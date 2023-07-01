« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74200 on: Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
I have no idea what Id do in Jan as a priority. Can make strong cases for a holding mid, CB, RB or forward.
killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74201 on: Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
I have no idea what Id do in Jan as a priority. Can make strong cases for a holding mid, CB, RB or forward.

I wouldnt do anything in midfield. We have loads of players in that area who have grown into their roles (i.e. Mac Allister in the 6) and others that there are questions about in terms of how they develop (Elliott, Trent, Grav, Jones).

Centreback is the most pressing due to injuries and I would want a right back because i think its time Trent went into the middle. Id want an attacker with a certain skill set as well.

Personally I think centreback and right back, with the attack and possibly midfield being reviewed in the summer.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74202 on: Yesterday at 04:17:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm
I wouldnt do anything in midfield. We have loads of players in that area who have grown into their roles (i.e. Mac Allister in the 6) and others that there are questions about in terms of how they develop (Elliott, Trent, Grav, Jones).

Centreback is the most pressing due to injuries and I would want a right back because i think its time Trent went into the middle. Id want an attacker with a certain skill set as well.

Personally I think centreback and right back, with the attack and possibly midfield being reviewed in the summer.

See Todibo is linked to Spurs for £35 million. One who's always caught the eye with his ball playing ability but his aerial stats are pretty poor so probably wouldn't be high on our wish list. Few right backs we've been linked to as well with Frimpong probably the pick of the bunch but can't see either especially Frimpong leaving while Leverkusen are doing so well. He also plays as a wingback so we'd have the risk of him adapting to a back 4 as well.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74203 on: Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm
Ornstein on his podcast.  :D

Quote
Things can change and Liverpool are always attentive to openings that may crop up  eg, Cody Gakpo last winter  but the forthcoming window is not anticipated to be particularly busy. [@David_Ornstein]
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74204 on: Yesterday at 04:34:49 pm
Anti-banger.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74205 on: Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
I have no idea what Id do in Jan as a priority. Can make strong cases for a holding mid, CB, RB or forward.

I think CB is a clear need, Doc, far ahead of anything else, because we are already short on numbers. I'd feel better if there were someone behind Quansah (who has been brilliant), but we have an age gap there where there isn't a youngster behind him who could step up in an emergency. If I'm wrong about that, I'm happy to be corrected.

Also, we need Andre. He's part mongoose.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74206 on: Yesterday at 04:57:07 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
I think CB is a clear need, Doc, far ahead of anything else, because we are already short on numbers. I'd feel better if there were someone behind Quansah (who has been brilliant), but we have an age gap there where there isn't a youngster behind him who could step up in an emergency. If I'm wrong about that, I'm happy to be corrected.

Also, we need Andre. He's part mongoose.
nepotism is frowned up.
4pool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74207 on: Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm
I think Jurgen would rather get players back who are injured rather than go buy in January. Unless, of course, a summer target becomes available sooner at a price we like.


At what point does a new January signing maybe disrupt the chemistry of what we have during a season? That may be why getting players in during the summer is preferable and gives every player a new chance to mold into that seasons team.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74208 on: Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm
Ornstein on his podcast.  :D

Things can change and Liverpool are always attentive to openings that may crop up  eg, Cody Gakpo last winter  but the forthcoming window is not anticipated to be particularly busy. [@David_Ornstein]

Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.

Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:

Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo

Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon

Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho

The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.

The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?
Gooseberry Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74209 on: Today at 02:05:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.

Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:

Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo

Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon

Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho

The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.

The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?

Squad is so bloated as is 
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74210 on: Today at 07:25:14 am
In current squad who cannot pick up a knock? Most damaging if they do...

Konate?
Tsmikas?
Trent?

Not including 2 world class players.

I'd sign a right back and perhaps a centre-half.

We don't want to overplay Konate and if sign a quality specialist right back then we could release Trent for midfield duty
which helps us there and may even be better tactically.

One thing is for certain, we will face injuries and difficult weeks as we progress in
the Europa and if we can stay in the title race (I think we can).

1-2 in please. Even one would be a good step.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74211 on: Today at 07:50:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.

Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:

Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo

Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon

Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho

The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.

The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?

Trent should be in midfield now so we need to then look at either getting a right back or getting another centreback and leaving Gomez out there. Personally i would go with the former as I cant see Gomez being consistently available.

Next summer its all about the qualities we are lacking. Depending on what we do with right back or centreback, we would need a centreback to replace Matip if we dont get one this winter window. Possibly another midfielder as well dependent on how Trent gets on. But the new big one for me is the attack, they havent yet produced the numbers so I think in the summer we may need a new one.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74212 on: Today at 07:53:57 am
No defender with 500 minutes played across Europes top five leagues  the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie  has won more aerial duels on average per 90 minutes than Van den Berg (5.8  ).1st
Konate (4.2)5th  Virgil (5.0) 4th

Didnt realise Mainz negotiated an option to buy into their loan agreement.   :-X
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74213 on: Today at 08:26:12 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:53:57 am
No defender with 500 minutes played across Europes top five leagues  the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie  has won more aerial duels on average per 90 minutes than Van den Berg (5.8  ).1st
Konate (4.2)5th  Virgil (5.0) 4th

Didnt realise Mainz negotiated an option to buy into their loan agreement.   :-X
Van Den Berg has eexcellent pace as well 34.8kmh

Really think he could be worth a look at but Klopp has never rated him but he was so young. Can play RB too
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74214 on: Today at 10:23:53 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:26:12 am
Van Den Berg has eexcellent pace as well 34.8kmh

Really think he could be worth a look at but Klopp has never rated him but he was so young. Can play RB too

There is no reason to believe Jurgen has never rated him. He has signed a new contract until 2026 before going out on loan, and if he continues like this, I can easily see him on our team in the summer ...
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74215 on: Today at 10:34:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:23:53 am
There is no reason to believe Jurgen has never rated him. He has signed a new contract until 2026 before going out on loan, and if he continues like this, I can easily see him on our team in the summer ...
no reason despite having never played a PL game for us.
You probably said the same about Grujic. Name a player under Klopp that has been loaned multiple times that has played for us. Only Phillips & williams in a crisis. Carvalho is the same no future with us imo
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/

Quote
Van den Berg played just nine games for Schalke in the Bundesliga last term having seen his season derailed by a serious ankle injury.

He has now returned to the German top flight with one of Jurgen Klopps old clubs, and while Liverpools announcement of the deal stipulated a season-long move, Mainz hinted at more.

On their website, they stated that there is the possibility that his stay at Mainz will be over a longer period of time, the basis for this will remain undisclosed by both clubs.

Interesting terminology to use as that gives little hint as to whether the loan could be extended, as it was during his time at Preston, or if an option to buy has been discussed.

Very likely the contract is to preserve his value.

How is Fabinho getting on in Saudi? You were adamant he was going nowhere near the end of last season
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74216 on: Today at 10:37:49 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:34:45 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/

Very likely the contract is to preserve his value.

OK, we will ignore the fact that Sepp is one of the best young central defenders in the Bundesliga this season, so we can feed your need to moan about something ...
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #74217 on: Today at 10:41:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:37:49 am
OK, we will ignore the fact that Sepp is one of the best young central defenders in the Bundesliga this season, so we can feed your need to moan about something ...

He's right regarding the loans though?  Which player has Klopp repeatedly loaned out and then integrated into the first team?
