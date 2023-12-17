Ornstein on his podcast.
Things can change and Liverpool are always attentive to openings that may crop up eg, Cody Gakpo last winter but the forthcoming window is not anticipated to be particularly busy. [@David_Ornstein]
Nothing new there. If there is a good opportunity, we will act.
Anyway, lets take another look at the players we already have:
Alisson
TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson*
Mac Allister*
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah
Kelleher
Adrian
Gomez
Matip*
Phillips
Tsimikas
Endo
Thiago*
Jota*
Gakpo
Jaros
Pitaluga
Bradley
Quansah
Chambers
Scanlon
Bajcetic*
Gravenberch
McConnell
Elliott
Doak*
Gordon
Ramsay
Van den Berg
Williams
Morton
Carvalho
The first question is, how soon the likes of Robertson, Mac Allister, Jota, Thiago and Bajcetic will be back? If they are back by the end of January, the chances of us making January signings will be lower.
The second question is, how many of our young players have a genuine future at the club, as squad players, or even as starters?