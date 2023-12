Bowen is decent but again as Jack mentioned we need our attackers to be able to beat low blocks and players like Mbuemo and Bowen are not that.



I know I have said it many a time but you look at our forward line and there is just one quality that is lacking (lacking now whilst Diaz is in this mini slump) which is the ability to dribble past defenders. That ability is vital and it would open a tonne of space for us.



Whoever we buy in the forward line (if we choose to) then it has to be someone where that quality is high up their list of attributes.