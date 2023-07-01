Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.



Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:



Alisson

TAA

Konate

Van Dijk

Robertson*

Mac Allister*

Szoboszlai

Jones

Diaz

Nunez

Salah



Kelleher

Adrian

Gomez

Matip*

Phillips

Tsimikas

Endo

Thiago*

Jota*

Gakpo



Jaros

Pitaluga

Bradley

Quansah

Chambers

Scanlon

Bajcetic*

Gravenberch

McConnell

Elliott

Doak*

Gordon



Ramsay

Van den Berg

Williams

Morton

Carvalho



The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.



The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?



Trent should be in midfield now so we need to then look at either getting a right back or getting another centreback and leaving Gomez out there. Personally i would go with the former as I cant see Gomez being consistently available.Next summer its all about the qualities we are lacking. Depending on what we do with right back or centreback, we would need a centreback to replace Matip if we dont get one this winter window. Possibly another midfielder as well dependent on how Trent gets on. But the new big one for me is the attack, they havent yet produced the numbers so I think in the summer we may need a new one.