09:25 am
Sometimes,  luck is a big factor too. For example,  Trent got his big break after Clyne's long injury layoff.

If Clyne never got injured, would Trent be where he is today?

Yeah I think so, Trent is a phenomenal talent who would've eventually broken through.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:12:21 am
I think my priority would be a full back. Someone quick and strong with a good engine would help provide width to our attack, which would in turn help our current forwards out a bit. Which side we'd target a player for I'm not sure, Bradley has looked genuinely excellent in his few cameos but they've been too brief to read much into.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:51:43 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December 18, 2023, 03:23:07 pm
Quote
The transmission of André to Liverpool is agreed and will shortly broadcast after the FIFA Club World Cup final. The registration will handover on 1st January following Mario Bittencourt and Billy Hogan of the English Premier League club finalising negotiations after the conclusion of the Brasileiro. Liverpool tried to take Andre in the summer but the request was denied by Fluminense.
Did we ever find out where this quote came from?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:13:33 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:51:43 am

Did we ever find out where this quote came from?

As that person was completely wrong I'm guessing you'll never know  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:00:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:41:39 am
He's right regarding the loans though?  Which player has Klopp repeatedly loaned out and then integrated into the first team?

I think you're right,can't remember any besides Origi and he came back to be on the fringes of the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:05:21 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:03:49 am
If Van Den Berg pushes on and Quansah too, that's both center backs sorted for a long time

God forbid. Then we won't be signing a new central defender soon ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:16:57 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:00:32 pm
I think you're right,can't remember any besides Origi and he came back to be on the fringes of the squad.

Of course, we will ignore Elliott in order to prove this imaginary point ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:20:40 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on December 20, 2023, 11:15:47 pm
Personally I think Bowen is super, smashing and great

...and also 'lovely'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:43:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:10:34 am
Yeah I think so, Trent is a phenomenal talent who would've eventually broken through.
What normally happens is that the academy lads get written off at 20/21 for being too old.

"If he's that good, he'd have broken through by now". Time flies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:15:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:16:57 pm
Of course, we will ignore Elliott in order to prove this imaginary point ...

Yes forgot about his loan spell,score some points from that.

Beside him it's still rare that our loanees become regulars,personally liked what i've seen of VDB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:11:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:16:57 pm
Of course, we will ignore Elliott in order to prove this imaginary point ...

He only had one loan spell, no?
