In current squad who cannot pick up a knock? Most damaging if they do...



Konate?

Tsmikas?

Trent?



Not including 2 world class players.



I'd sign a right back and perhaps a centre-half.



We don't want to overplay Konate and if sign a quality specialist right back then we could release Trent for midfield duty

which helps us there and may even be better tactically.



One thing is for certain, we will face injuries and difficult weeks as we progress in

the Europa and if we can stay in the title race (I think we can).



1-2 in please. Even one would be a good step.